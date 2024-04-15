Will Gholston Signs On for 12th Bucs Season

The longest-tenured defensive lineman in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' franchise history has signed on for another year.

On Monday, the Buccaneers signed 12th-year veteran William Gholston to a new one-year contract, marking the third straight offseason that Gholston has gotten a new deal to extend his impressive career in Tampa.

Originally a fourth-round pick in the 2013 draft, Gholston has played in 169 regular season games for the Buccaneers, the sixth-most by any player in team annals and the most by a defensive lineman. He has only missed one game over the past six years and has appeared in at least 14 games in each of the last 10 seasons. Gholston is the second-longest tenured player on the Bucs' 2024 roster behind linebacker Lavonte David, who also agreed to a new deal to stay with his original NFL franchise.

Gholston (6-6, 281) played in 16 games with one start in 2023, filling a rotational role along the defensive front with Vita Vea, Calijah Kancey, Logan Hall and Greg Gaines. All five of those players are now under contract again for 2024, as Gaines also re-signed with the team just after the start of free agency. Gholston contributed 19 tackles and two passes defensed last season and also snared the very first interception of his NFL career.

Gholston has started 88 games overall, including 40 since the arrival of Todd Bowles, first as the defensive coordinator and then as the head coach. He recorded a career-high 4.5 sacks in 2021 and was the Buccaneers' leader with 20 quarterback hits in 2020. Gholston has also been a key figure in a Tampa Bay run defense that routinely ranks near the top of the league.