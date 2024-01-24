Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2024 NFL Offseason Key Dates for Bucs Fans to Know

Here are some of the important dates that Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans should know about the 2024 NFL Offseason.

Jan 23, 2024 at 08:00 PM
Feb. 20

  • Beginning this date through 4:00 p.m., New York time on March 5, clubs may designate Franchise or Transition Players.

Feb. 27 – March 4

  • NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

March 5

  • Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 11-13

  • During the period beginning at 12:00 noon, New York time, on March 11 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 13, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2023 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 13.
  • During the above two-day negotiating period, a prospective UFA who is not represented by an NFLPA Certified Contract Advisor ("Unrepresented Player") is permitted to communicate directly with a new club's front office officials (excluding the head coach and other members of the club's coaching staff) regarding contract negotiations. The club is responsible for confirming the player's status as an Unrepresented Player.
  • No prospective unrestricted free agent is permitted to execute a contract with a new club until 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 13.

March 13

  • The 2024 League Year and Free Agency signing period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time.
  • Trading period for 2024 begins at 4:00 p.m., New York time, after expiration of all 2023 contracts.
  • The first day of the 2024 League Year will end at 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 13. Clubs will receive a Personnel Notice that will include all transactions submitted to the League office during the period between 4:00 p.m., New York time, and 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 13.

March 24-27

  • Annual League Meeting, Orlando, FL

April 1

  • Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2023 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.

April 15

  • Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

April 17

  • Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview or conduct a physical examination with a draft- eligible player at its club facility.

April 19

  • Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 24

  • Deadline for prior club to exercise Right of First Refusal to restricted free agents who signed offer sheets.
  • Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview (including video and phone calls) or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at any location.

April 25-27

  • NFL Draft, Detroit

May 2

  • Deadline for Clubs to exercise Fifth-Year Option for players selected in the first round of the 2021 Draft.

May 3-6 or May 10-13

  • Clubs may elect to hold their one three-day post-Draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday on one of the two weekends following the Draft.

May 13

  • Rookie Football Development Programs begin.

May 20-22

  • Spring League Meeting/Coach Accelerator, Nashville, TN

2024 NFL Offseason Key Dates for Bucs Fans to Know

