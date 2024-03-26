Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 7.0: Seven Rounds, All Bucs 

This week's edition of the Mock Draft series will look different from the previous ones, as it is a seven-round mock of solely the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' picks. At the end of April, the Bucs will begin to bolster the roster with young talent after a successful free agency in which the team managed to re-sign quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Mike Evans, inside linebacker Lavonte David and kicker Chase McLaughlin, while tagging safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and bringing back safety Jordan Whitehead (Jets).
Seven selections in the 2024 NFL Draft belong to the Buccaneers, who were awarded a compensatory pick because of losses sustained in free agency last year. The club had free agent departures by safety Mike Edwards, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and defensive lineman Rakeem Nuñez-Roches. Subsequently, the two additions were Mayfield and defensive lineman Greg Gaines. The compensatory pick (round six, No. 220 overall) finalizes the draft order for Tampa Bay. The club does not have a 2024 fifth-round pick because they traded it to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2023 draft to select receiver Trey Palmer in the sixth round.
For the purposes of this mock draft, I will not be incorporating trades. With that in mind, let's get started. Here is a look at how all seven rounds could shake out for the Bucs:
First round, No. 26 overall: IOL Graham Barton, Duke
With the retirement of Ryan Jensen and the departures of Nick Leverett and Aaron Stinnie in free agency, the Buccaneers fortify the frontline with Duke's Graham Barton. General Manager Jason Licht and Tampa Bay's brass often reinforce the old adage, "football is won in the trenches," and this selection validates that core principle. The Bucs have made it a habit of drafting athletic offensive linemen and Barton joins the fraternity.
Barton played in six games during his freshman season at Duke, receiving five starts at center before becoming a three-year starter at left tackle. The 6-foot-5, 314-pound anchor played 492 reps at left tackle in 2023 (First-team All-ACC), 895 snaps at left tackle as a junior (First-Team, All-ACC) and 747 reps at left tackle as a sophomore. The technician plays with high effort and his agility jumps off the tape. Barton explodes into blocks and is an effective drive blocker. He provides position flexibility and is adept at redirecting against counters. With outstanding contact balance, strength and finishing skills, Barton thrived in Duke's zone-based run scheme. The Bucs' run scheme last year consisted of both midzone and duo principles, along with simulations through screens and empty packages out of the backfield to get Rachaad White in space. Barton has the tenacity and quickness to reinforce the Bucs' system. He has shorter arms than the NFL standard which is why Barton is projected to move inside, but checks all the boxes in regard to intangibles, mobility and motor.
Round two, No. 57 overall: EDGE Adisa Isaac, Penn State
The Buccaneers released Shaquil Barrett and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka enters a contract year in 2024. Rookie Yaya Diaby led Tampa Bay in sacks last season with 7.5 and the team seeks a long-term replacement to start opposite Diaby. Anthony Nelson is a stout rotational rusher, and the Bucs bolster the outside linebacker room with Penn State's Adisa Isaac. Over the last two seasons, Isaac outperformed counterpart Chop Robinson in sacks and tackles for loss. Isaac possesses the coveted trio of size, strength and athleticism that defensive coordinators look for. He has the strength to set the edge against the run and is comfortable playing out of a two and three-point stance.
Isaac demonstrates stellar lateral agility to pursue rushers from the backside and is adept at executing loops/stunts. The Bucs place a premium on prospects who have battled through adversity and Isaac fits that profile. He suffered a torn Achilles in 2021 and rose to meet the challenge with resilience. With a lethal two-hand swipe and rip-move, Isaac is an intriguing prospect. Todd Bowles' defense is complex in nature and Isaac has experience dropping into coverage, which will be asked of him at the pro level.
Round three, No. 89 overall: WR Jalen McMillan, Washington
The Buccaneers did indeed lock up future Hall of Fame wide receiver Mike Evans for the foreseeable future, but the team opts to take advantage of a loaded receiver class. Chris Godwin, who is still in his prime, will revert back into a primary slot role in 2024 under the tutelage of Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen. Trey Palmer showed flashes in his rookie season as the speedster added another dimension on sweeps and end-arounds.
Jalen McMillan would add depth to the Bucs' receiver room with route-running fluidity. McMillan is best when able to use his long-strided speed to build momentum, whether on crossers, screens or slants. His ability to bait defenders with leverage into opening their hips is up there at the top of the 2024 class. McMillan is a smooth operator and could be a potential steal for the Buccaneers in the third round. He varies his releases to keep defenders guessing and would help solidify the receiver corps. in Tampa Bay.
Round four, No. 125 overall: LB Trevin Wallace, Kentucky
Devin White departed in free agency (Eagles) and although the club was able to re-sign one of the most accomplished players in franchise history in Lavonte David, the Bucs bolster their depth. K.J. Britt earned increased playing time in 2023 due to his prowess against the run and rookie SirVocea Dennis showcased his range. Trevin Wallace thrived in Kentucky's vertical penetrating defense, similar to the attack-styled philosophy of Todd Bowles. Wallace finished his collegiate career with 166 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, three interceptions, and 10 sacks. He posted a 4.51 40-yard dash at the Combine, which tied for the third-fastest time among all linebackers. In addition, he had a 1.62 10-yard split. Wallace will need to develop play recognition and instincts but possesses intriguing traits. The rangy athlete is relentless downhill and has the change-of-direction skills to cover tight ends. Wallace would bolster the Bucs' linebacker room and has the potential to develop into a playmaker at the pro level.
Round six, No. 201 overall: RB Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State
Rachaad White, the Bucs' primary workhorse, showcased his agility in space off screens, sweeps and empty packages out of the backfield. He established himself as one of the best pass-catching backs in the league in 2023 and became a go-to target for Baker Mayfield on checkdowns. White concluded last season just 10-yards shy of the 1,000-yard rushing milestone and played an integral role in the Bucs' offense. Isaiah Davis could serve as change-of-pace complement to White. Davis is a power, between-the-tackles bruiser who utilizes his physicality to create after first contact. The downhill runner possesses patience, quick feet and outstanding balance. His addition to the room would help provide the Bucs with a one-two punch out of the backfield. Davis' one-cut approach and ability to absorb contact would make him valuable in short-yardage and goal-line situations.
Round six, No. 220 overall: LB Jarius Monroe, Tulane
The Bucs moved on from Carlton Davis III and look to add depth behind Jamel Dean, Zyon McCollum and offseason acquisitions Bryce Hall and Tavierre Thomas. For the Green Wave, Jarius Monroe racked up six interceptions and 22 pass breakups over the previous two seasons. He recorded another interception at the East-West Shrine Bowl and was awarded the Defensive MVP for his contributions. Monroe's ball skills and physicality at the catch point are evident. The lengthy 6-foot-2, 205-pound corner has the frame that Tampa Bay targets on the outside and could develop into a playmaker in the Bucs' secondary. Monroe plays with passion and has versatility, having played on the outside, in the slot and at safety.
Round seven, No. 246 overall: TE Tanner McLachlan, Arizona
The Bucs snag a tight end on Day Three to join Payne Durham and Ko Kieft behind starter Cade Otton on the roster. Adding another multi-dimensional playmaker would help elevate the team's use of 12 personnel. Tanner McLachlan is willing to do whatever it takes to generate yards after the catch. As a senior last season, McLachlan played in 13 games, totaling 45 catches for 530 yards for an average of 11.8 yards-per-catch and four touchdowns. That mark became the most receptions by an Arizona tight end since Rob Gronkowski (47) in 2008. McLachlan is able to make contested catches in traffic, boxing out defenders with his frame. He is effective at blocking in space and his competitive drive jumps off the tape. McLachlan pairs solid acceleration off the line of scrimmage with awareness against zone.