2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 4.0

With the conclusion of the Super Bowl and the finalization of the first round draft order comes a frenzy of mock drafts across multiple platforms. Here are a list of predictions from a variety of outlets on who the Bucs could select with the 26th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
NFL.com
- Pick: CB Ennis Rakestraw, Jr., Missouri
- Comments: Rakestraw seems like a Todd Bowles prototype: He ranks in the bottom-15 percentile at his position in "fatigue rate," which means he doesn't slow down at the end of the games, and compares favorably in ball-tracking ability and in run support. Chef's kiss for the fit.
CBS Sports
- Pick: WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
- Comments: Baker Mayfield had to go to Tampa to rediscover his game, and he's playing some of the best football of his career. If the Bucs bring him back, they can focus on other parts of the offense, specifically, wide receiver. Brian Thomas flew under the radar for LSU, which is what happens when you play alongside Malik Nabers and Jayden Daniels. But he a legit first-round talent who won consistently on vertical routes and dominated at the catch point.
The Draft Network
- Pick: CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
- Comments: Todd Bowles can do a lot with Cooper DeJean in his defensive scheme. Whether at CB, SAF, or both, DeJean's physicality, speed, and ball skills will be used well in Tampa.
PFF
- Pick: T Graham Barton, Duke
- Comments: Barton is a Jason Licht type of player with tackle, guard and even center flexibility. He has served as Duke's starting left tackle over the past two seasons, but his NFL home is likely somewhere on the interior. Luckily, that is exactly what Tampa needs. Barton is a tough son of a gun with vice grip-like hand strength and enough experience to realistically start in his rookie season.
Sports Illustrated
- Pick: Edge Chop Robinson, Penn State