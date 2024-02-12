 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 4.0

Mock draft season is in full swing following the conclusion of the season

Feb 12, 2024 at 10:15 AM
With the conclusion of the Super Bowl and the finalization of the first round draft order comes a frenzy of mock drafts across multiple platforms. Here are a list of predictions from a variety of outlets on who the Bucs could select with the 26th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

NFL.com

Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com, February 9

  • Pick: CB Ennis Rakestraw, Jr., Missouri
  • Comments: Rakestraw seems like a Todd Bowles prototype: He ranks in the bottom-15 percentile at his position in "fatigue rate," which means he doesn't slow down at the end of the games, and compares favorably in ball-tracking ability and in run support. Chef's kiss for the fit.

CBS Sports

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports, February 12

  • Pick: WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
  • Comments: Baker Mayfield had to go to Tampa to rediscover his game, and he's playing some of the best football of his career. If the Bucs bring him back, they can focus on other parts of the offense, specifically, wide receiver. Brian Thomas flew under the radar for LSU, which is what happens when you play alongside Malik Nabers and Jayden Daniels. But he a legit first-round talent who won consistently on vertical routes and dominated at the catch point.

The Draft Network

Damian Parson, The Draft Network, February 11

  • Pick: CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
  • Comments: Todd Bowles can do a lot with Cooper DeJean in his defensive scheme. Whether at CB, SAF, or both, DeJean's physicality, speed, and ball skills will be used well in Tampa.

PFF

Trevor Sikkema, PFF, February 12

  • Pick: T Graham Barton, Duke
  • Comments: Barton is a Jason Licht type of player with tackle, guard and even center flexibility. He has served as Duke's starting left tackle over the past two seasons, but his NFL home is likely somewhere on the interior. Luckily, that is exactly what Tampa needs. Barton is a tough son of a gun with vice grip-like hand strength and enough experience to realistically start in his rookie season.

Sports Illustrated

Luke Easterling, SI.com, February 11

  • Pick: Edge Chop Robinson, Penn State
Latest Headlines

Best of the 2023 Buccaneers | Mic'd Up

From silencing the doubters in Minnesota to our third-straight division championship, take a look at the best Mic'd Up moments from your 2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bucs Have 18 Potential Unrestricted Free Agents in 2024

The Buccaneers must deal with a list of 22 possible free agents when the new league year begins in March, including such unrestricted FAs as Mike Evans, Baker Mayfield, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Lavonte David

Bucs' FA List Includes Four Who Could Get Tender Offers | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 4.0

Mock draft season is in full swing following the conclusion of the season

2024 State of the Bucs: Defensive Linemen 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with defensive linemen

Most Improved Buccaneer in 2023 | Point-Counterpoint

Contributors Brianna Dix and Scott Smith continue their weekly series of debates, in this case making the case for two candidates as the Buccaneers' Most Improved Player of 2023

Bucs' Finalized List of 2024 Opponents Includes Chiefs, 49ers, Lions

The Buccaneers earned visits in 2024 from fellow first place teams Baltimore and San Francisco, plus a trip to Detroit and Kansas City to play the defending Super Bowl champions

2024 NFL Offseason Key Dates for Bucs Fans to Know

Here are some of the important dates that Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans should know about the 2024 NFL Offseason.

2024 State of the Bucs: Inside Linebacker 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with inside linebacker

State of the Bucs with Tampa Two, OC Outlook & Team MVP | Salty Dogs

It's the long-awaited Tampa Two/Salty Dogs mashup! Brianna, Casey, Jeff and Scott discuss the new OC, Team MVP, secret NFC South summits, caveman coaches and much more

Baker Mayfield Mic'd Up at 2024 Pro Bowl

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was mic'd up during the NFL's 2024 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, Florida. Watch as Baker leads the NFC to victory en route to being named MVP.

Bucs Hire OC Liam Coen, Pro Bowl Performances | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed the Bucs' hire of offensive coordinator Liam Coen, WR Chris Godwin's potential in reimagined offense and a recap of the 2024 Pro Bowl.

Baker Mayfield Explains How 'Being Himself' Empowered Him Throughout 2023

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield breaks down how 'being himself' empowered him in the 2023 season, and more during 'Super Bowl Live' on NFL Network

Bucs Land at 26th Spot in 2024 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay is slated to pick 26th in the first round of this year's NFL Draft, the result of the team's advancement to the Divisional Round of the playoffs and Green Bay's loss in San Francisco

Bucs Deafen the Doubt, Create Their Own Story | Battle Sound 2023 Recap

Get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2023 season where they rewrote their own narrative & defying expectations all year long.

Liam Coen Envisions Chris Godwin Having Big Role in the Slot

New Bucs Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen Sees a Role for WR Chris Godwin similar to what Cooper Kupp does for the Rams, and Godwin has already proved himself as a big-time producer out of the slot

OC Liam Coen Dishes on Weaponizing Mike Evans and Tristan Wirfs, Along with His Philosophy | Brianna's Blitz 

As Liam Coen gave his introductory press conference, he fielded questions on a variety of topics from his mantra to weaponizing Mike Evans and Tristan Wirfs. Here is a look forward

2024 State of the Bucs: Outside Linebackers 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with outside linebackers

Applications Are Open for the Fifth Annual Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship 

The Girls in Football Scholarship, facilitated by a $250,000 commitment from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation, was established for graduating high school seniors participating in a form of organized football with plans to enroll in a full-time accredited four-year college or university

Liam Coen: Baker Mayfield is an "Igniter"

New Bucs OC Liam Coen saw the difference QB Baker Mayfield made in a short stint with the Rams in 2022 and considered the chance to work with Mayfield again, if a new contract is worked out, to be a draw in coming to Tampa
