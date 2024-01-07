Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs' Finalized List of 2024 Opponents Includes Ravens, 49ers, Lions

By clinching the NFC South on Sunday, the Buccaneers earned visits in 2024 from fellow first place teams Baltimore and San Francisco, plus a trip to Detroit to face the NFC North champs

Jan 07, 2024 at 03:37 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

1920x1080-V1

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched their third straight 2023 NFC South title on Sunday with a win over the Carolina Panthers, and with it earned another first-place schedule in 2024.

The three games on Tampa Bay's 17-game schedule that were determined by matching division standing became home dates against the AFC North champion Baltimore Ravens and the NFC West-winning San Francisco 49ers, plus a trip to Detroit to play the Lions, who captured the NFC North title.

That fleshes out a schedule that also includes the usual six intradivision games in the NFC South plus matchups with the four teams in the NFC East and the four teams in the AFC West.

To be more specific, here are the opponents for the Bucs' 17 regular season games in 2024:

HOME

  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Carolina Panthers
  • Denver Broncos
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • New Orleans Saints
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • San Francisco 49ers
  • Washington Commanders

AWAY

  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Carolina Panthers
  • Dallas Cowboys
  • Detroit Lions
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • New Orleans Saints
  • New York Giants

The Buccaneers play nine games at home in 2024 because it is the NFC's turn to host all of the "17th games" that were added to the schedule in 2021. Each year, that game is an interconference matchup for every team with the two conferences alternating from year to year as the home teams. The Bucs' 17th game is their matchup against the Ravens.

The Bucs will play six games against teams that earned a spot in the 2023 postseason field: Baltimore, Philadelphia and San Francisco at home, Dallas, Detroit and Kansas City on the road.

Click here to join the party in 2024 - Grab your Season Passes now!

Related Content

news

Bucs Make Franchise History with Third Straight NFC South Title

With a win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, the Buccaneers clinched a division crown, marking the first time they have done so in three straight seasons and guaranteeing a home game in the opening round of the playoffs
news

Bucs Outlast Panthers to Capture NFC South Crown

With their first shutout in 13 years, the Buccaneers clinched their third straight NFC South title, as Chase McLaughlin's three field goals produced a 9-0 win over the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 9, Panthers 0

The Buccaneers beat the Panthers 9-0 en route to their third-straight division title 
news

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers 

The Buccaneers will face the Panthers on Sunday in a win-or-go-home battle. Find out how to view the action
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Bucs Make Franchise History with Third Straight NFC South Title

With a win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, the Buccaneers clinched a division crown, marking the first time they have done so in three straight seasons and guaranteeing a home game in the opening round of the playoffs

Bucs vs. Panthers Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Wins 9-0

View the best plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18.

Bucs Outlast Panthers to Capture NFC South Crown

With their first shutout in 13 years, the Buccaneers clinched their third straight NFC South title, as Chase McLaughlin's three field goals produced a 9-0 win over the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium

Baker Mayfield Reacts to Being Crowned NFC South Champions | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' 9-0 victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18. QB Mayfield discussed the team's 'tough battle' to secure the NFC South against the Panthers, the mentality of the locker room and what this win meant to him.

Todd Bowles on Winning Third-Straight Division Title | Press Conference

Head Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the Bucs' 9-0 victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18. HC Bowles discussed clinching the NFC South vs. the Panthers, the defensive battle in Week 18 and the team's young pass rushers stepping up in the victory.

Bucs' Finalized List of 2024 Opponents Includes Ravens, 49ers, Lions

By clinching the NFC South on Sunday, the Buccaneers earned visits in 2024 from fellow first place teams Baltimore and San Francisco, plus a trip to Detroit to face the NFC North champs

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 9, Panthers 0

The Buccaneers beat the Panthers 9-0 en route to their third-straight division title 

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Forces Bryce Young Fumble | Bucs vs. Panthers Highlights

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka forces a fumble and DL Greg Gaines recovers against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18.

Antoine Winfield Jr. Forces Insane Turnover to Stop TD | Bucs vs. Panthers Highlights

S Antoine Winfield Jr. creates a turnover against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18.

Antoine Winfield Jr. on His Drive to Create Turnovers | Press Conference

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. spoke to the media following the Bucs' 9-0 victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18. S Winfield Jr. discussed creating takeaways, not listening to the outside noise and doing his job to the best of his ability.

Lavonte David on Shutting Down the Panthers | Press Conference

Linebacker Lavonte David spoke to the media following the Bucs' 9-0 victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18. LB David discussed the successful game plan vs. Carolina and how special S Antoine Winfield Jr. is.

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers 

The Buccaneers will face the Panthers on Sunday in a win-or-go-home battle. Find out how to view the action

Best Photos From Bucs vs. Panthers | Week 18

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 18 matchup vs. the Carolina Panthers.

Buccaneers-Panthers Inactives | Baker Mayfield Ready to Go

Despite dealing with sore ribs, QB Baker Mayfield will start on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium as the Buccaneers try to capture a third straight division title

Photos: Bucs Arriving for Game Against the Carolina Panthers

View photos of the Buccaneers arriving for their Week 18 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Bucs vs. Panthers Pregame Photos

View pregame pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers matchup.

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Panthers in Week 18 

The Buccaneers will take on the Panthers in Week 18 in a win-or-go-home divisional matchup. Here are five players to watch

Photos: Bucs Depart for Carolina Panthers

View photos of the Buccaneers departing for Week 18 vs. the Carolina Panthers.

Countdown to Kickoff: Buccaneers-Panthers, Week 18 2023-24

The Buccaneers will the Panthers in a do-or-die divisional showdown … Key stats, lineup notes and more

For the NFC South | Bucs vs. Panthers Regular Season Finale Trailer

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to clinch the NFC South as they travel to Carolina to play the Panthers for the final game of the 2023 NFL Regular Season. We write our history here.
Advertising