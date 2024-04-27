 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5 Things to Know About Bucs Second Round Pick Chris Braswell

Get to know the Bucs' 57th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft 

Apr 26, 2024
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Freak Specimen

As a two-time member of Bruce Feldman's heralded "Freaks List," Braswell was clocked at 21.9 miles per hour, squatted 705 pounds and vertical jumped at an astounding 38.5 inches. His athleticism leaves onlookers salivating and warranted a spot on the esteemed list.

High School

When Braswell enrolled at St. Frances Academy, a Catholic school in Baltimore, he started out playing the running back position as a freshman and switched to defensive end for his final three seasons on varsity. Braswell helped guide the team to a 34-1 record during that span. During his junior and senior campaigns, Braswell combined for 25 sacks and six forced fumbles.

Skillset

A one-year starter at Alabama, Braswell played as an outside linebacker in Nick Saban's hybrid 3-4 scheme. Braswell showcased his versatility, lining up in both a two and three-point stance. After making an impact on passing downs for the Tide in 2022, Braswell assumed Will Anderson Jr.'s role in 2023 and led the SEC in pressures (56). With lethal first-step quickness, outstanding speed-to-power conversion and violent hands, Braswell made his presence felt for Alabama. He possesses a timely stab, effective long-arm maneuver and lateral agility.

Patience

Braswell chose patience, sitting behind Will Anderson Jr. and Dallas Turner on the depth chart. Instead of transferring and becoming an instant starter elsewhere, he stuck it out at Alabama and his commitment paid dividends. He was awarded with a breakout 2023 campaign, including a blocked field goal and an interception return for a touchdown (against Mississippi State).

Combine Measurables

At the scouting combine, Braswell ran a 4.6 40-yard dash, posted a 1.59 10-yard split, a 33.5-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot, 7-inch broad jump. Braswell harnesses his athleticism to stay one step ahead of the opposition. The human fork-lift impressed in Indy and helped solidify his draft stock in the second round.

