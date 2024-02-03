5 Things to Know About Bucs New Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen

Collegiate Route

At Kentucky, Liam Coen directed an offense that scored 29.1 points per game in 2023 and recorded 50 touchdowns while setting a school record with 8.0 yards per touch. That served as Coen's second stint as the Wildcats' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, as he held the same position in 2021. Under Coen's leadership in 2021, the Wildcats ranked fifth in scoring offense (32.3 points per game) and eighth in total offense (452.2 yards per game) in the Southeastern Conference, including fifth in rushing offense at 199.5 yards per game. Under his guidance, Will Levis finished sixth in the SEC in passing yards with 2,826, and running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. and receiver Wan'Dale Robinson each finished the year with the second-most rushing (1,379) and receiving yards (1,334) in the SEC, respectively.

History with Baker Mayfield

In between those two seasons, Coen worked as the Rams' offensive coordinator under Head Coach Sean McVay in 2022. During that year, Baker Mayfield was acquired off waivers and spent five games in L.A. under Coen and McVay's tutelage, before signing a one-year deal with the Buccaneers in 2023. Previously, Coen spent the 2018-19 seasons as the Rams' assistant wide receivers coach and the 2020 campaign as the assistant quarterbacks coach. Across his four seasons on the Rams' staff, the team's offense ranked seventh in yards per game, fifth in passing yards per game and ninth in points per game.

System Familiarity

Coen will bring continuity to the Bucs' offensive system as the new offensive coordinator. He worked alongside former Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron while on Sean McVay's Rams' staff, before Waldron was brought to Seattle as offensive coordinator. Dave Canales was part of the Waldron coaching tree, serving as the Seahawks' quarterbacks coach before going to Tampa Bay in 2023 for a promotion to OC. Coen will now bring those similar principles – marrying the run and pass game - to Tampa Bay.

Time at Maine/University of Massachusetts

Prior to his time with the Rams, Coen spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the University of Maine (2016-17). There, he was instrumental in the emergence of quarterback Dan Collins. He came to Maine following his stint at the University of Massachusetts (2014-15), where he has served as the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. He instructed First-Team All-Mid-American Conference quarterback Blake Frohnapfel. He spent three years as the quarterbacks coach at Brown University (2010, 2012-13). During the 2010 year at Brown, Coen helped lead the squad to becoming the Ivy League's top passing attack that averaged 244.3 yards.

Playing Days