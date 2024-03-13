Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 5.0: You Pick It, I Explain It

Here at Buccaneers.com, Brianna Dix and I have done a solid month of by-the-book mock drafting; now it's time to shake things up a little bit. If you want to review any of our first four 2024 mock drafts, you can find them here:

Those four were pretty straightforward, just single-person first-round mocks, either with or without predicted trades. This week, Brianna and I are joining forces.

First we sat down together and made the 32 picks, alternating the selector each time. I went first and thus got all the odd-number picks; Brianna took all the even-number picks. As we made our choices, we made a point of notexplaining our reasoning behind them. Then we switched our attention to the other person's picks.

That is, what you will find below is the odd-number picks made by me but then explained by Brianna, as she tries to deduce why I made each decision. Conversely, all the even-number picks by Brianna are explained by me. That's it. That's the whole conceit. Let's get started. (For the record, trades were not allowed in this one, as things would get complicated fast.)

(Scott Smith) Chicago Bears (from Carolina): QB Caleb Williams, USC

Brianna's Take: Easy to see why Scott made this selection here. Caleb Williams is the consensus lock on mocks as the No. 1 overall pick in the Draft, despite not testing or undergoing medicals at the NFL Combine. The Bears part ways with Justin Fields and look to the young quarterback for revitalization in the Windy City. Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, is a dangerous threat on the move as an escape artist and as a pocket passer. He is adept at generating advantageous throwing angles and possesses rare improvisation talent to elude pressure. The playmaker will help elevate the Bears' franchise.

(Brianna Dix) Washington Commanders: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

Scott's Take: Presumably Brianna was choosing between Daniels and North Carolina's Drake Maye. The Commanders seem even more certain to take a quarterback than even the Bears, considering they don't even have a Justin Fields-like fallback option. I suppose Bri has been reading the tea leaves, as it seems like the mock draft consensus here has shifted to Daniels, perhaps because Washington's new offensive coordinator, Kliff Kingsbury, is thought to want a very mobile quarterback like Kyler Murray. Personally, I think the pick here should and will be Maye.

(SS) New England Patriots: WR Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State

Brianna's Take: The Patriots signed veteran journeyman Jacoby Brissett, who spent most of the 2023 season backing up Sam Howell. Brissett will seemingly serve as a bridge for the Patriots as they strive to find their future quarterback. He adds depth to the QB room and New England could still go after a quarterback with the No. 3 overall selection (several reportedly linked to the franchise); however, I like this pick by Scott. The Patriots get the consensus top receiver in a deep class at the position group. Marvin Harrison Jr. is a vertical threat that defenses will have to account for. He navigates the sideline with ease and would boost the Patriots' receiving corps.

(BD) Arizona Cardinals: WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Scott's Take: I'm guessing this would have been Harrison had I not thrown that curveball at pick three (and Bri was pretty spot-on as to why I did so). The Cardinals still need a number-one receiver and probably aren't too upset to end up with Nabers, even if Harrison was their top pick.

(SS) Los Angeles Chargers: T Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Brianna's Take: I made this selection in my latest mock draft so it would be a challenge to play devil's advocate on this pick by Scott. The Chargers need to bolster the trenches and in a talented pool of tackles in the 2024 class, Los Angeles gets the first off the board. Joe Alt is one of the most well-rounded prospects in 2024 and thrived in Notre Dame's zone-based scheme with above-average athleticism. He consistently out leverages opponents with a stout blend of effective pad level and footwork. Alt plays with a competitive demeanor, finishes blocks, redirects pass rushers and is adept as a move blocker in space.

(BD) New York Giants: QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

Scott's Take: Had we allowed trades in this one, and had I been thinking of having the Patriots pass on quarterback, the Giants probably would have been our choice to trade up and get Maye. So when the board fell this way, my suspicion is that Brianna (figuratively) ran up to the podium to hand in this card. Now the question is, do the Giants stick with Daniel Jones as a bridge starter for one year, since moving on would represent a drastic hit on the salary cap, or will they quickly give in to the temptation to put their shiny new toy in the starting lineup?

(SS) Tennessee Titans: T Amarius Mims, Georgia

Brianna's Take: I put Amarius Mims in the 10-15 range, so this selection is a little high in my opinion, however, he does have tremendous upside. The Titans fortify the line of scrimmage and get Mims, who has the lateral agility for move blocking duties. The Titans signed former Cowboys' running back Tony Pollard and Mims would help pave the way. Pollard is a slash-back that thrives in space, hitting the accelerator nearly instantaneously and Mims is a quick-off-the-ball monster in the run game. He is also effective at dealing with speed off the edge and would boost the Titans' line. The more I think about it, the more I like this selection by Mr. Smith.

(BD) Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Scott's Take: Um, thanks on that last one, Bri. Oh yeah, I definitely factored in the Titans' new running back, his style of running and how Mims fits into it all. Of course I did. You are right to give me all that credit, because I totally did that. As for this pick, Brianna knew by this point that the Falcons had signed Kirk Cousins and were thus not going to reach for a quarterback here. Instead, Bri has them doing what they've seemingly been trying to do for years – get a productive edge rush going. Brianna was at the NFL Scouting Combine and she saw Turner turn in a great performance, so perhaps that cemented him at the top of her board for edge rushers.

(SS) Chicago Bears: WR Rome Odunze, Washington

Brianna's Take: This is another selection that I made in my latest mock, so I wholeheartedly agree with this pick. This will provide young quarterback Caleb Williams with another dynamic receiving weapon in the Windy City. Rome Odunze is a big-bodied receiver who wins at the catch point with a large catch radius. Due to his frame, Odunze can box out defenders with ease and changes direction effortlessly. The contested-catch aficionado would strengthen the Bears' receiver room.

(BD) New York Jets: T Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Scott's Take: Well, presumably Brianna was internally giving herself a high-five here because I took Mims as the second tackle off a (very, very deep) board, allowing her to nab Fashanu here for the Jets. Giving the Jets an offensive lineman here is an extremely popular choice in mock drafts this year, and Brianna surely knows that Mekhi Becton is not likely to stay in New Jersey. I think this pick made a lot of sense.

(SS) Minnesota Vikings: QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Brianna's Take: I am on board with this selection from Scott. Kirk Cousins has a new home with the Falcons, leaving a vacancy at quarterback for the Vikings. J.J. McCarthy has become a popular fit for Minnesota on mocks to fill the void in Kevin O'Connell's offense. McCarthy has become one of the most polarizing prospects in the class. While his ball placement needs improvement at the pro level, McCarthy is one of the best at operating outside of the pocket with agility. He thrives on throws targeting the middle of the field and the Michigan star could elevate Minnesota's offense with the right tools surrounding him. The Vikings bet on McCarthy's ability outside of structure and snag a quarterback in the first round.

(BD) Denver Broncos: CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama