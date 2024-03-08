 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Evans Inks New Two-Year Deal With Bucs

Wide receiver Mike Evans, one of the most accomplished players in NFL history, is staying in Tampa Bay

Mar 08, 2024 at 12:00 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Future Hall of Fame wide receiver Mike Evans will continue his illustrious career in Tampa Bay. On Friday, Evans officially signed a two-year contract extension with the Buccaneers. His deal became the team's first step during free agency in retaining a key cog of the squad that won a third-straight NFC South crown in 2023.

Originally a first-round pick (seventh overall) in 2014 out of Texas A&M, Evans has achieved both consistency and longevity in the league. Evans' tenure in the NFL mirrors that of the league's distinguished that are immortalized in Canton. He is the first player in NFL annals to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in each of the first 10 seasons of his career (record four years longer than Randy Moss in second place). In 2023, Evans accumulated 79 catches for 1,255 yards and 13 touchdowns. He tied for the league lead in touchdown receptions and ranked ninth in receiving yards, and his 15.9 yards per catch was his highest mark since 2019.

Evans is the Buccaneers all-time leader in receptions (762), receiving yards (11,680), touchdown receptions (94), total touchdowns (95) and 100-yard receiving games (36). He ranks second in points scored (578) and is 10th in games played (154) and fifth in games started (153). In nine postseason games, he has added 45 catches for 709 yards, five touchdowns and four 100-yard receiving games. His 94 touchdown catches currently rank 13th in league history and second among active players behind Raiders' Davante Adams (95).

Evans has joined a trio of Hall of Famers – Moss, Jerry Rice and Marvin Harrison – as the only players ever to surpass 11,000 receiving yards and 90 touchdowns over their first 10 seasons. Evans' total of 10 1,000-yard receiving seasons are tied for the second most in NFL history, matching Moss's total and trailing only the 14 posted by Jerry Rice. His streak of 10 straight 1,000-yard campaigns at any point in a player's career is just one behind the record of 11 established by Rice.

The Aggie product is poetry in motion on the gridiron. As the Bucs' offensive catalyst, Evans is a big-bodied deep threat. He has a lethal stutter step and deceptive speed to run right past defensive backs with long strides. Defensive coordinators have to know where No. 13 is lined up on every single play and Evans routinely commands double teams – the ultimate sign of respect. The 6'5," high-point specialist climbs the ladder with ease and navigates the sideline to perfection. He possesses a devastating release package to generate subtle separation and imposes his will on the field with physicality. Evans is not only one of the greatest players in Bucs' franchise history but one of the most esteemed in NFL archives.

