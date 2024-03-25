 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 9.0 

Mock draft season is in full swing. Here is a compilation of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round

Mar 25, 2024 at 11:34 AM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

mockdraftroundup

The NFL Draft is just over a month away, garnering a frenzy of mocks across the web. Following the Scouting Combine, Pro Days, interviews and the height of free agency, prospects continue to rise and fall as team needs shift across the league. In a quarterback, receiver and offensive tackle-heavy first round, here is a rundown of predictions from various outlets on who the Buccaneers could select at pick 26 overall:

NFL.com

Chad Reuter, NFL.com (Mar. 22)

Pick: C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Comments: Powers-Johnson is an excellent replacement for the retired Ryan Jensen, as his strength and nasty attitude are reminiscent of the Bucs' longtime starter.

CBS Sports

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports (Mar. 22)

Pick: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

Comments: Speaking of best player available, here's Brock Bowers falling to Tampa. Retaining Mike Evans is huge, as is keeping Baker Mayfield, but the Bucs can't stop adding weapons to their offense if they want to maintain their hold on the division. Bowers is not the classic tight end, but he's a matchup nightmare in the passing game.

The Draft Network

Jaime Eisner, The Draft Network (Mar. 24)

Pick: IOL Graham Barton, Duke

Comments: Edge rusher was strongly considered here, but the interior of the offensive line is too shaky to let a talent like Graham Barton go by. Barton has the versatility to play any position on the line but should find a long-term home at center or guard.

PFF

Trevor Sikkema, PFF (Mar. 18)

Pick: Edge Jared Verse, Florida State

Comments: There aren't many better scenarios for the Buccaneers than somehow coming away with Jared Verse at Pick 26. The Florida State product is talented enough to go much higher than this, but after free agency, I can now see him and Laiatu Latu falling a bit. That doesn't make them any worse as players, though. Verse would be an immediate starter in Tampa Bay.

Sports Illustrated

Richie Bradshaw, SI.com (Mar. 18)

Pick: Edge Chop Robinson, Penn State

Comments: Mark my words, Robinson will sneak his way into the first-round whether you believe he deserves it or not. There simply aren't many freaky athletes like him and the untapped potential will always have teams salivating.

The Buccaneers made a similar investment a couple of years ago with Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, but he hasn't fully arrived yet. Pairing him with Robinson is quite the gamble, but if it pays off the Bucs could have one of the best pass-rushing duos in the league.

