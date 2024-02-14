 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5 Things to Know About ST Coordinator Thomas McGaughey

New Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey comes to Tampa Bay after six seasons with the New York Giants, replacing retired Keith Armstrong

Feb 14, 2024 at 09:58 AM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

thomas4
  1. Thomas McGaughey just completed his sixth season coaching the Giants' special teams. It was his second stint with the team and one in which he worked for three different head coaches. From 2007-10, McGaughey was the assistant special teams coach. The Giants won Super Bowl XLII in his first season with the club. In 2008, he helped guide kicker John Carney to the Pro Bowl, punter/holder Jeff Feagles, and long snapper Zak DeOssie as the Giants won the NFC East. That year, Carney set a then-team record by converting 92.1 percent (35 of 38) of his field goal attempts.
  2. McGaughey just completed the second season of his second span with the Giants, serving as the team's special teams coordinator (2018-2023). In 2019, the Giants finished first in the NFL in kickoff return yards (1,153), fourth in punt return average (9.8), fifth in punt return yards (274) and 10th in kickoff return average (23.5). New York ranked first in opponent kickoff return average (18.1) and fifth in opponent punt return average (5.7).
  1. In 2018, Aldrick Rosas compiled one of the best seasons by a kicker in Giants' franchise history. Rosas was selected to his first Pro Bowl and was named second-team All-Pro. Rosas' .970 field goal percentage is a Giants' record. Rosas' 127 points tied Ali Haji-Sheikh (1983) for the fifth-highest total in Giants' history. He nailed his final 19 field goal attempts, the second-longest streak in team history. Rosas kicked the longest field goal in franchise history, a 57-yarder against Chicago in MetLife Stadium.
  1. In the two years before rejoining the Giants, he was the Carolina Panthers' special teams coordinator (2016-2017). In 2017, the Panthers ranked fifth in the NFL with a franchise-record 42.4-yard net punting average. Pro Bowl kicker Graham Gano led the league with a franchise-record .967 success rate on field goal attempts (29 of 30) and made 34 of 37 extra point tries. In McGaughey's first year with the Panthers, Carolina led the NFL and tied the team record with three blocked field goals.
  1. From 2011-13, McGaughey served as the special teams coordinator/defensive assistant at LSU. During his three seasons in Baton Rouge, the unit scored seven special teams touchdowns, and McGaughey developed three All-Americans, including two future Giants: returner Odell Beckham Jr. and punter Brad Wing. McGaughey began his coaching tenure at the University of Houston as a graduate assistant in 1997. McGaughey played for the Houston Cougars as a defensive back from 1991-95 and was a special teams captain as a senior.

Related Content

news

5 Things to Know About Bucs New Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen

University of Kentucky Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen will join Todd Bowles' coaching staff in the same capacity. Here are five things to know about the Bucs' new offensive mind
news

5 Things to Know About Bucs First Round Pick Calijah Kancey

Get to know the Bucs' 19th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft 
news

5 Things to Know About the Bucs Day 3 Picks 

Get to know the Bucs' five selections on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft 
news

5 Things to Know About Bucs Second Round Pick Cody Mauch

Get to know the Bucs' 48th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft 
news

5 Things to Know About Bucs Third Round Pick YaYa Diaby 

Get to know the Bucs' 82nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft
news

5 Things to Know About QB Baker Mayfield 

A tour through the former Heisman Trophy winner's career in the NFL

Latest Headlines

Bucs Hire Thomas McGaughey as Special Teams Coordinator

The Bucs have hired former long-time NFL coach and recent Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey to serve in the same position on Todd Bowles' staff following Keith Armstrong's retirement

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield revived his career in Tampa in 2023 and now has a chance to test free agency again…Our 10-part series on potential Bucs free agents in 2024 starts at the most important position in football

5 Things to Know About ST Coordinator Thomas McGaughey

New Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey comes to Tampa Bay after six seasons with the New York Giants, replacing retired Keith Armstrong

Bucs Name Kevin Carberry Offensive Line Coach

After introducing new Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen, the Bucs began filling out his offensive support staff, beginning with the addition of former Saints assistant Kevin Carberry on Wednesday

2024 State of the Bucs: Cornerback

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with cornerbacks

Buccaneers To Host FHSAA Flag Football State Championships  

Championships to take place May 10-11 at AdventHealth Training Center 

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 1.0

In our first addition to Mock Draft Season, we find some edge rush help for the Buccaneers in a first round dominated by quarterbacks, offensive tackles and cornerbacks

Photos: Sixth Annual Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic Opening Night

View photos from the Sixth Annual Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic Opening Night, kicking off the country's largest girls flag football tournament, featuring more than 100 teams and 2,000 athletes.

Darcie Glazer Kassewitz Discusses the Buccaneers' 2024 Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic

Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, Owner/President Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation/President Glazer Vision Foundation, highlights what players have to look forward to at the Buccaneers Girls Football Preseason Classic, and more with the "GMFB" crew.

Best of the 2023 Buccaneers | Mic'd Up

From silencing the doubters in Minnesota to our third-straight division championship, take a look at the best Mic'd Up moments from your 2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bucs Have 18 Potential Unrestricted Free Agents in 2024

The Buccaneers must deal with a list of 22 possible free agents when the new league year begins in March, including such unrestricted FAs as Mike Evans, Baker Mayfield, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Lavonte David

Bucs' FA List Includes Four Who Could Get Tender Offers | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 4.0

Mock draft season is in full swing following the conclusion of the season

2024 Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic

The country's largest girls flag tournament returns to Tampa Bay!

2024 State of the Bucs: Defensive Linemen 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with defensive linemen

Most Improved Buccaneer in 2023 | Point-Counterpoint

Contributors Brianna Dix and Scott Smith continue their weekly series of debates, in this case making the case for two candidates as the Buccaneers' Most Improved Player of 2023

Bucs' Finalized List of 2024 Opponents Includes Chiefs, 49ers, Lions

The Buccaneers earned visits in 2024 from fellow first place teams Baltimore and San Francisco, plus a trip to Detroit and Kansas City to play the defending Super Bowl champions

2024 NFL Offseason Key Dates for Bucs Fans to Know

Here are some of the important dates that Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans should know about the 2024 NFL Offseason.

2024 State of the Bucs: Inside Linebacker 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with inside linebacker

State of the Bucs with Tampa Two, OC Outlook & Team MVP | Salty Dogs

It's the long-awaited Tampa Two/Salty Dogs mashup! Brianna, Casey, Jeff and Scott discuss the new OC, Team MVP, secret NFC South summits, caveman coaches and much more
Advertising