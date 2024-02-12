Bucs Have 18 Potential Unrestricted Free Agents in 2024

Last year, the Buccaneers' list of pending free agents at the end of the season was 26 players long, including 23 in the UFA column. The team was able to re-sign cornerback Jamel Dean and guard Aaron Stinnie just before the start of free agency. Outside linebacker Anthony Nelson re-signed the next day, and over the course of the following week the Bucs also inked defensive lineman Patrick O'Connor, linebacker Lavonte David and defensive lineman Deadrin Senat to new deals. Defensive lineman Will Gholston returned just before the start of training camp. The other 16 players on the initial UFA list eventually signed with other teams or retired, most notably Tom Brady in that latter category.

Unrestricted free agents are players with four or more accrued seasons and an expiring contract; restricted free agents have three accrued seasons; exclusive rights free agents have two or fewer accrued seasons. Teams may also begin placing franchise tags on potential free agents on February 22.

Here is Tampa Bay's list of potential 2024 free agents.

Unrestricted Free Agents

LB Lavonte David

RB Chase Edmonds

WR Mike Evans

G Matt Feiler

DL Greg Gaines

DL Will Gholston

OLB Cam Gill

QB Baker Mayfield

K Chase McLaughlin

WR David Moore

S Ryan Neal

DL Pat O'Connor

T Justin Skule

G Aaron Stinnie

LS Zach Triner

LB Devin White

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

QB John Wolford

Restricted Free Agents

CB Dee Delaney

G Nick Leverett

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

WR Deven Thompkins

T Brandon Walton

The Bucs' UFA list includes six players who were starters for all or the majority of the 2023 season: David, Evans, Mayfield, Stinnie, White and Winfield. McLaughlin, while not technically a starter, handled all of the Bucs' placekicking duties and turned in the most successful season by a kicker in franchise history.

David led the Bucs' defense with 133 tackles and added 4.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, five passes defensed and a forced fumble in his 12th NFL season. Evans extended his NFL-record streak to 10 straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons to start a career and tied for the NFL lead with 13 touchdown catches. Mayfield turned in a very strong performance in his first season in Tampa, throwing for 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns versus just 10 interceptions. He also threw for 686 yards and six touchdowns in the Bucs' two playoff contests.