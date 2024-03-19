Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 6.0: Free Agency Shakeup

Los Angeles Rams: DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

Arrivals: G Jonah Jackson, TE Colby Parkinson, CB Darious Williams, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, S Kamren Curl

Departures: S Jordan Fuller, DT Aaron Donald (retired)

You may have heard a little something about a certain Rams defender hanging up his cleats. Los Angeles almost surely won't be able to find someone to complete fill Donald's shoes, but they do have a sudden need at his position. They hit on DT Kobie Turner in the third round last year but could use a penetrating interior lineman in the (relative) mold of Donald, and that's how Newton profiles.

Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

Arrivals: QB Russell Wilson, QB Justin Fields (trade), LB Patrick Queen, CB Donte Jackson

Departures: QB Kenny Pickett (trade), QB Mason Rudolph, T Chukwuma Okorafor (released), QB Mitch Trubisky (released), WR Diontae Johnson (trade)

Well, I don't think it's going to be quarterback. The Steelers totally overhauled that room and now have two potential starters in Wilson and Fields (though Wilson has been told the job is his). How about somebody to help out those quarterbacks? The Steelers traded Johnson to Carolina for Jackson, rearranging their list of top needs a little bit. Mitchell is a big target who is dynamic with the ball in his hands.

Miami Dolphins: DT Byron Murphy, Texas

Arrivals: LB Anthony Walker, C Aaron Brewer, LB Jordyn Brooks, TE Jonnu Smith, OLB Shaquil Barrett, S Jordan Poyer

Departures: DT Christian Wilkins, S DeShon Elliott, DE Andrew Van Ginkel, DT Raekwon Davis, G Robert Hunt, S Brandon Jones, CB Xavien Howard (released), WR Cedrick Wilson

The early hours of free agency hit the Dolphins' roster hard, and perhaps the biggest loss was Wilkins, who signed with the Raiders. If Barrett can return to something close to his peak form with the Buccaneers, they should be alright on the edges. They need help on the inside instead and get it in Murphy, who gets off the ball quickly and can shoot gaps to provide pressure up the middle.

Philadelphia Eagles: CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Arrivals: QB Kenny Pickett (trade), DE Bryce Huff, RB Saquon Barkley, LB Zack Baun, LB Devin White, S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, C Matt Hennessey

Departures: C Jason Kelce (retired), DT Fletcher Cox (retired), RB D'Andre Swift, QB Marcus Mariota, LB Nicholas Morrow

The Eagles have a plan in place to replace Kelce, while Huff can take Cox's spot in the rotation. The Eagles also tried to shore up their troubled linebacker spot with Baun and White. But Philly didn't make any additions at cornerback, so we continue to see that as a top need. DeJean is a versatile defensive back who the Eagles could employ in multiple spots.

San Francisco 49ers (from Cleveland through Houston, Minnesota and L.A. Chargers): DE Chop Robinson, Penn State

Arrivals: DT Jordan Elliott, DE Yetur Gross-Matos, LB De'Vondre Campbell

Departures: QB Sam Darnold, DT Javon Kinlaw

As noted above, the 49ers throw some of their draft capital into the mix to move up and get the type of player they always seem to target in the first round: a pass-rusher who gets off the ball with lightning speed. I don't think the free agency addition of Gross-Matos would move the 49ers off this pick.

Dallas Cowboys: C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Arrivals: LB Eric Kendricks

Departures: T Tyron Smith, RB Tony Pollard, DE Dorance Armstrong, C Tyler Biadasz, DE Dante Fowler, LB Leighton Vander Esch (released/retired), WR Michael Gallup (released)

This is a straight one-for-one replacement, as the Cowboys' incumbent starter at the pivot, Biadasz, left for division-rival Washington. Dallas also lost left tackle Tyron Smith, but they originally drafted Tyler Smith to play tackle before he was moved to guard. Powers-Johnson is a road-grader who would probably be in the starting lineup by Week One.

Green Bay Packers: G Graham Barton, Duke

Arrivals: RB Josh Jacobs, S Xavier McKinney

Departures: RB Aaron Jones (released), S Jonathan Owens, T David Bakhtiari (released), S Darnell Savage, G Jon Runyan, LB De'Vondre Campbell (released)

It's a similar story here, where Jon Runyan got a nice deal with the Giants, opening up a spot on the Packers' offensive line. Barton played tackle at Duke but is widely projected as a guard on the NFL level, and he would replace Runyan in short order.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

Arrivals: S Jordan Whitehead, CB Bryce Hall, OL Ben Bredeson, G Sua Opeta

Departures: CB Carlton Davis (trade), OLB Shaquil Barrett (released) G Nick Leverett, LB Devin White, G Aaron Stinnie, WR Russell Gage (declined option year)

Admittedly, Verse seems to come off the board higher than this in most of the mock drafts I've seen, but this is how it fell for me this time. The Bucs have been widely connected to the cornerback and interior offensive line spots, especially after the Davis trade and the departures of Stinnie and Leverett in free agency. However, their mid-level signings of Hall, Thomas, Bredeson and Opeta give them some options to start with at those spots. The Bucs have not added any edge-rushing help in free agency – it's not easy to find, of course – and have an opening in their rotation after the release of Barrett. If not Verse, I could see the Bucs going with Mizzou's Darius Robinson.

Arizona Cardinals (from Houston): CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson

Arrivals: QB Desmond Ridder (trade), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, DT Bilal Nichols, T Jonah Williams

Departures: WR Rondale Moore (trade), WR Marquise Brown (trade), Zach Ertz (released), T D.J. Humphries (released)

Would the Cardinals be tempted to take another receiver in the first round even after nabbing Harrison at number four? It wouldn't shock me. But the Cardinals' need at cornerback is deep enough to still make it a target even after the addition of Murphy-Bunting. The addition of Williams makes up for the release of Humphries, so I think the Cardinals go defense with this pick.

Buffalo Bills: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry

Arrivals: WR Curtis Samuel, WR Mack Hollins, LB Nicholas Morrow, QB Mitch Trubisky

Departures: T Ryan Bates (trade), DT Poona Ford, CB Dane Jackson, LB Tyrel Dodson, WR Gabe Davis, C Mitch Morse (released), CB Tre'Davious White (released), S Jordan Poyer (released)

The Bills released White and watched Jackson sign with the Panthers, and they made a couple of depth signings at receiver, so I think cornerback has shot to the top of Buffalo's list. McKinstry is tall and a willing tackler and he's most effective in press coverage.

Detroit Lions: EDGE Darius Robinson, Missouri

Arrivals: CB Carlton Davis (trade), DT D.J. Reader, DE Marcus Davenport, CB Amik Robertson

Departures: G Jonah Jackson, S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

The Lions hit the cornerback position hard for the second straight offseason, trading for Davis and making a nice value signing in Robertson. I think that takes them off the market at that position in the first round. However, I don't think the signing of Davenport does the seem thing at edge rusher. Davenport has had trouble staying healthy and has just 2.5 sacks over the past two seasons. After signing Reader for the interior line, the Lions could have something special going on up front if they get a complementary pass rusher to Aidan Hutchinson.

Baltimore Ravens: WR Keon Coleman, Florida State

Arrivals: RB Derrick Henry

Departures: T Morgan Moses (trade), LB Patrick Queen, RB Gus Edwards, S Geno Stone, QB Tyler Huntley, CB Ronald Darby, WR Devin Duvernay, G John Simpson, WR Odell Beckham (released)

Beckham was released, as expected, and Duvernay went to Jacksonville. Zay Flowers had a really nice rookie season but it might be past time expecting Rashod Bateman to emerge as a big-time pass-catcher. Coleman would help Lamar Jackson work the middle of the field and keep the chains moving.

Los Angeles Chargers (from San Francisco): WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

Arrivals: RB Gus Edwards, DT Poona Ford

Departures: WR Keenan Allen (trade), WR Mike Williams (released), TE Gerald Everett, LB Kenneth Murray

The Chargers were forced into some tough decisions before the start of free agency to get in compliance with the salary cap. Allen wouldn't take a pay cut and was traded to the Bears, while Williams was just outright released. The Chargers drafted Quintin Johnston in the first round a year ago but he had a low-wattage rookie season even with the offense dealing with a rash of injuries at receiver. Worthy gives the Chargers something their receiving corps has been lacking even when everyone is healthy – speed. Worthy set the all-time 40-yard dash record at the Combine.

Kansas City Chiefs: CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

Arrivals: TE Irv Smith, WR Marquise Brown (trade)

Departures: LB Willie Gay (released)