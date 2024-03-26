Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 7.0: Seven Rounds, All Bucs 

This week's edition of the Mock Draft series will look different from the previous ones, as it is a seven-round mock of solely the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' picks. At the end of April, the Bucs will begin to bolster the roster with young talent after a successful free agency in which the team managed to re-sign quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Mike Evans, inside linebacker Lavonte David and kicker Chase McLaughlin, while tagging safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and bringing back safety Jordan Whitehead (Jets).

Seven selections in the 2024 NFL Draft belong to the Buccaneers, who were awarded a compensatory pick because of losses sustained in free agency last year. The club had free agent departures by safety Mike Edwards, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and defensive lineman Rakeem Nuñez-Roches. Subsequently, the two additions were Mayfield and defensive lineman Greg Gaines. The compensatory pick (round six, No. 220 overall) finalizes the draft order for Tampa Bay. The club does not have a 2024 fifth-round pick because they traded it to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2023 draft to select receiver Trey Palmer in the sixth round.

For the purposes of this mock draft, I will not be incorporating trades. With that in mind, let's get started. Here is a look at how all seven rounds could shake out for the Bucs:

First round, No. 26 overall: IOL Graham Barton, Duke

With the retirement of Ryan Jensen and the departures of Nick Leverett and Aaron Stinnie in free agency, the Buccaneers fortify the frontline with Duke's Graham Barton. General Manager Jason Licht and Tampa Bay's brass often reinforce the old adage, "football is won in the trenches," and this selection validates that core principle. The Bucs have made it a habit of drafting athletic offensive linemen and Barton joins the fraternity.

Barton played in six games during his freshman season at Duke, receiving five starts at center before becoming a three-year starter at left tackle. The 6-foot-5, 314-pound anchor played 492 reps at left tackle in 2023 (First-team All-ACC), 895 snaps at left tackle as a junior (First-Team, All-ACC) and 747 reps at left tackle as a sophomore. The technician plays with high effort and his agility jumps off the tape. Barton explodes into blocks and is an effective drive blocker. He provides position flexibility and is adept at redirecting against counters. With outstanding contact balance, strength and finishing skills, Barton thrived in Duke's zone-based run scheme. The Bucs' run scheme last year consisted of both midzone and duo principles, along with simulations through screens and empty packages out of the backfield to get Rachaad White in space. Barton has the tenacity and quickness to reinforce the Bucs' system. He has shorter arms than the NFL standard which is why Barton is projected to move inside, but checks all the boxes in regard to intangibles, mobility and motor.

Round two, No. 57 overall: EDGE Adisa Isaac, Penn State

The Buccaneers released Shaquil Barrett and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka enters a contract year in 2024. Rookie Yaya Diaby led Tampa Bay in sacks last season with 7.5 and the team seeks a long-term replacement to start opposite Diaby. Anthony Nelson is a stout rotational rusher, and the Bucs bolster the outside linebacker room with Penn State's Adisa Isaac. Over the last two seasons, Isaac outperformed counterpart Chop Robinson in sacks and tackles for loss. Isaac possesses the coveted trio of size, strength and athleticism that defensive coordinators look for. He has the strength to set the edge against the run and is comfortable playing out of a two and three-point stance.