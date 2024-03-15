Bucs Land Former Giants OL Ben Bredeson

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were very busy in the days leading up to the new league year, making sure some of their core players didn't depart as free agents. Now the Buccaneers are getting some work done on the other side of free agency.

On Friday, the Buccaneers agreed to terms on a one-year contract with offensive lineman Ben Bredeson, who spent the last three seasons with the New York Giants. Bredeson had become an unrestricted free agent when the market opened on Wednesday.

Bredeson is capable of playing all three interior line positions. Last season, he started 16 games for the Giants, eight at right guard, four at left guard and four at center. His previous eight starts in the 2021-22 seasons all came at left guard. Though he had not previously played the center position in college or the NFL, Bredeson was moved to the pivot in Week Four when rookie starter John Michael Schmitz was injured.

Bredeson (6-5, 315) originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (143rd overall) in the 2020 draft by the Ravens after playing his college ball at Michigan. After one season in Baltimore, in which he saw reserve action in 10 games, he was traded to the Giants along with fifth and seventh-round picks in exchange for a fourth-round selection.

At Michigan, Bredeson was shifted from his original position of tackle to guard, and he took to the spot well, earning second-team All American honors as a senior.