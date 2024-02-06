Liam Coen: Baker Mayfield is an "Igniter"

"I want him to be here," said Coen. "It's probably more 'want' than 'know.' He's obvious a reason that I'm here. That's real. But at the end of the day, this is going to be collaborative, hopefully. I think he wants to be here but we know it's a long way to go. It's a long way to go, and I want him to be here. I think he wants to be here, he wants to work with me and do this with Coach [Bowles] and the organization. He has had nothing but great things to say about this place, so hopefully that can get done."

In reviewing tape of the Bucs' 2023 season, Coen noted that the team and the offense went through some lulls at times but that Mayfield was often able to generate a two-minute touchdown drive when the Bucs needed one badly. That was true at the end of a critical win in Atlanta in December, and before halftime of a hard-fought Divisional Playoff game in Detroit. Coen said he could see from the tape the buy-in that Mayfield had earned from his teammates.

"You can feel it," he said. "You can feel it when you watch the tape, when he runs around and makes some plays. You saw it the other day with his arm – it just doesn't fatigue. He's gotta rip. There's definitely pieces, and for them to go and win the division, win a playoff game and be the 32nd-ranked rush offense in the NFL – there's a lot of room for growth and that's why this is so intriguing."

Coen thinks Mayfield can get even better by continuing to grow his command of the offense and his ability to glean tips and tells from the defense and get his team into favorable looks. He noted that most of the plays in McVay's offense are "on a can," meaning they have the initial call on the front of the can and a companion audible on the back and the quarterback has a lot of autonomy on which to go with. Coen doesn't know how long it would take for the Bucs to be able to do that as an offense, but he thinks Mayfield and company can get there.