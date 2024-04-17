Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 10.0

18. Cincinnati Bengals: WR Brian Thomas, LSU

At first glance, this might seem like a luxury pick for the Bengals, but it really isn't. Tyler Boyd remains an unsigned free agent and Tee Higgins will likely play this season on the franchise tag before possibly departing in 2025. The Bengals may soon need a new running mate for superstar Ja'Marr Chase, and Thomas can really run. He averaged 17.3 yards per catch at LSU last year and caught 17 touchdown passes. Interestingly, he has been compared to Higgins as an NFL comp.

19. Los Angeles Rams: EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State

Robinson is somewhat of a projection, given that he produced just 11.5 sacks in three seasons at Penn State, but the same was true of Javon Walker two years ago and he has worked out pretty well for the Jaguars. Robinson sneaking into the top 20 is a result of his absurd athleticism, and maybe the quickest first step in this year's class of edge rushers. The Rams hit on a pair of third-rounders last year in Kobie Turner and Byron Young but could still use some edge-rushing juice on a very young defense.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: T JC Latham, Alabama

The Steelers trade for former Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson probably doesn't take them out of the cornerback market, and that's very tempting here, but given that their offense is now being run by Arthur Smith the emphasis will likely be on juicing up the run game, and Latham is a good start. Latham has tons of power in his enormous frame (6-6, 342) and can really move bodies in the run game. The Steelers may want to keep him at his college position on the right side but could probably move 2023 first-rounder Broderick Jones across the line to left tackle.

21. Miami Dolphins: DT Byron Murphy, Texas

I may be falling into the trap of, 'see obvious need, plug in top prospect at that spot,' here for the Dolphins, but this really does seem like a good fit and great value after the departure of Christian Wilkins in free agency. Murphy has the power and agility to play multiple spots along the Dolphins' front.

22. Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Yes, the Eagles signed Bryce Huff after trading Haason Reddick, but the Eagles are never going to put all their eggs into one basket when it comes to their defensive front. Keeping that group loaded across the board has always been a top priority, and the Eagles are more than happy to snap up the ultra-productive Latu. If I was cheating in this mock I would have rearranged things a bit to let Latu fall to the Bucs at number 26 – I'm somewhat infatuated with him – but I'm not, so sigh.

23. Los Angeles Chargers (from Cleveland through Houston and Minnesota): T Amarius Mims, Georgia

The Chargers got aggressive to get the pass-catcher they needed earlier in the night but are still able to land a much-needed right tackle in this spot thanks to the rare O-Line depth in this year's draft. Mims's only deficiency is a lack of experience – he only started eight games at Georgia – but the Chargers will probably be able to plug him in immediately at right tackle opposite Rashawn Slater. Mims is simply gigantic (6-8, 340), bringing enormous power to the run game, but he's still light enough on his feet to excel in pass protection, too.

24. Dallas Cowboys: T Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

The Cowboys' assumed reaction when Tyron Smith left in free agency was to move Tyler Smith, who they originally drafted as a tackle in 2022, to left tackle. However, The latter Smith has turned into a very good left guard and recently indicated that he feels very comfortable playing in that spot. Maybe the Cowboys will listen and leave him there, instead drafting another Tyler to step in at left tackle. Guyton played more on the right side at Oklahoma but has the feet and athleticism to work out on Dak Prescott's blind side.

25. Green Bay Packers: CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

The Packers have a good starting duo at outside cornerback in Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes, but DeJean has the versatility to play just about anywhere in the secondary and Green Bay could use some more playmakers after securing just seven interceptions last season. For instance, DeJean could supplant stud kick returner Keisean Nixon in the slot or perhaps Anthony Johnson at safety.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

I had the Cowboys choosing between Guyton and Powers-Johnson two picks earlier, and if I had gone with the center to Dallas I probably would have pivoted to Graham Barton in this spot. I don't love the value remaining at edge rusher at this point in the draft and I'm not sure how quickly a cornerback would get on the field. To me, the best win-now move was to add an instant starter to a line that is currently without a number-one left guard. In this case, I would probably projfect Powers-Johnson to stay at center, moving Robert Hainsey to left guard. JPJ would give the Bucs a wide body for interior rushers to get around, and his easy lateral movement would make him an asset in combo blocks and pulling plays. Plus, Powers-Johnson plays with a nasty streak that the Bucs enjoyed in their last Pro Bowl center, the now-retired Ryan Jensen.

27. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston): CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

The Cardinals had to grab a stud pass-catcher with the fourth pick, but they also have a significant need at cornerback, even after adding former Buccaneer Sean Murphy-Bunting. McKinstry is a smart and instinctive defender who isn't afraid to mix it up and uses his long arms to great effect.

28. Buffalo Bills: WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

The Bills wide receiver depth chart is a mess after the trade of Stefon Diggs. Dalton Kincaid is an extremely productive tight end, but the team's top returning wideout from 2023 is Khalil Shakir, who had 39 catches last season. Franklin is tall and fast, and he averaged 17.1 yards per catch last season at Oregon while scoring 14 times.

29. Detroit Lions: G Graham Barton, Duke

The Lions signed the 34-year-old Kevin Zeitler, who has 182 games worth of wear on his tires, to play left guard after Johan Jackson left in free agency. If Barton makes it here, though, they may see him as an upgrade over and/or a not-too-distant replacement for Zeitler, who is on a one-year deal. Barton also has the ability to play center and might even be able to fill in at tackle if needed, since that was where he predominantly played at Duke.

30. Baltimore Ravens: CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson

The Ravens have a tendency to stay put in their draft slots and nab the most talented player that falls to them, sometimes not at their most obvious position of need. I think they do that here with Wiggins, who has a slight frame but otherwise has the speed (he ran a 4.28 40), fluidity, instincts and ball skills to be a top-notch NFL cornerback.

31. San Francisco 49ers: T Jordan Morgan, Arizona

The 49ers could use an upgrade at right tackle over Colton McKivitz, and Morgan plays with admirable strength and aggression. Some scouts think he will be a better fit at guard in the NFL, but the 49ers could try him at tackle first and then potentially move him inside, where veteran Jon Feliciano is set to man right guard on a one-year contract.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia