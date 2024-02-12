 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Have 18 Potential Unrestricted Free Agents in 2024

The Buccaneers must deal with a list of 22 possible free agents when the new league year begins in March, including such unrestricted FAs as Mike Evans, Baker Mayfield, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Lavonte David

Feb 12, 2024 at 08:00 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

231203_DD_Panthers_Bucs_0170

The list is a little shorter this year, but as is the case virtually every offseason, it suggests a lot of work to be done and plenty of difficult decisions in the coming months.

The 53-man roster that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished a very encouraging 2023 season with includes 22 players who could become free agents when the NFL's new league year begins on March 13, including 18 of the unrestricted variety (UFAs). That list will hopefully be shorter by the time that date arrives, as the Buccaneers and all NFL teams have an exclusive window to negotiate with their own free agents until 52 hours before the start of the new league year.

A "negotiation period" (commonly referred to as the "legal tampering period") opens at noon on March 11, allowing teams to speak to representatives to speak to potential free agents from other teams and even enter into contract negotiations. That period lasts until 3:59:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday the 13th.

Last year, the Buccaneers' list of pending free agents at the end of the season was 26 players long, including 23 in the UFA column. The team was able to re-sign cornerback Jamel Dean and guard Aaron Stinnie just before the start of free agency. Outside linebacker Anthony Nelson re-signed the next day, and over the course of the following week the Bucs also inked defensive lineman Patrick O'Connor, linebacker Lavonte David and defensive lineman Deadrin Senat to new deals. Defensive lineman Will Gholston returned just before the start of training camp. The other 16 players on the initial UFA list eventually signed with other teams or retired, most notably Tom Brady in that latter category.

Unrestricted free agents are players with four or more accrued seasons and an expiring contract; restricted free agents have three accrued seasons; exclusive rights free agents have two or fewer accrued seasons. Teams may also begin placing franchise tags on potential free agents on February 22.

Here is Tampa Bay's list of potential 2024 free agents.

Unrestricted Free Agents

  • LB Lavonte David
  • RB Chase Edmonds
  • WR Mike Evans
  • G Matt Feiler
  • DL Greg Gaines
  • DL Will Gholston
  • OLB Cam Gill
  • QB Baker Mayfield
  • K Chase McLaughlin
  • WR David Moore
  • S Ryan Neal
  • DL Pat O'Connor
  • T Justin Skule
  • G Aaron Stinnie
  • LS Zach Triner
  • LB Devin White
  • S Antoine Winfield Jr.
  • QB John Wolford

Restricted Free Agents

  • CB Dee Delaney
  • G Nick Leverett

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

  • WR Deven Thompkins
  • T Brandon Walton

The Bucs' UFA list includes six players who were starters for all or the majority of the 2023 season: David, Evans, Mayfield, Stinnie, White and Winfield. McLaughlin, while not technically a starter, handled all of the Bucs' placekicking duties and turned in the most successful season by a kicker in franchise history.

David led the Bucs' defense with 133 tackles and added 4.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, five passes defensed and a forced fumble in his 12th NFL season. Evans extended his NFL-record streak to 10 straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons to start a career and tied for the NFL lead with 13 touchdown catches. Mayfield turned in a very strong performance in his first season in Tampa, throwing for 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns versus just 10 interceptions. He also threw for 686 yards and six touchdowns in the Bucs' two playoff contests.

Stinnie took over at left guard in Week Eight and started the rest of the way, helping the Buccaneers' run game find its footing in the second half. White started 13 games and contributed 83 tackles, 2.5 sacks, nine QB hits, five tackles for loss, two interceptions and six passes defensed. Winfield earned First Team Associated Press All-Pro honors after stuffing his stat line with 122 tackles, 6.0 sacks, three interceptions, 12 passes defensed, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

Related Links

Related Content

news

2024 State of the Bucs: Defensive Linemen 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with defensive linemen
news

Most Improved Buccaneer in 2023 | Point-Counterpoint

Contributors Brianna Dix and Scott Smith continue their weekly series of debates, in this case making the case for two candidates as the Buccaneers' Most Improved Player of 2023
news

2024 NFL Offseason Key Dates for Bucs Fans to Know

Here are some of the important dates that Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans should know about the 2024 NFL Offseason.
news

2024 State of the Bucs: Inside Linebacker 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with inside linebacker

Latest Headlines

2024 State of the Bucs: Defensive Linemen 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with defensive linemen

Bucs Have 18 Potential Unrestricted Free Agents in 2024

The Buccaneers must deal with a list of 22 possible free agents when the new league year begins in March, including such unrestricted FAs as Mike Evans, Baker Mayfield, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Lavonte David

Most Improved Buccaneer in 2023 | Point-Counterpoint

Contributors Brianna Dix and Scott Smith continue their weekly series of debates, in this case making the case for two candidates as the Buccaneers' Most Improved Player of 2023

2024 NFL Offseason Key Dates for Bucs Fans to Know

Here are some of the important dates that Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans should know about the 2024 NFL Offseason.

2024 State of the Bucs: Inside Linebacker 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with inside linebacker

State of the Bucs with Tampa Two, OC Outlook & Team MVP | Salty Dogs

It's the long-awaited Tampa Two/Salty Dogs mashup! Brianna, Casey, Jeff and Scott discuss the new OC, Team MVP, secret NFC South summits, caveman coaches and much more

Baker Mayfield Draws 10 First Place Votes for Comeback Player Award | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason

Baker Mayfield Mic'd Up at 2024 Pro Bowl

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was mic'd up during the NFL's 2024 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, Florida. Watch as Baker leads the NFC to victory en route to being named MVP.

Bucs Hire OC Liam Coen, Pro Bowl Performances | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed the Bucs' hire of offensive coordinator Liam Coen, WR Chris Godwin's potential in reimagined offense and a recap of the 2024 Pro Bowl.

Bucs' Finalized List of 2024 Opponents Includes Ravens, 49ers, Lions

The Buccaneers earned visits in 2024 from fellow first place teams Baltimore and San Francisco, plus a trip to Detroit to face the NFC North champs

Baker Mayfield Explains How 'Being Himself' Empowered Him Throughout 2023

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield breaks down how 'being himself' empowered him in the 2023 season, and more during 'Super Bowl Live' on NFL Network

Bucs Land at 26th Spot in 2024 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay is slated to pick 26th in the first round of this year's NFL Draft, the result of the team's advancement to the Divisional Round of the playoffs and Green Bay's loss in San Francisco

Bucs Deafen the Doubt, Create Their Own Story | Battle Sound 2023 Recap

Get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2023 season where they rewrote their own narrative & defying expectations all year long.

Liam Coen Envisions Chris Godwin Having Big Role in the Slot

New Bucs Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen Sees a Role for WR Chris Godwin similar to what Cooper Kupp does for the Rams, and Godwin has already proved himself as a big-time producer out of the slot

OC Liam Coen Dishes on Weaponizing Mike Evans and Tristan Wirfs, Along with His Philosophy | Brianna's Blitz 

As Liam Coen gave his introductory press conference, he fielded questions on a variety of topics from his mantra to weaponizing Mike Evans and Tristan Wirfs. Here is a look forward

2024 State of the Bucs: Outside Linebackers 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with outside linebackers

Applications Are Open for the Fifth Annual Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship 

The Girls in Football Scholarship, facilitated by a $250,000 commitment from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation, was established for graduating high school seniors participating in a form of organized football with plans to enroll in a full-time accredited four-year college or university

Liam Coen: Baker Mayfield is an "Igniter"

New Bucs OC Liam Coen saw the difference QB Baker Mayfield made in a short stint with the Rams in 2022 and considered the chance to work with Mayfield again, if a new contract is worked out, to be a draw in coming to Tampa

OC Liam Coen on Finding Balance Between the Run and Pass

In his introductory press conference as the Buccaneers' Offensive Coordinator, Liam Coen spoke on his desire to marry the run and pass

Liam Coen's Vision for the Bucs Offense, Excited to Get Started | Press Conference

The Buccaneers introduced Liam Coen as their new offensive coordinator during Tuesday's introductory press conference. OC Coen discussed his gratefulness for the opportunity, QB Baker Mayfield being an 'igniter' and his eagerness to get going.
Advertising