Mike Evans Inks New Two-Year Deal With Bucs

Evans has joined a trio of Hall of Famers – Moss, Jerry Rice and Marvin Harrison – as the only players ever to surpass 11,000 receiving yards and 90 touchdowns over their first 10 seasons. Evans' total of 10 1,000-yard receiving seasons are tied for the second most in NFL history, matching Moss's total and trailing only the 14 posted by Jerry Rice. His streak of 10 straight 1,000-yard campaigns at any point in a player's career is just one behind the record of 11 established by Rice.

The Aggie product is poetry in motion on the gridiron. As the Bucs' offensive catalyst, Evans is a big-bodied deep threat. He has a lethal stutter step and deceptive speed to run right past defensive backs with long strides. Defensive coordinators have to know where No. 13 is lined up on every single play and Evans routinely commands double teams – the ultimate sign of respect. The 6'5," high-point specialist climbs the ladder with ease and navigates the sideline to perfection. He possesses a devastating release package to generate subtle separation and imposes his will on the field with physicality. Evans is not only one of the greatest players in Bucs' franchise history but one of the most esteemed in NFL archives.