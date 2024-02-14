5 Things to Know About ST Coordinator Thomas McGaughey

- Thomas McGaughey just completed his sixth season coaching the Giants' special teams. It was his second stint with the team and one in which he worked for three different head coaches. From 2007-10, McGaughey was the assistant special teams coach. The Giants won Super Bowl XLII in his first season with the club. In 2008, he helped guide kicker John Carney to the Pro Bowl, punter/holder Jeff Feagles, and long snapper Zak DeOssie as the Giants won the NFC East. That year, Carney set a then-team record by converting 92.1 percent (35 of 38) of his field goal attempts.
- McGaughey just completed the second season of his second span with the Giants, serving as the team's special teams coordinator (2018-2023). In 2019, the Giants finished first in the NFL in kickoff return yards (1,153), fourth in punt return average (9.8), fifth in punt return yards (274) and 10th in kickoff return average (23.5). New York ranked first in opponent kickoff return average (18.1) and fifth in opponent punt return average (5.7).
- In 2018, Aldrick Rosas compiled one of the best seasons by a kicker in Giants' franchise history. Rosas was selected to his first Pro Bowl and was named second-team All-Pro. Rosas' .970 field goal percentage is a Giants' record. Rosas' 127 points tied Ali Haji-Sheikh (1983) for the fifth-highest total in Giants' history. He nailed his final 19 field goal attempts, the second-longest streak in team history. Rosas kicked the longest field goal in franchise history, a 57-yarder against Chicago in MetLife Stadium.
- In the two years before rejoining the Giants, he was the Carolina Panthers' special teams coordinator (2016-2017). In 2017, the Panthers ranked fifth in the NFL with a franchise-record 42.4-yard net punting average. Pro Bowl kicker Graham Gano led the league with a franchise-record .967 success rate on field goal attempts (29 of 30) and made 34 of 37 extra point tries. In McGaughey's first year with the Panthers, Carolina led the NFL and tied the team record with three blocked field goals.
- From 2011-13, McGaughey served as the special teams coordinator/defensive assistant at LSU. During his three seasons in Baton Rouge, the unit scored seven special teams touchdowns, and McGaughey developed three All-Americans, including two future Giants: returner Odell Beckham Jr. and punter Brad Wing. McGaughey began his coaching tenure at the University of Houston as a graduate assistant in 1997. McGaughey played for the Houston Cougars as a defensive back from 1991-95 and was a special teams captain as a senior.