5 Things to Know About Bucs Day Three Selections 

Pick 125: RB Bucky Irving, Oregon

Oregon Background

Bucky Irving was a two-year starter for the Ducks, serving as the lead back in Oregon's zone-read rushing attack. He eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing marker in each of his two seasons in Eugene after transferring from Minnesota. Irving averaged 6.5 yards a carry and possesses short-area quickness to navigate through congestion. He has good vision when the ball is in his hands, which aids his ability to string moves together. Irving, an instinctive runner with good contact balance, will help fortify the Bucs' running back room. He can effortlessly shift his course with subtle movements and can create yards that were not blocked for him. The slippery runner also presents an upside in the passing game.

Family Ties

Mar'Keise "Bucky" Irving grew up on the south side of Chicago. He was nicknamed "Bucky" by his late father, Marcellus, who passed away when Irving was two-years-old. Irving carries on his legacy and years later, his grandmother died on the day he was offered a scholarship to play at Minnesota. The young football star then faced another unimaginable tragedy. Irving's younger brother was shot and killed. He is the embodiment of resiliency. Perseverance through hardship is a key quality that the Buccaneers search for in prospects and none better represent that adage more than Irving. Overcoming trials is talked about to nauseum in regard to football, but not enough in life. Irving has weathered the storms in both regards.

Pick 220: G UTEP, Elijah Klein

Traits

Elijah Klein was a five-year starter on UTEP's run-heavy offense, including 12 starts at right guard in 2023. He earned first-team All-C-USA selection last season, making an impact as a run blocker. With active hands, agile footwork and effective burst off the line, Klein helped set the tone for the Miners. He played on the varsity squad at Upland High School during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. For his contributions on the field, Klein was named to the 2017 All-Baseline League First-Team Offense. The Highlanders averaged 49.8 points per game and posted a 12-1 overall mark with a 5-0 league record, while advancing to the Division 2 semifinals. In addition, with Klein anchoring the unit, the Upland rushing attack gained 3,269 yards on 395 carries (8.3 avg.) and amassed 50 rushing scores. Klein possesses position flexibility and plays with immense core strength. He is adept at pulling, extending rush lanes.

Pick 246: TE Washington, Devin Culp

Pass-Catching Prowess

Culp, a three-year starter for the Huskies, lined up all across the formation in Ryan Grubb's spread system. He earned Honorable Mention All-Pac 12 honors in 2023. Despite not accumulating a significant portion of the targets, Culp impressed between the hashes with outstanding vertical speed, feel for route tempo and ability to make catches outside of his frame. Culp averaged 13.0 yards per catch last season and is a dangerous threat after the catch. He projects as an F tight end in the Bucs' offense and accumulated several highlight-reel circus catches for the Huskies.

Straight-line speed.