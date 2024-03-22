Legendary Bucs' ILB Lavonte David Signs One-Year Deal 

He is the franchise's all-time leader in fumble recoveries and ranks second in tackles, fifth in games played, fourth in games started and eighth in sacks. Since 2000, David's 10 seasons with 100-plus tackles are the third-most in the NFL, trailing only London Fletcher (14) and Bobby Wagner (11). Through his first 11 seasons, David joined London Fletcher, Ray Lewis, Bobby Wagner and Junior Seau as the only players in league annals to record 1,300-plus tackles, 25-plus sacks and 10-plus interceptions through their first 11 seasons.

With instinctual play, David fortifies the Bucs' defense. Whether rushing the passer, covering tight ends or leveraging himself when taking on blocks, David is elite. Consistency is the name of David's game and he sets the standard of excellence in Tampa Bay. He is a tackling machine with a stout wrap-up technique and pursuit skills. David has the hip fluidity to cover tight ends/running backs with ease and he has mastered the art of punching the ball out. He is a screen-sniffer and zone-buster, routinely putting himself in position to make plays on the ball. The future Hall of Fame player epitomizes football in its truest form.