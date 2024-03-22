 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Legendary Bucs' ILB Lavonte David Signs One-Year Deal 

Linebacker Lavonte David, one of the most distinguished players in team history, signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers

Mar 22, 2024 at 11:48 AM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

David

Lavonte David is returning to Tampa Bay for his 13th season. On Friday afternoon, David officially signed a one-year deal that will keep him with the Buccaneers for the 2024 season. The legendary player will once again don red and pewter on the gridiron.

David, a 2012 second-round pick, played a vital role in the Buccaneers securing their third straight NFC South crown in 2023. He led the team with 134 tackles and notched 4.5 sacks, his most in a season since 2016. David was the lone player in the NFL in 2023 with 100-plus tackles, 15-plus tackles for loss and 3.0-plus sacks. His 17 tackles for loss last season are the second-most in a single-season by a player age 33 or older since data became available in 2008. David continued his stellar play in the postseason, spearheading the unit with 18 tackles, a sack, a quarterback hit and a forced fumble.

David started all 15 games in which he played in 2023, missing two games due to a groin injury. He rallied a defense that tied for sixth in the league in points allowed (19.1 per game) and allowed the fifth fewest rushing yards (95.3 per game). Overall, David has played in 181 regular season games, starting all of them, and has amassed 1,477 tackles, 33.5 sacks, 160 tackles for loss, 28 forced fumbles, 18 fumble recoveries, 12 interceptions and 64 passes defensed during his tenure.

24-009-Transaction-Baker-Mayfield-LFB_1920x1080-Paid-TICKET-CTA

2024 Bucs Season

Catch Baker in action at Raymond James Stadium

Get Your Season Passes

He is the franchise's all-time leader in fumble recoveries and ranks second in tackles, fifth in games played, fourth in games started and eighth in sacks. Since 2000, David's 10 seasons with 100-plus tackles are the third-most in the NFL, trailing only London Fletcher (14) and Bobby Wagner (11). Through his first 11 seasons, David joined London Fletcher, Ray Lewis, Bobby Wagner and Junior Seau as the only players in league annals to record 1,300-plus tackles, 25-plus sacks and 10-plus interceptions through their first 11 seasons.

With instinctual play, David fortifies the Bucs' defense. Whether rushing the passer, covering tight ends or leveraging himself when taking on blocks, David is elite. Consistency is the name of David's game and he sets the standard of excellence in Tampa Bay. He is a tackling machine with a stout wrap-up technique and pursuit skills. David has the hip fluidity to cover tight ends/running backs with ease and he has mastered the art of punching the ball out. He is a screen-sniffer and zone-buster, routinely putting himself in position to make plays on the ball. The future Hall of Fame player epitomizes football in its truest form.

Related Content

news

Bucs Sign Slot Corner Tavierre Thomas

Tampa Bay added another new piece to its secondary on Monday, inking Tavierre Thomas, who has seen extensive action as a slot corner in Cleveland and Houston
news

Bucs Add Former Jets CB Bryce Hall in Free Agency

Tampa Bay now has two members of the Jets' 2023 secondary on their 2024 roster, agreeing to terms with fifth-year CB Bryce Hall two days after inking S Jordan Whitehead, who played his first four seasons in Tampa
news

Bucs Land Former Giants OL Ben Bredeson

The Buccaneers dipped back into free agency on Friday to add another piece to their offensive line, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with Ben Bredeson, who started at three different spots for the Giants in 2023
news

Bucs Bolster O-Line with Eagles' Sua Opeta

The Buccaneers continued to build depth on their offensive line on Friday, signing former Eagle Sua Opeta, who made starts at both right and left guard in 2023
news

John Wolford Re-Ups with Bucs, Keeps QB Room Intact

The Bucs agreed to terms on a one-year deal with QB John Wolford on Friday, meaning all three of their passers from last season are now under contract for 2024
news

Bucs Re-Sign Swing Tackle Justin Skule

Justin Skule, who served as Tampa Bay's swing tackle in 2023 and has starting experience from his team with the 49ers, is sticking with the Bucs in 2024
news

Jordan Whitehead Signs Two-Year Deal with Bucs 

Safety Jordan Whitehead, originally a fourth-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2018, signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers after a two-year stint with the Jets
news

Baker Mayfield Signs New Three-Year Deal with the Bucs 

Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who galvanized the Bucs' offense in 2023, will continue writing his story in Tampa Bay
news

Jordan Whitehead Returns to Bucs on Two-Year Deal

Safety Jordan Whitehead, a fourth-round pick by the Bucs in 2018 who won a Super Bowl with the team in 2020, has agreed to terms on a contract that brings him back to Tampa after two productive years with the Jets
news

Bucs Trade Carlton Davis to Lions, Add Third-Round Pick

Tampa Bay and Detroit officially finalized their trade at the start of the new league year on Wednesday, as the Bucs received a third-round pick in exchange for veteran CB Carlton Davis and two sixth-rounders
news

It's Good! Bucs, Kicker Chase McLaughlin Have New Deal

After breaking team records for field goal percentage and long-distance kicks in 2023, K Chase McLaughlin has landed a new three-year deal to stay in Tampa

Latest Headlines

Legendary Bucs' ILB Lavonte David Signs One-Year Deal 

Linebacker Lavonte David, one of the most distinguished players in team history, signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers

The Legend of Lavonte David

One of the greatest linebackers of all time isn't going anywhere. He is back for more at Raymond James Stadium in 2024. Take a look at some of his best moments throughout the years.

Best Photos of Lavonte David

View the top pictures of Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David from his career thus far.

Lavonte David Mic'd Up vs. the Titans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Lavonte David was mic'd up for the Bucs' Week 10 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Watch as the captain sets the tone and leads his team to a W at Raymond James Stadium.

Rookie Review: Calijah Kancey 

A look at Calijah Kancey's breakout rookie campaign for the Buccaneers

Potential Gems in Day 2 | Road to the Draft

Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips discuss topics leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft. This week they highlighted NFL prospects: North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson, Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk and Iowa State cornerback T.J. Tampa.

New to the Krewe & Familiar Faces | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed S Jordan Whitehead's return to Tampa, the newest additions to the Bucs and possible rule changes in the NFL.

Justin Peelle Added to Bucs' Staff to Tutor Tight Ends

Justin Peelle, who previously helped tight ends to Pro Bowl seasons in Philadelphia and Atlanta, has been hired to coach that position on Todd Bowles' staff, with John Van Dam moving over to pass game assistant

Owners Will Consider Changes to Kickoff, Challenge Rules at League Meeting

Among the rule changes to be considered this year at the NFL's Annual Meeting in Orlando is a revised kickoff structure, additions to what rulings on the field can be challenged and the banning of the hip-drop tackle

Rondé Barber Breaks Down What Makes Bucs Mike Evans an 'All-Timer' | Film Session

Legendary Buccaneers DB Rondé Barber explains what WR Mike Evans consistently does to place himself in the conversation to be considered as one the best receivers of all time.

25 Finalists Named for Inaugural Buccaneers National Coaching Academy 

Twenty-five finalists were named for the inaugural Tampa Bay Buccaneers National Coaching Academy, including five women and two international participants

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 6.0: Free Agency Shakeup

The first week of signings and trades in the new league year have impacted the needs and strategies of many teams in the draft, though the Buccaneers once again went for edge rush help

John Wolford, Justin Skule Sign New Deals | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason

Rondé Barber Explains How Baker Mayfield Creates Calm Out of Chaos | Film Session

Legendary Buccaneers DB Rondé Barber breaks down what makes Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield so special and how he is able to command control under pressure.

Bucs Sign Slot Corner Tavierre Thomas

Tampa Bay added another new piece to its secondary on Monday, inking Tavierre Thomas, who has seen extensive action as a slot corner in Cleveland and Houston

How Does Jordan Whitehead Fit? | Brianna's Blitz

As veteran safety Jordan Whitehead re-joins the Buccaneers defense, what added dimension will he bring to the secondary?

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 8.0 

Mock draft season is in full swing. Here is a compilation of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round

Buccaneers 2024 Free Agency Tracker: One Week In

A week into free agency, the Buccaneers have retained several key figures and made a handful of outside additions…We'll track all of the Bucs' arrivals and departures throughout the spring

Prototype: The Legacy of Rondé Barber to Be Screened at The 2024 Gasparilla International Film Festival

Prototype: The Legacy of Rondé Barber | 2024 Gasparilla International Film Festival Trailer

Documenting his path from Roanoke, Virginia to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and now the Hall of Fame, "Prototype: The Legacy of Rondé Barber" is heading to the 2024 Gasparilla International Film Festival
Advertising