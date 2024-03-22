Lavonte David Wouldn't Give Up on Bucs

It took to the end of that five-year extension for the breakthrough to happen. It also took the signing of a certain quarterback named Tom Brady, who joined the Buccaneers in March of 2020. Brady, David and company were hoisting the Lombardi Trophy 11 months later after beating Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. It was Brady's record seventh Super Bowl win but the first for David and most of his teammates, and it made the previous eight years worth it.

"For the organization to draft me and have that faith in me, give me a contract after three years, it just goes to show how they feel about me," said David. "So it was only right that I ride it out to see how far this team could go. It's been a blessing and I'm thankful. We got a Super Bowl out of it so I'm definitely grateful for that."

After getting that first ring, David could have chased glory and dollar signs elsewhere, as he became a free agent the following month. Even then, though, the job wasn't done. The Buccaneers wanted to keep the whole band together for another run at a title, and they were able to do so, with David being one of the key re-signings. He had seen how the organization's culture had changed after the arrival of Bruce Arians and Todd Bowles in 2019 and then Brady a year later, and he wanted to remain a part of that.