Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 4.0 

The Scouting Combine has passed, and the 2024 NFL Draft is just around the corner. Teams will construct their boards as they strive to build for the future. Quarterbacks are garnering attention in this year's draft class, and several could be top-10 picks, including Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels. Explosive wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. would help elevate a club's aerial attack and elite tackles Joe Alt and Olumuyiwa Fashanu could solidify the trenches.

In this iteration, our fourth mock draft of the year, I am sticking with the Buccaneers going after pass rush help with the 26th overall selection. Unlike the first two versions, we are now allowing trade projections. Several players upped their draft stock with impressive Combine performances, including Xavier Worthy, who posted a record-setting 4.21 40-yard-dash. As expected, quarterbacks monopolize the top of the mock as signal-caller-needy teams take the plunge.

Before I get started with the picks, here are the details of the two trades that I have included below:

The Minnesota Vikings traded their eleventh-overall pick, their second-round pick (42 overall) and a 2025 first and third-round pick to the New England Patriots for the third-overall pick and a fifth-round pick.

The Seattle Seahawks traded the 22nd-overall pick and a fifth-rounder to the Philadelphia Eagles for the 16th-overall pick.

1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina): QB Caleb Williams, USC

Despite not testing or undergoing medicals at the NFL Combine in rather unorthodox events, USC's Caleb Williams appears to be a lock as the No. 1 overall pick. The Bears need a franchise quarterback and opt to move on from Justin Fields. Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy Winner, has a powerful arm and is adept at reacting to blitzes/extending plays while on the move. The playmaker can deliver throws from various arm angles and platforms. Williams is an effective pocket passer and has a compact release to drive the ball down the field.

Washington Commanders: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

Caleb Williams has become the consensus No. 1 and after that, things become intriguing as the domino effect ensues. With new Offensive Coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, the Commanders go after the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. Jayden Daniels has elite athleticism and burst with quick processing in the pocket. Daniels possesses deep-ball accuracy and is dangerous when he breaks contain. Kingsbury has worked with several top-tier mobile quarterbacks including Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray. While Daniels is a different player, his skillset will open up the playbook for Kingsbury in Washington.

3. TRADE Minnesota Vikings (from New England): QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

It is always fun to generate a chaotic frenzy with a trade. Several teams could be motivated to trade with the Patriots for the third-overall pick and for the purposes of this mock, the Vikings go after Drake Maye. Kevin O'Connell will develop Maye, who will have an impressive arsenal of weapons including Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson. The former Tar Heels' signal-caller has special touch to layer the football to all three levels. He is instinctive and can deliver tight window throws where only his receiver can get to it.

4. Arizona Cardinals: WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Like Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr. also elected not to do much at the Combine, allowing his film to do the talking. The Cardinals need to bolster their wide receiver corps. and if quarterbacks come off the board before Arizona, that leaves the best player available at a position of need. With Marquise Brown a potential free agency casualty, Harrison Jr. could fortify the receiver room. The 2023 Biletnikoff Award winner is a vertical threat that defenses will have to account for and plays with outstanding footwork. He can quickly adjust to throws, stopping on a dime. Harrison Jr. navigates the sideline with precision and would elevate the Cardinals' passing attack.

5. Los Angeles Chargers: T Joe Alt, Notre Dame

The Chargers boost the line of scrimmage by taking an elite tackle to pair with Rashawn Slater. Joe Alt possesses great athleticism and his background as a tight end is evident in his lateral agility. He is one of the most polished players of the 2024 class and the Fighting Irish product finishes as a run blocker. With long arms, Alt can re-direct pass rushers to generate leverage in the trenches. He thrived in Notre Dame's zone scheme and will make an immediate impact for the Chargers.

6. New York Giants: WR Malik Nabers, LSU

The Giants go after a top-notch receiver in Malik Nabers to reinvigorate the aerial attack. LSU has produced several upper echelon receivers (Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase) and Nabers could be the next playmaker to take the NFL by storm in his rookie campaign. Nabers is a vertical, YAC threat to pair with New York's slot weapons. He has suddenness, twitch and is nuanced at the stem. Nabers pairs long strides with body control to keep defensive backs off balance.

7. Tennessee Titans: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Tennessee drafted Peter Skoronski last year to fill the vacancy left by Nate Davis and the team goes after a lineman again to replace Taylor Lewan. With a tackle-deep class, the Titans get one of the most highly-regarded in Penn State's Olumuyiwa Fashanu. Fashanu is quick out of his stance in the run game and effectively picks up stunts in the pass game. He plays with superb processing skills and a violent inside hand strike to engulf rushers.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Edge Dallas Turner, Alabama

In this mock, The Falcons go the veteran route at quarterback and address the edge by selecting Alabama's Dallas Turner. Turner has stellar bend around the corner and is regarded as the best speed rusher of the 2024 class. He has an enticing arsenal of pass-rush moves, including a lethal dip-rip. Turner is physical at the point of attack and can quickly close on the quarterback with overwhelming burst. He may be undersized by NFL standards, but Turner has tantalizing traits that the Falcons can work to refine at the next level.

9. Chicago Bears: WR Rome Odunze, Washington

The Bears go after a receiving threat to complement Caleb Williams and D.J. Moore in the receiver room. Odunze is a fluid mover with a great catch radius. He alters the tempo of his routes and is a RAC-star, taking advantage of space. Odunze effortlessly transitions in-and-out of breaks. With a bigger size profile, Odunze can box out defenders with his trademark contested-catch ability.

10. New York Jets: OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

The Jets' 2024 season will revolve around Aaron Rodgers and with a clean bill of health, protecting the future Hall of Fame quarterback is of the utmost importance. Taliese Fuaga plays with a fiery disposition and sets the tone on run downs/second-level blocks. He plays with great strength, athleticism and is effective in zone concepts when climbing. Fuaga will fortify the Jets' offensive line.

11. TRADE New England Patriots (from Minnesota): TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

Many want to see the new regime following Bill Belichick's departure with a young veteran quarterback, however, there are several veteran options on the market – potentially Kirk Cousins. The Patriots make a splash and select Brock Bowers, a unique talent. New England could go after a mauler in the trenches, but Bowers is a rare yards-after-catch phenom with deceptive speed. With a coveted blend of balance, vision, short-area burst and ball skills, Bowers would add another dimension to the Patriots' offensive attack. The back-to-back John Mackey Award winner is an anomaly and is advanced at working the middle of the field to manipulate defensive backs.

12. Denver Broncos: QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Many quarterbacks will continue to rise in the month leading up to the draft and J.J. McCarthy is one who continues to ascend on mocks. The Michigan star has been one of the most polarizing prospects in the class and Denver bets on his athleticism and arm strength. Denver moved on from Russell Wilson and Sean Payton takes McCarthy, who has a high developmental ceiling. He attacks the middle of the field with zip on the ball and can make the necessary tight window throws. McCarthy is a quick processor, whether in an RPO/play-action system or dropback. He has surgical precision between the hashes and will fuel Denver's offense.

13. Las Vegas Raiders: CB Quinyon Micthell, Toledo

Amik Robertson is an impending free agent and Toledo's Quinyon Micthell certainly solidified his draft status at the Combine, running a blazing 4.33 40-yard dash. Micthell has superb route recognition and can quickly accelerate to top speed, carrying vertical threats. He plays with great awareness in zone coverage and is physical when tackling, delivering hits out of breaks.

14. New Orleans Saints: OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

The Saints could move around to add more draft capital, but with an offensive-tackle-heavy class, the club takes Georgia's Amarius Mims. Mims has tremendous strength and lateral agility for move blocking duties. He can redirect to mirror pass rushers and often overpowers his opponent. Mims is quick off the ball in the run game and will take his high upside to New Orleans.

15. Indianapolis Colts: CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama

The Colts take strides toward improving the secondary to counter the receiver arsenals in the AFC South. Alabama's Terrion Arnold tallied five interceptions and 12 passes defensed in 2023 and caught several passes outside of his frame at the Combine. He smoothly transitions out of his backpedal, reacting quickly to run routes with receivers. The instinctual player has a downhill trigger against the run and is versatile in coverage.

16. TRADE Philadelphia Eagles (with Seattle): IOL Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

The Eagles make a stunning move and trade up to get the anchor of their line in Jackson Powers-Johnson. Jason Kelce retired from football and The Eagles must find his successor to protect Jalen Hurts. Powers-Johnson won the Rimington Trophy following the 2023 season, which is given to the best center in college football. He possesses lateral mobility, power and a devastating punch to combat double teams. Powers-Johnson explodes out of his stance and is a smooth mover in space on climb blocks and is adept at opening up the screen game.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars: DL Byron Murphy, Texas

The Jaguars shore up the middle of their defensive front with Byron Murphy. Murphy compiled 45 quarterback pressures in 2023 for the Longhorns. His get-off jumps off the tape and Murphy quickly gets penetration, crossing the face of offensive linemen with agility. Murphy plays with great pad level and flashes an impressive rip move to get to the quarterback. As he continues to add to his pass rush toolkit at the NFL level, Murphy will likely turn heads in the Jaguars' front.

18. Cincinnati Bengals: OT J.C. Latham, Alabama

Right tackle Jonah Williams is a free agent and finding a replacement in the trenches to bolster the wall around Joe Burrow is vital for Cincinnati. J.C. Latham possesses strength and power, keeping rushers at bay. He is an imposing force with physicality and utilizes hand placement to disrupt rushers. With an overwhelming anchor and ability to create rush lanes with tenacity on down blocks, he set the tone on Alabama's line. Latham has the tools to become a Pro Bowl caliber player and would help make an immediate impact for the Bengals.

19. Los Angeles Rams: Edge Laiatu Latu, UCLA

The Rams address the defensive line, taking UCLA's Laiatu Latu. The technically sound player has an expansive pass-rush repertoire and plays with a high motor. Latu possesses inside/outside rush flexibility and a high ceiling. He has stellar block recognition and can win with both finesse and power in the trenches. Latu has one of the most refined toolkits in the class and he will elevate the Rams' front.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson

The Steelers bolster the back end, finding a successor for Patrick Peterson. Pittsburgh has a couple corners who are set to become free agents and the club selects a young player to develop opposite Joey Porter Jr. Nate Wiggins ran a 4.28-second 40, setting the bar for the defensive back group in 2024. However, after his 40-yard run, Wiggins was helped off the field with an injury. He disclosed that he suffered a hip flexor injury but expects to be ready for Clemson's pro day on April 6. Wiggins possesses impressive recovery speed, a smooth backpedal and an elite feel for routes. He phases routes with balance and will add another weapon for Pittsburgh.

21. Miami Dolphins: OT Troy Fautanu, Washington

Another tackle comes off the board as Miami looks to strengthen the frontline with Troy Fautanu. Terron Armstead is progressing in age and the Dolphins can look to the future at the position. Fautanu impressed at the Combine, running a 1.71 10-yard split and a 5.01 40-yard dash. He showcased his movement ability in the position workout. Fautanu is effective in space on pulls, traps and counters. In pass protection, Fautanu is quick out of his stance and into his sets with an attack-styled mentality.

22. TRADE Seattle Seahawks (from Philadelphia): Edge Jared Verse, Florida State

Seattle moved back in a trade with Philadelphia and still get their guy, Jared Verse. The Seahawks solidify the edge with Verse, a coveted prospect with an intriguing speed-to-power conversion. He plays with good bend around the edge, active hands and leg drive to disrupt the pocket. Verse collapses the pocket with a hellacious bull rush and his explosiveness is evident at the point of attack.

23. Houston Texans (from Cleveland): DL Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

For the purposes of this mock, the Texans target free agency to bolster the receiver room and add another piece to the trenches to join Will Anderson. Jer'Zhan Newton, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, has a variety of moves at his disposal to defeat blocks in a timely fashion. With a coveted height/weight profile (6'2", 304 pounds), Newton generates natural leverage to battle blockers. He is adept at generating pressure up the middle on passing downs and would be another chess piece for DeMeco Ryans.

24. Dallas Cowboys: WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

The Cowboys could opt to find a replacement for Tyron Smith or add depth at cornerback, but the offense needs a reliable complement to CeeDee Lamb. Brian Thomas Jr., a product of the receiver factory, would provide flexibility. He is a threat from the slot and outside with home-run acceleration. Thomas Jr. has a varied release package to keep defenders guessing and shows outstanding ball-tracking ability downfield.

25. Green Bay Packers: CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

The Packers look to revamp the secondary and do so with Iowa's Cooper DeJean. DeJean is an instinctual player with a superb downhill trigger coming out of breaks in zone coverage. He shines against the run with great pursuit angles and is comfortable in space to make plays on the football. DeJean has stellar ball skills and with quick-diagnosis skills, he appears to be playing a step ahead of the offense. He showcases his range and makes plays sideline-to-sideline. DeJean has immense playmaking potential and would help revitalize the Packers' secondary.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Edge Demeioun 'Chop' Robinson, Penn State

The Buccaneers could look to solidify the interior of the line with Graham Barton here, but Chop Robinson is too intriguing to pass up. Regarded as one of the 'toolsiest' players in the draft class, he fits Todd Bowles' aggressive style of play. Tampa Bay will have to find a successor for Shaq Barrett and Bowles disclosed at the Combine that he would like to see more "consistency" from the team's four-man pressure. Robinson took center stage in Indianapolis, recording a flying 4.48 40-yard dash with a 1.54 10-yard split. The Penn State product pairs an elite get-off with a variety of finesse moves to beat tackles. He generates penetration when slanting and has impressive bend at the top of the rush around the corner. Robinson has a rush plan and utilizes a rare speed-to-power conversion to overcome size deficiencies. Projected as a standup outside linebacker, Robinson would bolster the Bucs' rotation.

27. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston): Edge Darius Robinson, Missouri

The Cardinals also solidify the edge by selecting Missouri's Darius Robinson. Robinson is touted as one of the best run defenders in the class and his game is centered around power. He is a physical force, stonewalling pullers in their tracks. His strength manifests in his ability to shed blockers and Robinson's physicality would elevate the Cardinals' defensive line.

28. Buffalo Bills: WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

The Bills add pass-catching talent, adding to the depth behind Stefon Diggs. Troy Franklin has top-end acceleration to separate from defensive backs anywhere on the field. The vertical weapon has an expansive release package to beat press coverage and excels after the catch. Franklin would be a friendly target underneath for Josh Allen, boosting the team's aerial attack.

29. Detroit Lions: Edge Bralen Trice, Washington

Aidan Hutchinson is the Lions' prized possession, but the club could benefit from star power opposite him on the line. Washington's Bralen Trice has a plethora of pass-rush moves in his bag, including a lethal cross-chop maneuver. He is strong at the point of attack and had 80 pressures in 2023 for the Huskies. Trice plays with a competitive disposition and high motor - a prerequisite for Dan Campbell.

30. Baltimore Ravens: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Marlon Humphrey's health has been up-and-down in recent years and Baltimore reloads the secondary to add depth, snagging Kool-Aid McKinstry. McKinstry, as his name would dictate, is a smooth operator with quick feet. He has the speed to carry receivers deep and the lateral agility to match receivers stride-for-stride. McKinstry is also an impactful run defender with excellent play recognition/understanding of leverage in space.

31. San Francisco 49ers: IOL Graham Barton, Duke

The Niners' boost the offensive line with a rare breed in Graham Barton. Barton has the athleticism and savviness to excel in Kyle Shanahan's system. He is a dominant run blocker, creating at the second-level by displacing defensive linemen. Barton was a three-year starter in Duke's zone-based run scheme and combines contact balance with raw strength and agility. With redirection skills and a low center of gravity, Barton will reinforce the 49ers' offensive line.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Xavier Worthy, Texas