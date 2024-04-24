Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 11.0: Salty Dogs Collab

19. Los Angeles Rams: DL Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

Jeff: "He's 6-1 and 300 pounds, which isn't exactly the biggest guy but he's got great quickness. He gets off the block really quick. He likes to win with his hands on the blocker, with a push-and-pull method. And they need to do something, because you-know-who retired."

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: G Graham Barton, Duke

Casey: "He played left tackle and center in college. He seems to be valued a little bit more at center but could play all the interior positions. They've got some veteran guards they've added recently but no center since they cut their former starter, so this is just a big old need pick."

21. Miami Dolphins: WR Brian Thomas, LSU

Scott: "I don't feel like [this is] something you commonly see [in mock drafts]. Miami commonly takes an interior defensive lineman, but both of those guys were gone. They could use offensive line help, but what else does Miami like? They love speed. Now you have Brian Thomas, who was almost as fast as the record-setting Xavier Worthy and he's like 40 pounds heavier than Worthy. Maybe it was a luxury pick, but I just couldn't pass it up."

22. Philadelphia Eagles: CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson

Brianna: "I love this guy, and he's kind of randomly been linked to the Bucs in recent mocks as well. The Eagles have not taken a corner in the first round since Lito Sheppard in 2002. He only allowed one catch of 20-plus yards on 41 targets last season. [He's] smooth in and out of breaks."

23. Seattle Seahawks (from Cleveland through Houston, Minnesota and L.A. Chargers): T Troy Fautanu, Washington

Casey: "They lost multiple starters on the line in free agency, and I love this: [Fautanu] played for their offensive coordinator and O-Line coach in college. Talk about some nice consistency there. This feels like such a perfect fit for all parties involved."

24. Dallas Cowboys: C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Brianna: "I'm not going to lie – I was pained to take Jackson Powers-Johnson for Dallas because that takes him off the board potentially, because I also love him for [the Bucs]. I think he plays with the kind of demeanor and tenacity that Jason Licht obviously loves in his offensive linemen. But the Cowboys have a hole at center…Tyler Biadasz, who manned that post for majority of the last three seasons is now gone. He plays with that same fiery disposition as Ryan Jensen."

25. Green Bay Packers: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Scott: "This was one of the picks we struggled with the most when we got here. There just wasn't an obvious pick for us. We eventually just decided cornerback was an area of need for them and went with Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry. It was one of our least sure picks. I just didn't know what to do here."

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

Brianna: "I think he's a guy that with his demeanor, the way that he plays, the power, the technique, he's a really good fit for Todd Bowles [and] his penetrating attack style of system. But also, he has experience lining up inside as well to kind of shoot gaps against the guard, which I think would be great in our complex system, because you know Todd Bowles is going to have him doing a variety of things. Well-timed first step – he had 62 pressures in 2023, the fifth most among edge players for PFF. Hellacious bull rush, the speed-to-power conversion, driving offensive tackles back."

27. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston): EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Scott: "So the Cardinals walk out of this draft with Marvin Harrison and Laiatu Latu. I know we said at the beginning that you can't grade draft picks until three years later, but everybody does it anyway. They'll be walking out with an A for those two guys."

28. Buffalo Bills: WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

Casey: "Obviously, the Bills need a wide receiver. This is their biggest roster shakeup since 2019. There are only 33 players who were either on their 53-man roster at the end of the year or on in-season injured reserve. You trade away Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis left in free agency…they need a lot of guys. He won back-to-back national championships at Georgia and then transferred to Texas before this season. He caught four touchdowns in four college football playoff games. To me, all of that shows that he knows how to play in the big moments."

29. Detroit Lions: EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State

Scott: "He's one of the most athletic guys out there. Again, the production maybe didn't blow anybody away, but it's kind of like Javon Walker for the Jaguars a couple years ago; some of that was just about the way he was used. The Lions think they can get more out of him and have a bookend for their other great edge rusher (Aidan Hutchinson)."

30. Baltimore Ravens: T Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

Brianna: "He's kind of a freak athlete for a 320-pound man. He has nimble feet, is quick, excellent on lead blocks. He's one of the quickest at the position in the class – nimble mover, fluid hips, rare first step. I think his movement skills would be a big upside."

31. San Francisco 49ers: T Jordan Morgan, Arizona

Scott: "Some people think he might play guard, but that's okay because they have a little bit of a need at both spots. Get him in the building and see where he fits best."

32. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia