2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 9.0 

The NFL Draft is just over a month away, garnering a frenzy of mocks across the web. Following the Scouting Combine, Pro Days, interviews and the height of free agency, prospects continue to rise and fall as team needs shift across the league. In a quarterback, receiver and offensive tackle-heavy first round, here is a rundown of predictions from various outlets on who the Buccaneers could select at pick 26 overall:

NFL.com

Pick: C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Comments: Powers-Johnson is an excellent replacement for the retired Ryan Jensen, as his strength and nasty attitude are reminiscent of the Bucs' longtime starter.

CBS Sports

Pick: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

Comments: Speaking of best player available, here's Brock Bowers falling to Tampa. Retaining Mike Evans is huge, as is keeping Baker Mayfield, but the Bucs can't stop adding weapons to their offense if they want to maintain their hold on the division. Bowers is not the classic tight end, but he's a matchup nightmare in the passing game.

The Draft Network

Pick: IOL Graham Barton, Duke

Comments: Edge rusher was strongly considered here, but the interior of the offensive line is too shaky to let a talent like Graham Barton go by. Barton has the versatility to play any position on the line but should find a long-term home at center or guard.

PFF

Pick: Edge Jared Verse, Florida State

Comments: There aren't many better scenarios for the Buccaneers than somehow coming away with Jared Verse at Pick 26. The Florida State product is talented enough to go much higher than this, but after free agency, I can now see him and Laiatu Latu falling a bit. That doesn't make them any worse as players, though. Verse would be an immediate starter in Tampa Bay.

Sports Illustrated

Pick: Edge Chop Robinson, Penn State

Comments: Mark my words, Robinson will sneak his way into the first-round whether you believe he deserves it or not. There simply aren't many freaky athletes like him and the untapped potential will always have teams salivating.