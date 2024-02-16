 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Antoine Winfield Jr.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. wrapped up his rookie contract in 2023 by earning First Team Associated Press All-Pro honors and helping the Bucs to a fourth straight playoff berth with a string of big plays

Feb 16, 2024 at 08:00 AM
Scott Smith

Antoine Winfield Jr. did something in 2023 that no Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety had done since eventual Hall of Famer John Lynch in 2000: He won first-team Associated Press All-Pro honors. That Winfield did so while playing the final year of his rookie contract is what we call very good timing.

Winfield is one of 18 players from the Buccaneers' division-winning 2023 roster who would become unrestricted free agents at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday March 13 if there are no contract developments in the intervening weeks. Given the season he just put together, he is sure to be high on the Bucs' list of priorities.

The Bucs won't be able to keep all 18 of those potential free agents, but they will set thosepriorities and do their best to keep as much proven talent in the building as possible. And so, in the weeks leading up to the start of the new league year, we are going to look at 10 players who are currently poised to become unrestricted free agents in mid-March. This is the full schedule of our 2024 Free Agent Focus rundown:

February 14: QB Baker Mayfield

• February 16: S Antoine Winfield Jr.

• February 21: RB Chase Edmonds

• February 23: K Chase McLaughlin

• February 28: WR Mike Evans

• March 1: DL Will Gholston

• March 5: G Aaron Stinnie

• March 6: LB Devin White

• March 7: WR David Moore

• March 8: LB Lavonte David

This list is subject to change based on potential roster moves in the coming weeks. However, we will continue today with one of the most impactful players on the Bucs' 2023 roster.

Player: Antoine Winfield Jr.

Position: Safety

Age at the Start of the 2024 Season: 26

Experience: Entering fifth NFL season

How Acquired: Selected in the second round (45th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Previous Contract(s): Winfield signed the standard four-year contract that every player drafted after the first round gets.

Rank in Pro Football Focus Top 50 NFL Free Agents for 2023: 8th. PFF comment: "Winfield can line up in the box, take on receivers in the slot and play as a roaming deep-third free safety, finding success in single-high and two-high coverage shells. The former second-round pick is a difference-maker on the backend, and his remarkable versatility carries value at a position that appreciates it more than perhaps any other."

2023 Performance: Somehow, Winfield was not voted into his second Pro Bowl in 2023, which almost made one laugh more than cry. That inexplicable snub was more than made up for by the fact that, as noted earlier, the media members that vote on the AP awards named him one of the two best safeties in the entire league. He also finished sixth in the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year voting. When it came down to it, Winfield's numbers were just too ridiculous to ignore.

Those numbers included 122 tackles, 6.0 sacks, eight quarterback hits, three interceptions, 12passes defensed, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. Since fumble data began being reliably tracked in 1999, Winfield is the first player ever to put together at least 100 tackles, at least five sacks, at least 10 passes defensed and at least five forced fumbles, plus the three interceptions and four fumble recoveries.

Winfield simply did it all for the Buccaneers in 2023, ranking first on the team in interceptions, forced fumbles, fumble recoveries and passes defensed, while finishing second in tackles and sacks. Twice he turned what seemed to be a sure touchdown for the opposition into a last-second forced fumble and a turnover in the end zone. He did that first against Atlanta quarterback Desmond Ridder in Week Seven, giving the Bucs a chance for a late comeback. The second time was in a 9-0 victory in Carolina that clinched the division title in Week 18, as he punched the ball away from wide receiver D.J. Chark at the goal line.

Career Accomplishments: Winfield stepped immediately into the starting lineup as a rookie and has opened all 59 games in which he has played since. He has primarily played safety during his first four seasons but in 2022 also took on a safety/slot corner hybrid role. His career totals through his first four seasons include 384 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 15.0 sacks, seven interceptions, 27 passes defensed, 11 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries and 21 QB hits.

Winfield's 15 sacks are already the most by a safety in Buccaneers history. They are also the most among all NFL defensive backs over the last four seasons; no other DB is even in double digits in that span. Winfield's 21 quarterback hits since 2020 also leads all NFL defensive backs.

Winfield has enjoyed a playoff berth in each of his first four seasons, playing in and starting eight postseason contests in that span (he missed the 2020 NFC Championship Game due to injury). His postseason totals include 44 tackles, 1.0 sack, three tackles for loss, three QB hits, one interception, three passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. His interception came off the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LV.

In addition to his All-Pro honors in 2023, Winfield was voted into the Pro Bowl for the first time in 2021.

Other Potential Free Agent Safeties: Kyle Dugger (Patriots), Kamren Curl (Commanders), Xavier McKinney (Giants), Geno Stone (Ravens), Julian Blackmon (Cols), Jordan Fuller (Rams), Jordan Whitehead (Jets), C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Lions), Deshon Elliott (Dolphins), Tashaun Gipson (49ers), Alohi Gilman (Chargers), Darnell Savage (Packers), Mike Edwards (Chiefs), Jeremy Chinn (Panthers), Micah Hyde (Bills), Jayron Kearse (Cowboys)

Top Safety Prospects in 2024 NFL Draft: Kamren Kinchens (Miami), Calen Bullock (USC), Tykee Smith (Georgia), Tyler Nubin (Minnesota), Javon Bullard (Georgia), Demani Richardson (Texas A&M), Jaden Hicks (Washington State), Evan Williams (Oregon), Daijahn Anthony (Mississippi), Beau Brade (Maryland), Josh Proctor (Ohio State)

Photos: Best of the Buccaneers' Defense

Take a look at some of the best photos of the Buccaneers' defense from the 2023 season.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Safety Christian Izien #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a turnover during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Safety Christian Izien #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a turnover during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Safety Christian Izien #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Safety Christian Izien #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By

TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers forces a fumble during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers forces a fumble during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns and interception for a touchdown during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns and interception for a touchdown during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Safety Christian Izien #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Safety Christian Izien #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 and Cornerback Derrek Pitts #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 and Cornerback Derrek Pitts #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Safety Ryan Neal #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Safety Ryan Neal #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Safety Christian Izien #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Safety Christian Izien #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Safety Christian Izien #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Safety Christian Izien #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Safety Christian Izien #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Safety Christian Izien #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Safety Ryan Neal #23, and Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Safety Ryan Neal #23, and Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a turnover during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a turnover during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Safety Ryan Neal #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Safety Ryan Neal #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Safety Ryan Neal #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Safety Ryan Neal #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 22, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 16-13. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 22, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 16-13. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 22, 2023 - \ before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 16-13. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 22, 2023 - \ before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 16-13. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 22, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 16-13. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 22, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 16-13. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 22, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 16-13. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 22, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 16-13. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 22, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recovers a fumble during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 16-13. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 22, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recovers a fumble during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 16-13. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 22, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 ad Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 16-13. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 22, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 ad Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 16-13. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 22, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 16-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 22, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 16-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Safety Christian Izien #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Safety Christian Izien #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

HOUSTON, TX - November 05, 2023 - A general view during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans. The Bucs lost the game, 39-37. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
HOUSTON, TX - November 05, 2023 - A general view during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans. The Bucs lost the game, 39-37. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

HOUSTON, TX - November 05, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a sack during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans. The Bucs lost the game, 39-37. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
HOUSTON, TX - November 05, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a sack during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans. The Bucs lost the game, 39-37. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

HOUSTON, TX - November 05, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans. The Bucs lost the game, 39-37. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
HOUSTON, TX - November 05, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans. The Bucs lost the game, 39-37. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

HOUSTON, TX - November 05, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans. The Bucs lost the game, 39-37. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
HOUSTON, TX - November 05, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans. The Bucs lost the game, 39-37. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

HOUSTON, TX - November 05, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans. The Bucs lost the game, 39-37. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
HOUSTON, TX - November 05, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans. The Bucs lost the game, 39-37. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

HOUSTON, TX - November 05, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans. The Bucs lost the game, 39-37. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
HOUSTON, TX - November 05, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans. The Bucs lost the game, 39-37. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 and Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a sack during the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 and Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a sack during the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 and Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 and Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 26, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. The Bucs lost the game 27-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 26, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. The Bucs lost the game 27-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 26, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. The Bucs lost the game 27-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 26, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. The Bucs lost the game 27-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 26, 2023 - Safety Ryan Neal #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. The Bucs lost the game 27-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 26, 2023 - Safety Ryan Neal #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. The Bucs lost the game 27-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 26, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 and Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. The Bucs lost the game 27-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 26, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 and Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. The Bucs lost the game 27-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 26, 2023 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. The Bucs lost the game 27-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 26, 2023 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. The Bucs lost the game 27-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 26, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. The Bucs lost the game 27-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 26, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. The Bucs lost the game 27-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 26, 2023 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. The Bucs lost the game 27-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 26, 2023 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. The Bucs lost the game 27-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 26, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. The Bucs lost the game 27-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 26, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. The Bucs lost the game 27-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 26, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. The Bucs lost the game 27-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 26, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. The Bucs lost the game 27-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 26, 2023 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. The Bucs lost the game 27-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 26, 2023 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. The Bucs lost the game 27-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 26, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 and Safety Christian Izien #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. The Bucs lost the game 27-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 26, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 and Safety Christian Izien #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. The Bucs lost the game 27-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with fans before the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with fans before the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 and Safety Ryan Neal #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 and Safety Ryan Neal #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Safety Ryan Neal #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Safety Ryan Neal #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a sack during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a sack during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Markees Watts #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Markees Watts #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - Safety Kaevon Merriweather #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - Safety Kaevon Merriweather #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - Safety Ryan Neal #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - Safety Ryan Neal #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - Buccaneers helmet before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - Buccaneers helmet before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - Safety Christian Izien #29 and Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - Safety Christian Izien #29 and Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Deadrin Senat #56, Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79, and Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a safety during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Deadrin Senat #56, Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79, and Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a safety during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Deadrin Senat #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Deadrin Senat #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2023 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the game, 29-25 Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recovers a fumble during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recovers a fumble during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Safety Ryan Neal #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Safety Ryan Neal #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 and Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 and Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - \ before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - \ before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Honey Vea before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Honey Vea before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Cornerback Dee Delaney #30, Safety Christian Izien #29, Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Cornerback Dee Delaney #30, Safety Christian Izien #29, Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 31, 2023 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 and Safety Christian Izien #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 23-13. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 31, 2023 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 and Safety Christian Izien #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 23-13. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 31, 2023 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 23-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 31, 2023 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 23-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 31, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 23-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 31, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 23-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 31, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 23-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 31, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 23-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 31, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 23-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 31, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 23-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 31, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 23-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 31, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 23-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Safety Christian Izien #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Safety Christian Izien #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 and Outside Linebackers Coach George Edwards of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 and Outside Linebackers Coach George Edwards of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50, Defensive Lineman Greg Gaines #96, and Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50, Defensive Lineman Greg Gaines #96, and Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Safety Christian Izien #29, Cornerback Dee Delaney #30, Safety Ryan Neal #23, and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Safety Christian Izien #29, Cornerback Dee Delaney #30, Safety Ryan Neal #23, and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Outside Linebacker Jose Ramirez #33 and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Outside Linebacker Jose Ramirez #33 and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 ND Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 ND Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Safety Ryan Neal #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Safety Ryan Neal #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 and Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a safety during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 and Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a safety during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a safety during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a safety during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7, Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7, Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Safety Ryan Neal #23, Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, and Defensive Back Josh Hayes #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Safety Ryan Neal #23, Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, and Defensive Back Josh Hayes #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 and Safety Christian Izien #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 and Safety Christian Izien #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Outside Linebackers Coach George Edwards of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Outside Linebackers Coach George Edwards of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his daughter before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his daughter before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

