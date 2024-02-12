Bucs Have 18 Potential Unrestricted Free Agents in 2024

The list is a little shorter this year, but as is the case virtually every offseason, it suggests a lot of work to be done and plenty of difficult decisions in the coming months.
The 53-man roster that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished a very encouraging 2023 season with includes 22 players who could become free agents when the NFL's new league year begins on March 13, including 18 of the unrestricted variety (UFAs). That list will hopefully be shorter by the time that date arrives, as the Buccaneers and all NFL teams have an exclusive window to negotiate with their own free agents until 52 hours before the start of the new league year.
A "negotiation period" (commonly referred to as the "legal tampering period") opens at noon on March 11, allowing teams to speak to representatives to speak to potential free agents from other teams and even enter into contract negotiations. That period lasts until 3:59:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday the 13th.
Last year, the Buccaneers' list of pending free agents at the end of the season was 26 players long, including 23 in the UFA column. The team was able to re-sign cornerback Jamel Dean and guard Aaron Stinnie just before the start of free agency. Outside linebacker Anthony Nelson re-signed the next day, and over the course of the following week the Bucs also inked defensive lineman Patrick O'Connor, linebacker Lavonte David and defensive lineman Deadrin Senat to new deals. Defensive lineman Will Gholston returned just before the start of training camp. The other 16 players on the initial UFA list eventually signed with other teams or retired, most notably Tom Brady in that latter category.
Unrestricted free agents are players with four or more accrued seasons and an expiring contract; restricted free agents have three accrued seasons; exclusive rights free agents have two or fewer accrued seasons. Teams may also begin placing franchise tags on potential free agents on February 22.
Here is Tampa Bay's list of potential 2024 free agents.
Unrestricted Free Agents
- LB Lavonte David
- RB Chase Edmonds
- WR Mike Evans
- G Matt Feiler
- DL Greg Gaines
- DL Will Gholston
- OLB Cam Gill
- QB Baker Mayfield
- K Chase McLaughlin
- WR David Moore
- S Ryan Neal
- DL Pat O'Connor
- T Justin Skule
- G Aaron Stinnie
- LS Zach Triner
- LB Devin White
- S Antoine Winfield Jr.
- QB John Wolford
Restricted Free Agents
- CB Dee Delaney
- G Nick Leverett
Exclusive Rights Free Agents
- WR Deven Thompkins
- T Brandon Walton
The Bucs' UFA list includes six players who were starters for all or the majority of the 2023 season: David, Evans, Mayfield, Stinnie, White and Winfield. McLaughlin, while not technically a starter, handled all of the Bucs' placekicking duties and turned in the most successful season by a kicker in franchise history.
David led the Bucs' defense with 133 tackles and added 4.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, five passes defensed and a forced fumble in his 12th NFL season. Evans extended his NFL-record streak to 10 straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons to start a career and tied for the NFL lead with 13 touchdown catches. Mayfield turned in a very strong performance in his first season in Tampa, throwing for 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns versus just 10 interceptions. He also threw for 686 yards and six touchdowns in the Bucs' two playoff contests.
Stinnie took over at left guard in Week Eight and started the rest of the way, helping the Buccaneers' run game find its footing in the second half. White started 13 games and contributed 83 tackles, 2.5 sacks, nine QB hits, five tackles for loss, two interceptions and six passes defensed. Winfield earned First Team Associated Press All-Pro honors after stuffing his stat line with 122 tackles, 6.0 sacks, three interceptions, 12 passes defensed, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.