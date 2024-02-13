Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 1.0

Tennessee Titans: T Joe Alt, Notre Dame

As was the case with Arizona, this top 10 fell perfectly for the Titans. Their O-Line was a mess in 2023 and their undisputed top need is at tackle, particularly after last year's top-11 pick, Peter Skoronski, settled in at left guard. There's no way the Titans are going into 2024 with Nicholas Petit-Frere or Andre Dillard as their left tackle, and it's worth noting that new Head Coach Brian Callahan is the son of longtime NFL O-Line guru Bill Callahan.

Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

I like the position fit here, but I'm not sure I'll be making the same exact player choice a month or six weeks from now. Either way, the Falcons' seemingly endless quest to generate an outside pass rush continues with another Alabama star who has great quickness off the snap, bend to get around the corner and an arsenal of pass rush moves.

Chicago Bears: WR Malik Nabers, LSU

The trade for Montez Sweat in Week Eight seemed to pull the Bears' defense together, as they held each of their last six opponents to 20 points or less. So I feel comfortable using both top 10 picks here on offense, and I especially like the idea of giving Caleb Williams a speedy downfield threat and a true number-two receiver alongside D.J. Moore.

New York Jets: T Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

It's not like the Jets haven't tried. They took Mekhi Becton 11th overall in 2020 and Alijah Vera-Tucker 14th overall the next year. But the offensive line is still a mess and tackle is clearly this team's top need…which is fortunate considering the strength of the position in this year's draft. This organization is banking everything in 2024 on Aaron Rodgers returning to health and his previous form, and with that in mind they have to solidify the protection up front.

Minnesota Vikings: EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

I've seen Latu going to the Bucs in some mock drafts, but I'm of the opinion that his stock is going to steadily rise in the coming months. That won't be due to a crazy Combine performance, as he isn't expected to blow the top of the charts with his measurables. But Latu simply knows how to get into the backfield, and he led the nation in QB pressures in 2023. The Vikings may arguably have a bigger need on the interior D-Line, but there is plenty of depth in that group to address it on Day Two.

Denver Broncos: Terrion Arnold, Alabama

I could see them going with edge rusher Jared Verse here, but the chance to pair the top cornerback on this year's board with Patrick Surtain is even more tempting. Of course, there isn't a huge amount of consensus yet as to who that top corner is, so as time goes on this could become Cooper DeJean or Quinyon Mitchell or Nate Wiggins or somebody else.

Las Vegas Raiders: QB Bo Nix, Oregon State

It's one of my mottos at the beginning of Mock Draft SZN: The quarterbacks will rise. It always happens. (Please don't fact-check this with a look at the 2022 draft…it almost always happens.) The Raiders have a new head coach (again) and they can start off fresh at the most important position with the athletic and strong-armed Nix, assuming they don't think Aidan O'Connell is the long-term answer. They could use a tackle, too, to help whoever is under center but, again, there is depth at that position.

New Orleans Saints: T Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

The Saints have always seen the value in investing first-round picks in the offensive line, and it may be time to do so again. Andrus Peat is due to become a free agent and 2022 first-round pick Trevor Penning has not yet demonstrated that he's a long-term answer at tackle. Maybe Penning could kick inside to left guard. Fuaga also has positional flexibility so he, too, could kick inside to guard.

Indianapolis Colts: CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

The Colts used a second-round pick on Kansas State cornerback JuJu Brents last year but could still use a talent infusion at the position. DeJean is a versatile playmaker who has experienced both outside and in the slot. The Colts need a wide receiver, too, but there's enough available depth to address that position on Day Two.

Seattle Seahawks: C Jackson Powers-Johnson

The dominant performance by Powers-Johnson at the Senior Bowl might actually be unfortunate for the Buccaneers, as his improving draft stock puts him out of their range here. The Bucs' loss is the Seahawks' gain, as they are probably going to need interior-line help with all three of their starters due to become UFAs. Powers-Johnson (6-3, 330) is wide and powerfully built, but also nimble and explosive off the football.

Jacksonville Jaguars: WR Brian Thomas, LSU

Calvin Ridley is a pending free agent and it's unclear whether he'll be back in Jacksonville after a 2023 season that seemed to go in fits and starts even if he did crack 1,000 yards. Some might prefer Troy Franklin or Keon Coleman here, but I think the Jaguars prefer Thomas's mix of size (6-4, 205) and top-end speed and acceleration.

Cincinnati Bengals: T J.C. Latham, Alabama

If Tee Higgins or Tyler Boyd leave in free agency – or especially if both do – I would probably change my mind in this spot and go with a receiver here. For now, however, I think the Bengals need a tackle because it's likely that Jonah Williams leaves after he was unhappy about being bumped from left to right tackle last year. Latham is a mauler who would help Cincy's run game right away.

Los Angeles Rams: CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

Will the Rams even realize they're on the clock? They might not be paying attention after skipping the last seven first rounds. Assuming they stay and pick in the first round since the first time since taking Jared Goff first overall, the Rams can continue a defensive overhaul that began with impressive Day Two and Three hits on the likes of Kobie Turner and Byron Young. Mitchell's stock is on the rise after he dominated virtually every rep at the Senior Bowl.

Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson

An offensive tackler is tempting for the Steelers here, but they went in that direction in the first round last year. Plus, Patrick Peterson isn't getting any younger. They were fortunate to get Joey Porter Jr. in the second round last year, and by addressing that critical position in the first time this year they can potentially end up with one of the best young cornerback pairs in the league.

Miami Dolphins: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

Miami's 2023 season was very promising and the offense was at times unstoppable under Mike McDaniel. But that promising campaign fell apart when a string of injuries to its edge rushers neutered its defensive front. Hail Mary flyers on the likes of Melvin Ingram, Bruce Irvin and Justin Houston didn't solve the problem. The lesson: You can never have enough talent at edge rusher. Verse, considered by some a potential top-10 pick, is too good to pass up here.

Philadelphia Eagles: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Philly's pass defense cratered from first in the NFL in its 2022 Super Bowl season to second-to-last in 2023, and while a steep decline from a record sack season the year before played a part in that, it's probably time to get younger at cornerback. McKinstry is long and physical and he has the type of stop-and-start ability that should make him a good cover corner.

Houston Texans (from Cleveland): DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

The Texans have a handful of interior defensive linemen who could hit free agency, including starter Sheldon Rankins, who could be one-and-done in Houston. This year's DT class is deep but not top-heavy, which gives Houston the chance to take the first one off the board. Houston vastly improved its run defense in 2023, ranking sixth a year after finishing last, but Newton's best attribute is his pass rush ability and he could complement the outside pressure afforded by 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson.

Dallas Cowboys: T Amarius Mims, Georgia

Tyron Smith is a pending free agent, but even if the Cowboys keep him in the building Mims could provide an eventual upgrade over right tackle Terence Steele. The 6-7, 340-pound Mims is huge, but he still moves smoothly and he would be a powerful force in the run game.

Green Bay Packers: T Troy Fautanu, Washington

David Bakhtiari, who had another knee surgery in the middle of last season, may not be back, ending a brilliant career in Green Bay that was marred at the end by injuries. If so, it may be imperative for the Packers to add talent up front as they continue to nurture budding star quarterback Jordan Love. Fautanu has good size and quick feet and is versatile enough to play inside or outside. With him and Elgton Jenkins on hand, the Packers would have a lot of ways to arrange their O-Line pieces.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington