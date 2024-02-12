Bucs' Finalized List of 2024 Opponents Includes Chiefs, 49ers, Lions

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched their third straight 2023 NFC South title and with it earned another first-place schedule in 2024.

The three games on Tampa Bay's 17-game schedule that were determined by matching division standing became home dates against the AFC North champion Baltimore Ravens and the NFC West-winning San Francisco 49ers, plus a trip to Detroit to play the Lions, who captured the NFC North title and the Kansas City Chiefs, who just won their second consecutive Super Bowl title.

That fleshes out a schedule that also includes the usual six intradivision games in the NFC South plus matchups with the four teams in the NFC East and the four teams in the AFC West.

To be more specific, here are the opponents for the Bucs' 17 regular season games in 2024:

HOME

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Carolina Panthers

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

New Orleans Saints

Philadelphia Eagles

San Francisco 49ers

Washington Commanders

AWAY

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Dallas Cowboys

Detroit Lions

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

The Buccaneers play nine games at home in 2024 because it is the NFC's turn to host all of the "17th games" that were added to the schedule in 2021. Each year, that game is an interconference matchup for every team with the two conferences alternating from year to year as the home teams. The Bucs' 17th game is their matchup against the Ravens.