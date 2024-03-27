Bucs 'Always Looking' for More Edge Rush Depth

Those three also have plenty of NFL starting experience. Diaby cracked the starting lineup about halfway through his rookie campaign; Nelson and Tryon-Shoyinka were memorably a two-man crew down the stretch in 2022, both playing every defensive snap over the course of about a month.

"Well, they've both started games, so we don't have a problem with that," said Bowles. It's just the efficiency of the pass rush. We kind of know where we want to use Joe at now. He's more of a joker type player for us, to move around and do different things for us and set up [plays]. Nellie's just very efficient and effective where he is."

Tryon-Shoyinka was the Buccaneers' first-round pick in 2021, the last player off the board on the first night of the draft. He had 4.0 sacks in a rotational role as a rookie, then 4.0 again as a full-time starter in 2022 before topping that with 5.0 last year. The Bucs obviously want more out of Tryon-Shoyinka and all of their edge rushers in terms of sheer sack numbers, but Tryon-Shoyinka has carved out a role where he can make an impact in a number of ways, not all of which show up on the stat sheet.

"Joe's a very unique player," said Bowles. "He's not going to be the go-around-the-corner Shaq type of guy. Joe can move all across the line of scrimmage and help us in a lot of things. He's our linebacker, he's our defensive end, he's our three-tech, he's our part-time nickel, he's our part-time inside 'backer. He can come from a lot of areas. He has a lot of jobs. He's a different kind of rusher. He's very athletic. He can stunt and do a lot of things. He's not just going to come and bull you and go around the corner.

"Do we think he can rush the passer? Yes. Has he left some sacks out there? Yes, but he's made some great plays for us, or set up great plays for other people. And that goes unnoticed because you don't see him at the finality of the play. We look for Joe just to come back for us and do those things for us and get better and better at what he's doing."