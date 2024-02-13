Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 1.0

The NFL's 2024 draft order was set on Sunday night when Kansas City beat San Francisco in Super Bowl LVIII. That means the 49ers will pick 31st and the Chiefs will pick 32nd. Again.
So, cool, we're all set. See you in late April in Detroit when the teams start to make their picks. Until then, we shall not mention the draft again.
Um yeah, no. That's not how this works. As of Tuesday, February 13, there were 72 days until the first round of the draft kicks off on April 25. Using some quick calculations, that gives us time for approximately six billion mock drafts. Yes, it's true, we have once again entered Mock Draft SZN (yes, I know I'm late to the party and mock draft season started a while ago).
Each year, the NFL Draft creates a mountain range of content on the draft, between scouting reports on all the prospects, the risers and fallers from the Scouting Combine and the Pro Days, trades (or the endless discussion of potential trades) and much more. But the best part of it all is the mock drafts. And here is our first one of 2024.
If you want to scroll immediately down to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at pick number 26, here's a spoiler alert: It's pass rush help. You'll also find the expected early run on quarterbacks, a whole lot of cornerbacks and tackles and some players who are sure to rise or fall dramatically in the next couple months.
So, without further ado, here is our first Mock Draft of 2024; I get first crack at it but Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix will also be contributing as the weeks go on (note, we will not be making trades in this one):
- Chicago Bears (from Carolina): QB Caleb Williams, USC
Should they really move on from Justin Fields after he was a key part of the team showing big-time signs of life in the second half of 2023? That's a tough one to answer, and the Bears fans I know are clearly torn. I think it comes down to this: It's still not a certainty that Fields is going to develop into a franchise-caliber quarterback. Yes, that's also very much true of Caleb Williams, but the Bears would have four years of a cost-controlled quarterback with him, as compared to two at the most for Fields.
- Washington Commanders: QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
This one is a lot easier. The Commanders do not have a potential long-term quarterback on their roster, and they are starting over with new ownership and a new coaching staff. Maye may not be the intriguing dual threat passer they could get in LSU's Jayden Daniels, but moves around just fine and has the size and arm strength that will have the Commanders dreaming of a franchise quarterback to build around.
- New England Patriots: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
It seemed pretty clear by the end of 2023 that the Patriots do not see 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones as the answer. Even with Bell Belichick departing, it seems like the organization would lock into this rare opportunity to pick in the top three as a chance to get a quarterback to help them get back into contention in the AFC East. That's a division that currently has Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers and Tua Tagovailoa as the opposing quarterbacks, but Daniels could give the Patriots a different kind of threat who throws pretty deep balls and is electric on the run.
- Arizona Cardinals: WR Marvin Harrison, Ohio State
This is about as good of a draft position as a team can be in. The Cardinals are currently committed to Kyler Murray at quarterback, so seeing the first three picks go to that positions means they have their pick of everybody else in the prospect pool. And who is sitting there but maybe the most exciting prospect in the entire class at a position of need. This seems like a no-brainer if those QBs do go one-two-three.
- Los Angeles Chargers: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
The Chargers need an offensive tackle. It's true. But the tackle position is very deep this year, and the best value this high in the draft is at left tackle, where the Chargers already have a star in Rashawn Slater. I think they can get a right tackle in the second round, so they go for an exciting playmaker here in Bowers. L.A. needs speed at the receiver position but can address that later, like Houston did with Tank Dell last year. Bowers is a one of a kind.
- New York Giants: WR Rome Odunze
The Giants seemingly went into last season with a wideout depth chart made up entirely of slot receivers. They are almost certain to have either Odunze or LSU's Malik Nabers – or maybe both – available to them at pick numbers six. I think they go with Odunze because he gives them a somewhat bigger size profile while still being blazingly fast.
- Tennessee Titans: T Joe Alt, Notre Dame
As was the case with Arizona, this top 10 fell perfectly for the Titans. Their O-Line was a mess in 2023 and their undisputed top need is at tackle, particularly after last year's top-11 pick, Peter Skoronski, settled in at left guard. There's no way the Titans are going into 2024 with Nicholas Petit-Frere or Andre Dillard as their left tackle, and it's worth noting that new Head Coach Brian Callahan is the son of longtime NFL O-Line guru Bill Callahan.
- Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
I like the position fit here, but I'm not sure I'll be making the same exact player choice a month or six weeks from now. Either way, the Falcons' seemingly endless quest to generate an outside pass rush continues with another Alabama star who has great quickness off the snap, bend to get around the corner and an arsenal of pass rush moves.
- Chicago Bears: WR Malik Nabers, LSU
The trade for Montez Sweat in Week Eight seemed to pull the Bears' defense together, as they held each of their last six opponents to 20 points or less. So I feel comfortable using both top 10 picks here on offense, and I especially like the idea of giving Caleb Williams a speedy downfield threat and a true number-two receiver alongside D.J. Moore.
- New York Jets: T Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
It's not like the Jets haven't tried. They took Mekhi Becton 11th overall in 2020 and Alijah Vera-Tucker 14th overall the next year. But the offensive line is still a mess and tackle is clearly this team's top need…which is fortunate considering the strength of the position in this year's draft. This organization is banking everything in 2024 on Aaron Rodgers returning to health and his previous form, and with that in mind they have to solidify the protection up front.
- Minnesota Vikings: EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA
I've seen Latu going to the Bucs in some mock drafts, but I'm of the opinion that his stock is going to steadily rise in the coming months. That won't be due to a crazy Combine performance, as he isn't expected to blow the top of the charts with his measurables. But Latu simply knows how to get into the backfield, and he led the nation in QB pressures in 2023. The Vikings may arguably have a bigger need on the interior D-Line, but there is plenty of depth in that group to address it on Day Two.
- Denver Broncos: Terrion Arnold, Alabama
I could see them going with edge rusher Jared Verse here, but the chance to pair the top cornerback on this year's board with Patrick Surtain is even more tempting. Of course, there isn't a huge amount of consensus yet as to who that top corner is, so as time goes on this could become Cooper DeJean or Quinyon Mitchell or Nate Wiggins or somebody else.
- Las Vegas Raiders: QB Bo Nix, Oregon State
It's one of my mottos at the beginning of Mock Draft SZN: The quarterbacks will rise. It always happens. (Please don't fact-check this with a look at the 2022 draft…it almost always happens.) The Raiders have a new head coach (again) and they can start off fresh at the most important position with the athletic and strong-armed Nix, assuming they don't think Aidan O'Connell is the long-term answer. They could use a tackle, too, to help whoever is under center but, again, there is depth at that position.
- New Orleans Saints: T Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
The Saints have always seen the value in investing first-round picks in the offensive line, and it may be time to do so again. Andrus Peat is due to become a free agent and 2022 first-round pick Trevor Penning has not yet demonstrated that he's a long-term answer at tackle. Maybe Penning could kick inside to left guard. Fuaga also has positional flexibility so he, too, could kick inside to guard.
- Indianapolis Colts: CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
The Colts used a second-round pick on Kansas State cornerback JuJu Brents last year but could still use a talent infusion at the position. DeJean is a versatile playmaker who has experienced both outside and in the slot. The Colts need a wide receiver, too, but there's enough available depth to address that position on Day Two.
- Seattle Seahawks: C Jackson Powers-Johnson
The dominant performance by Powers-Johnson at the Senior Bowl might actually be unfortunate for the Buccaneers, as his improving draft stock puts him out of their range here. The Bucs' loss is the Seahawks' gain, as they are probably going to need interior-line help with all three of their starters due to become UFAs. Powers-Johnson (6-3, 330) is wide and powerfully built, but also nimble and explosive off the football.
- Jacksonville Jaguars: WR Brian Thomas, LSU
Calvin Ridley is a pending free agent and it's unclear whether he'll be back in Jacksonville after a 2023 season that seemed to go in fits and starts even if he did crack 1,000 yards. Some might prefer Troy Franklin or Keon Coleman here, but I think the Jaguars prefer Thomas's mix of size (6-4, 205) and top-end speed and acceleration.
- Cincinnati Bengals: T J.C. Latham, Alabama
If Tee Higgins or Tyler Boyd leave in free agency – or especially if both do – I would probably change my mind in this spot and go with a receiver here. For now, however, I think the Bengals need a tackle because it's likely that Jonah Williams leaves after he was unhappy about being bumped from left to right tackle last year. Latham is a mauler who would help Cincy's run game right away.
- Los Angeles Rams: CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
Will the Rams even realize they're on the clock? They might not be paying attention after skipping the last seven first rounds. Assuming they stay and pick in the first round since the first time since taking Jared Goff first overall, the Rams can continue a defensive overhaul that began with impressive Day Two and Three hits on the likes of Kobie Turner and Byron Young. Mitchell's stock is on the rise after he dominated virtually every rep at the Senior Bowl.
- Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
An offensive tackler is tempting for the Steelers here, but they went in that direction in the first round last year. Plus, Patrick Peterson isn't getting any younger. They were fortunate to get Joey Porter Jr. in the second round last year, and by addressing that critical position in the first time this year they can potentially end up with one of the best young cornerback pairs in the league.
- Miami Dolphins: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State
Miami's 2023 season was very promising and the offense was at times unstoppable under Mike McDaniel. But that promising campaign fell apart when a string of injuries to its edge rushers neutered its defensive front. Hail Mary flyers on the likes of Melvin Ingram, Bruce Irvin and Justin Houston didn't solve the problem. The lesson: You can never have enough talent at edge rusher. Verse, considered by some a potential top-10 pick, is too good to pass up here.
- Philadelphia Eagles: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
Philly's pass defense cratered from first in the NFL in its 2022 Super Bowl season to second-to-last in 2023, and while a steep decline from a record sack season the year before played a part in that, it's probably time to get younger at cornerback. McKinstry is long and physical and he has the type of stop-and-start ability that should make him a good cover corner.
- Houston Texans (from Cleveland): DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
The Texans have a handful of interior defensive linemen who could hit free agency, including starter Sheldon Rankins, who could be one-and-done in Houston. This year's DT class is deep but not top-heavy, which gives Houston the chance to take the first one off the board. Houston vastly improved its run defense in 2023, ranking sixth a year after finishing last, but Newton's best attribute is his pass rush ability and he could complement the outside pressure afforded by 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson.
- Dallas Cowboys: T Amarius Mims, Georgia
Tyron Smith is a pending free agent, but even if the Cowboys keep him in the building Mims could provide an eventual upgrade over right tackle Terence Steele. The 6-7, 340-pound Mims is huge, but he still moves smoothly and he would be a powerful force in the run game.
- Green Bay Packers: T Troy Fautanu, Washington
David Bakhtiari, who had another knee surgery in the middle of last season, may not be back, ending a brilliant career in Green Bay that was marred at the end by injuries. If so, it may be imperative for the Packers to add talent up front as they continue to nurture budding star quarterback Jordan Love. Fautanu has good size and quick feet and is versatile enough to play inside or outside. With him and Elgton Jenkins on hand, the Packers would have a lot of ways to arrange their O-Line pieces.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington
Wide receiver, interior offensive line, safety and cornerback are all tempting, but when we get to this point in how this mock draft has fallen out, I think the best value is at edge rusher. Would the Bucs go back to the Huskies well after taking Vita Vea in 2018 and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka in 2021 (and signing Greg Gaines)? Trice's origin is irrelevant if the tape is good, and his is good. He had 70 QB pressures and 49 QB hits as a junior in 2023. Shaq Barrett spoke candidly about the possibility that he won't be back in 2024 due to a combination of factors, and the Bucs' leading sack man in 2023 was rookie Yaya Diaby, with 7.5. Again, you can never collect enough edge rushing talent.
- Arizona Cardinals (from Houston): DT Byron Murphy, Texas
Arizona started Jonathan Ledbetter, Roy Lopez and L.J. Collier on their three-man front last year, and Collier is a potential UFA. Murphy has recently seen his draft stock climb, so it's quite possible he's not here for the Cardinals, in which case they may turn their attention to an edge rusher. If they do land Murphy, they'll get a disruptive interior force who knows how to play with leverage.
- Buffalo Bills: WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
Will the Bills move on from Gabe Davis, who has a chance to hit free agency this spring? Either way, they could use a bit more juice in the receiving room behind Stefon Diggs. Right now, the rest of that group is Khalil Shakir, Deonte Harty, Justin Shorter and Trent Sherfield, and Sherfield is also a potential UFA. Franklin is tall but slight, but he offers elite speed, precise route running and the ability to add yards after the catch.
- Detroit Lions: CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
The Lions tried to fix their secondary through free agency last season, but it never really came together. Detroit ranked 27th in passing yards per game allowed and 30th in yards allowed per pass play. Newcomers Brian Branch and Cam Sutton are keepers, but the Lions need help everywhere else on the back end. Lassiter has quick feet and can defend the deep ball, but he's also willing to get physical, which Dan Campbell will surely like.
- Baltimore Ravens: WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
Zay Flowers was a great addition to the Ravens' offense last year but Odell Beckham, Nelson Agholor and Devin Duvernay are all pending free agents and there's no guarantee that 2021 first-round pick Rashod Batemon will ever become a big-time producer. The Ravens would love to give MVP Lamar Jackson more dynamic targets in the pass game. McConkey is fast and quick, and his strong route-running skills help him get open frequently.
- San Francisco 49ers: T Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
Guyton is considered a bit of a project by some after he started just 14 collegiate games, but he's got tantalizing potential due to the athleticism he pairs with long arms and smooth feet. San Francisco has the best left tackle in the game in Trent Williams but could use an upgrade on the other end of the line after Colton McKivitz struggled to replace the departed Mike McGlinchey.
- Kansas City Chiefs: WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
The Chiefs traded away Tyreek Hill in the 2022 offseason…and got better on offense and won the Super Bowl. The Chiefs got even worse at wide receiver in 2023, and the offense suffered to some extent because of it, but it still didn't matter. They won the Super Bowl again. So maybe they continue in this same vein and take an offensive tackle, which they could definitely use. But, no, I'm thinking they finally decide to get Patrick Mahomes some help in the form of a first-round receiver, and the 6-4, 215 Coleman would give his quarterback a big target who can fly and make yards after the catch.
