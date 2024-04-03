 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs, Randy Gregory Agree to One-Year Deal

The Bucs have added to their edge-rushing depth by agreeing to terms with veteran defender Randy Gregory, who most recently split time between Denver and San Francisco in 2023

Apr 03, 2024 at 04:42 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

24-009-Transition-Signed-Randy-Gregory_16x9

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have another candidate for their edge rush rotation in 2024.

On Wednesday, veteran outside linebacker Randy Gregory agreed to a one-year deal to join the Buccaneers, his fourth NFL team. In seven seasons and 72 games with the Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers, Gregory has recorded 22.0 sacks, 69 quarterback hits and 27 tackles for loss. Last season, he played four games for the Broncos before being traded to San Francisco, where he appeared in 12 more contests and finished the season with 3.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hits.

Gregory joins an outside linebacker group in Tampa that needed reinforcements after Shaquil Barrett was released in March for salary cap relief. The Buccaneers' sack leader in 2023 was then-rookie Yaya Diaby, who took over a starting job at midseason and would be a presumptive starter in 2024 across from 2021 first-round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. That group also includes Anthony Nelson, Markees Watts and Jose Ramirez.

Gregory first entered the league as a second-round pick (60th overall) by the Cowboys in 2015. Injuries and NFL suspensions caused him to miss the majority of his first three NFL seasons but he returned in 2018 to play in 14 games and record 6.0 sacks and 15 quarterback hits. Over the 2020-21 campaigns he played in 22 games with 11 starts and contributed 9.5 sacks, 29 QB hits, an interception and six forced fumbles. He became an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 season and signed with the Broncos, but a knee injury limited him to six games and three starts in 2022.

On October 6 of the 2023 season, Denver traded Gregory and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the 49ers for a 2024 sixth-round pick. As a rotational player in San Francisco, he played approximately a third of the defensive snaps and produced 2.5 sacks and eight quarterback hits in 12 regular season games. He also played in all three postseason contests, including Super Bowl LVIII and had five stops and a tackle for loss.

Gregory started his collegiate career at Arizona Western before transferring to Nebraska in 2013. He was the first prospect ever selected in the NFL Draft who had played at Arizona Western.

Related Content

news

Legendary Bucs' ILB Lavonte David Signs One-Year Deal 

Linebacker Lavonte David, one of the most distinguished players in team history, signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers
news

Bucs Re-Sign Long-Snapper Zach Triner

Zach Triner, who has held the Bucs' long-snapping job since 2019, signed a new one-year deal to remain in Tampa after becoming an unrestricted free agent last week
news

Bucs Sign Slot Corner Tavierre Thomas

Tampa Bay added another new piece to its secondary on Monday, inking Tavierre Thomas, who has seen extensive action as a slot corner in Cleveland and Houston
news

Bucs Add Former Jets CB Bryce Hall in Free Agency

Tampa Bay now has two members of the Jets' 2023 secondary on their 2024 roster, agreeing to terms with fifth-year CB Bryce Hall two days after inking S Jordan Whitehead, who played his first four seasons in Tampa
news

Bucs Land Former Giants OL Ben Bredeson

The Buccaneers dipped back into free agency on Friday to add another piece to their offensive line, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with Ben Bredeson, who started at three different spots for the Giants in 2023
news

Bucs Bolster O-Line with Eagles' Sua Opeta

The Buccaneers continued to build depth on their offensive line on Friday, signing former Eagle Sua Opeta, who made starts at both right and left guard in 2023
news

John Wolford Re-Ups with Bucs, Keeps QB Room Intact

The Bucs agreed to terms on a one-year deal with QB John Wolford on Friday, meaning all three of their passers from last season are now under contract for 2024
news

Bucs Re-Sign Swing Tackle Justin Skule

Justin Skule, who served as Tampa Bay's swing tackle in 2023 and has starting experience from his team with the 49ers, is sticking with the Bucs in 2024
news

Jordan Whitehead Signs Two-Year Deal with Bucs 

Safety Jordan Whitehead, originally a fourth-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2018, signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers after a two-year stint with the Jets
news

Baker Mayfield Signs New Three-Year Deal with the Bucs 

Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who galvanized the Bucs' offense in 2023, will continue writing his story in Tampa Bay
news

Jordan Whitehead Returns to Bucs on Two-Year Deal

Safety Jordan Whitehead, a fourth-round pick by the Bucs in 2018 who won a Super Bowl with the team in 2020, has agreed to terms on a contract that brings him back to Tampa after two productive years with the Jets

Latest Headlines

Bucs, Randy Gregory Agree to One-Year Deal

The Bucs have added to their edge-rushing depth by agreeing to terms with veteran defender Randy Gregory, who most recently split time between Denver and San Francisco in 2023

Buccaneers Continue to Excel in Season Pass Member Customer Service Experience, Voted No. 1 for Sixth Consecutive Year

Tampa Bay Buccaneers have held top spot in yearly NFL rankings 10 of the previous 12 seasons

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 8.0: All Bucs Take Two

A second stab at a seven-round All Bucs draft nets the team a highly-productive edge rusher in the first round plus Day Two additions at receiver and linebacker

Hall of Fame Honors & Rule Changes You May Have Missed | Bucs Insider 

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo spotlighted two former Buccaneers' assistants who received the Hall of Fame 'Awards of Excellence' this past week. Casey and Scott also broke down some under the radar rule changes for the 2024 NFL season.

Jason Licht Sees Value at Later Draft Slot

The Buccaneers are picking in the latter half of the first round for the fourth year in a row, a result of the team's recent success on the field, but GM Jason Licht expects to have several attractive options at pick number 26

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 10.0 

Mock draft season is in full swing. Here is a compilation of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round

Bucs Embrace Continued Underdog Status | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of April

Bucs to Start Offseason Workout Program on April 15

The Bucs are just a little over two weeks from the start of their preparations for the 2024 season, as they will kick off a voluntary nine-week offseason program on the third Monday of April, ending it with a three-day minicamp in June

Rules, Rules, Rules | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about several new rule changes, the rest of free agency, eye-catching draft prospects and more

Todd Bowles' Gameplan Management, Growth of Young Players & Offensive Conception | Brianna's Blitz 

At the annual NFL Owner's Meetings, General Manager Jason Licht and Head Coach Todd Bowles addressed a variety of topics leading up to the 2024 Draft

Monte Kiffin to Receive Hall of Fame's Award of Excellence

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will recognize Monte Kiffin's incredible coaching career, which included 13 memorable seasons as the Buccaneers' defensive coordinator, during a special ceremony in Canton in June

Former Bucs Video Director Dave Levy Earns Hall of Fame's Award of Excellence

Dave Levy, who spent 29 seasons as the Buccaneers' video director, will be immortalized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of just the second class of legends in his profession to get a plaque in Canton

Trade Up Possibilities in First Round | Road to the Draft

Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips discuss topics leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft. This week they highlighted NFL prospects: Georgia Tight End Brock Bowers, Duke Offensive Lineman Graham Barton and Florida State EDGE Jared Verse.

Bucs Leverage Defensive Chess Pieces 

Head Coach Todd Bowles dishes on the team's integral squad of do-it-all playmakers that invigorated the defense in 2023

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 7.0: Seven Rounds, All Bucs 

Next up in the series, see how all seven rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft could shape out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Battlegrounds | Game Highlights

Alonso High School & Newsome High School faced off in the first ever Battlegrounds at AdventHealth Training Center & marked the highest attended girls flag football game in the country.

Bucs 'Always Looking' for More Edge Rush Depth

The Buccaneers believe they can get more in 2024 out of such promising young outside linebackers as Yaya Diaby, Markees Watts and Jose Ramirez, but could also add to the position if the opportunity arises

Rule Changes: How the NFL Will Look in 2024 | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed LB Lavonte David being back with Tampa Bay in 2024, the rule changes that will be implemented across the NFL starting next season and the players that Todd Bowles expects to have a bigger impact going into the upcoming year.

Photos: Best of Battlegrounds Flag Football Game

View photos of Alonso High School and Newsome High School facing off during the first 'Battlegrounds' flag football game at AdventHealth Training Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

NFL Approves New Kickoff Rule

NFL owners approve a retool of the kickoff rule on Tuesday
Advertising