Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Lavonte David Wouldn't Give Up on Bucs

LB Lavonte David, who signed a new contract with the Bucs on Friday, had to wait frustratingly long into his superb career before tasting the postseason but was driven to stay with the team and help it find success

Mar 22, 2024 at 11:44 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

davidwriteup

Lavonte David has played 12 seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a third of them have led to postseason action. He has a Super Bowl championship ring and he's been a part of three division championships. That's not exactly a Patriots-style dynasty, but it has the makings of a fulfilling career for a player focused intently on winning.

As it happened, though, David had to wait longer than he liked for the good stuff.

The Buccaneers drafted David in the second round in 2012 and he was a first-team Associated Press All-Pro by 2013. Personal success in the NFL came quickly to the former Nebraska standout; however, team goals remained frustratingly out of reach. The Buccaneers did not make the playoffs in any of his first eight seasons, and David had to learn how to handle that as he matured, how to not take his frustrations home with him.

And yet he never gave up on the franchise, never took the free agency route to jump to a team that was already where he was trying to take the Buccaneers. He signed a five-year extension with the team before ever sniffing the postseason. He had to see it through.

"I think it's just my personal drive, my personal competitiveness, just knowing that one day everything would be how it is right now," said David. "Being able to win three division championships, getting a Super Bowl out of it – I just knew that one day that would happen. We were able to get the right people in the building and we were able to do that. Just for me personally, I'd feel like I was giving up if I did something like that."

Best Photos of Lavonte David

View the top pictures of Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David from his career thus far.

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game against the New England Patriots at Raymond James Stadium on August 24, 2012 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 30-28. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
1 / 100

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game against the New England Patriots at Raymond James Stadium on August 24, 2012 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 30-28. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jason Parkhurst/© 2012 Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 9: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on September 4, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 16-10. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
2 / 100

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 9: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on September 4, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 16-10. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jason Parkhurst/© 2012 Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 16: Defensive Lineman Michael Bennett #71,Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 16, 2012, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers lost 41-34. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
3 / 100

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 16: Defensive Lineman Michael Bennett #71,Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 16, 2012, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers lost 41-34. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2012 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 23: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cowboys Stadium on September 23, 2012, in Arlington, Texas. The Buccaneers lost 16-10. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
4 / 100

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 23: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cowboys Stadium on September 23, 2012, in Arlington, Texas. The Buccaneers lost 16-10. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2012 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 30: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Washington Redskins at Raymond James Stadium on September 30, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 24-22. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
5 / 100

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 30: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Washington Redskins at Raymond James Stadium on September 30, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 24-22. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jason Parkhurst/© 2012 Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 21: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on October 21, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 35-28. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
6 / 100

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 21: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on October 21, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 35-28. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2012 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 25: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mall of America Field on October 25, 2012, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 36-17. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
7 / 100

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 25: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mall of America Field on October 25, 2012, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 36-17. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2012 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 11: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the San Diego Chargers at Raymond James Stadium on November 11, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 34-24. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
8 / 100

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 11: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the San Diego Chargers at Raymond James Stadium on November 11, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 34-24. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2012 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 11: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the San Diego Chargers at Raymond James Stadium on November 11, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 34-24. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
9 / 100

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 11: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the San Diego Chargers at Raymond James Stadium on November 11, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 34-24. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2012 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 18: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers attempts to tackle Cam Newton #1 during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 18, 2012, in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Buccaneers won 27-21 in overtime. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
10 / 100

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 18: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers attempts to tackle Cam Newton #1 during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 18, 2012, in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Buccaneers won 27-21 in overtime. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2012 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 2: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 2, 2012, in Denver, Colorado. The Buccaneers lost 31-23. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
11 / 100

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 2: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 2, 2012, in Denver, Colorado. The Buccaneers lost 31-23. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2012 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 2: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns an interception during the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 2, 2012, in Denver, Colorado. The Buccaneers lost 31-23. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
12 / 100

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 2: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns an interception during the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 2, 2012, in Denver, Colorado. The Buccaneers lost 31-23. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2012 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 9: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on December 9, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 23-21. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
13 / 100

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 9: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on December 9, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 23-21. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2012 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 9: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on December 9, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 23-21. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
14 / 100

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 9: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on December 9, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 23-21. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2012 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 23: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a tackle during the game against the St. Louis Rams at Raymond James Stadium on December 23, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 13-28. (photo by Jeff Griffith/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
15 / 100

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 23: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a tackle during the game against the St. Louis Rams at Raymond James Stadium on December 23, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 13-28. (photo by Jeff Griffith/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jeff Griffith/© 2012 Jeff Griffith/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 23: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the St. Louis Rams at Raymond James Stadium on December 23, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 28-13. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
16 / 100

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 23: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the St. Louis Rams at Raymond James Stadium on December 23, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 28-13. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2012 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 30: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on December 30, 2012, in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers won 22-17. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
17 / 100

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 30: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on December 30, 2012, in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers won 22-17. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2012 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 8: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at Raymond James Stadium on August 8, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 44-16. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
18 / 100

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 8: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at Raymond James Stadium on August 8, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 44-16. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2013 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 15: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on September 15, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 16-14. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
19 / 100

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 15: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on September 15, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 16-14. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2013 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 22: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 22, 2013, in Foxborough, Massachusetts . The Buccaneers lost 23-3. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
20 / 100

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 22: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 22, 2013, in Foxborough, Massachusetts . The Buccaneers lost 23-3. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2013 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 29: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 and Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a sack during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Raymond James Stadium on September 29, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 13-10. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
21 / 100

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 29: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 and Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a sack during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Raymond James Stadium on September 29, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 13-10. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jason Parkhurst/© 2013 Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 13: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during introductions of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on October 13, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 31-20. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
22 / 100

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 13: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during introductions of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on October 13, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 31-20. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2013 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 8: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium on December 8, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-6. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
23 / 100

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 8: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium on December 8, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-6. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jason Parkhurst/© 2013 Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 8: Cornerback Darrelle Revis #24 and Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium on December 8, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-6. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
24 / 100

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 8: Cornerback Darrelle Revis #24 and Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium on December 8, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-6. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2013 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 15: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Linebacker Mason Foster #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium on December 15, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 33-14. (photo by Jeff Griffth/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
25 / 100

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 15: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Linebacker Mason Foster #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium on December 15, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 33-14. (photo by Jeff Griffth/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jeff Griffth/© 2013 Jeff Griffth/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 15: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium on December 15, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 33-14. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
26 / 100

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 15: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium on December 15, 2013, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 33-14. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2013 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. LOUIS, MO - DECEMBER 22: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a fumble recovery during the game against the St. Louis Rams at the Edward Jones Dome on December 22, 2013, in St. Louis, Missouri. The Buccaneers lost 23-13. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
27 / 100

ST. LOUIS, MO - DECEMBER 22: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a fumble recovery during the game against the St. Louis Rams at the Edward Jones Dome on December 22, 2013, in St. Louis, Missouri. The Buccaneers lost 23-13. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2013 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 29: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pressures Drew Brees #9 during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 29, 2013, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Buccaneers lost 42-17. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
28 / 100

NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 29: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pressures Drew Brees #9 during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 29, 2013, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Buccaneers lost 42-17. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2013 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 21: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium on December 21, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 20-3. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
29 / 100

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 21: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium on December 21, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 20-3. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2014 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 4: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on October 4, 2015, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 37-23. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
30 / 100

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 4: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on October 4, 2015, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 37-23. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2015 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 6: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Wide Receiver Vincent Jackson #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 6, 2015, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 23-19. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
31 / 100

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 6: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Wide Receiver Vincent Jackson #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 6, 2015, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 23-19. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2015 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on December 13, 2015, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 24-17. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
32 / 100

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on December 13, 2015, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 24-17. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/2015 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 27: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers embraces Cornerback Alterraun Verner #21 in the locker room following the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Raymond James Stadium on November 27, 2016, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 14-5. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
33 / 100

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 27: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers embraces Cornerback Alterraun Verner #21 in the locker room following the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Raymond James Stadium on November 27, 2016, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 14-5. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2016 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 4: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on December 4, 2016, in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers won 28-21. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa
34 / 100

SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 4: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on December 4, 2016, in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers won 28-21. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa

Mike Carlson/© 2016 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 4: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns an interception for a touchdown during the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on December 4, 2016, in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers won 28-21. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
35 / 100

SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 4: Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns an interception for a touchdown during the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on December 4, 2016, in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers won 28-21. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2016 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 21, 2018 - Linebacker Lavonte David #54 causes a fumble during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers won 26-23. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 100

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 21, 2018 - Linebacker Lavonte David #54 causes a fumble during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers won 26-23. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 21, 2018 - Linebacker Lavonte David #54 before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers won 26-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 100

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 21, 2018 - Linebacker Lavonte David #54 before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers won 26-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 12, 2019 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Color Rush shoot at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 100

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 12, 2019 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Color Rush shoot at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 12, 2019 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Color Rush shoot at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 100

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 12, 2019 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Color Rush shoot at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers behind the scenes of the 2020 Asset Shoot. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 100

TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers behind the scenes of the 2020 Asset Shoot. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 100

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 100

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 celebrates a sack with Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 100

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 celebrates a sack with Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 100

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 100

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 100

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 100

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 20, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 100

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 20, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 26, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 47-7. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 100

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 26, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 47-7. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 26, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates clinching a playoff berth after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 47-7. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 100

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 26, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates clinching a playoff berth after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 47-7. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 03, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 44-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 100

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 03, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 44-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 100

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 100

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 100

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 100

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, Safety Mike Edwards #32, and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, Safety Mike Edwards #32, and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' locker before Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' locker before Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 100

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 10, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Super Bowl LV victory boat parade. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 10, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Super Bowl LV victory boat parade. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 10, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the Super Bowl LV victory boat parade. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 10, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the Super Bowl LV victory boat parade. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 22, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Super Bowl LV Ring Ceremony at MidFlorida Amphitheater. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 100

TAMPA, FL - July 22, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Super Bowl LV Ring Ceremony at MidFlorida Amphitheater. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 22, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Super Bowl LV Ring Ceremony at MidFlorida Amphitheater. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 100

TAMPA, FL - July 22, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Super Bowl LV Ring Ceremony at MidFlorida Amphitheater. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 22, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Super Bowl LV Ring Ceremony at MidFlorida Amphitheater. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 100

TAMPA, FL - July 22, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Super Bowl LV Ring Ceremony at MidFlorida Amphitheater. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 100

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 100

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 100

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 100

TAMPA, FL - August 26, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INGLEWOOD, CA - September 26, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Rams won the game 34-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 100

INGLEWOOD, CA - September 26, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Rams won the game 34-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hands out game balls after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 100

FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hands out game balls after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 10, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 100

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 10, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9, Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, and Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 100

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9, Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, and Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 100

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 19, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Saints won the game, 9-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 100

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 19, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Saints won the game, 9-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 100

TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a turnover during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 100

TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a turnover during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - September 11, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 19-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 100

ARLINGTON, TX - September 11, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 19-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 02, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 41-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 100

TAMPA, FL - October 02, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 41-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 13, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena. The Buccaneers won the game 21-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 100

MUNICH, DE - November 13, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena. The Buccaneers won the game 21-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 18, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84 / 100

TAMPA, FL - December 18, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - January 08, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of support for Damar Hamlin before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Bucs lost the game, 30-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 100

ATLANTA, GA - January 08, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of support for Damar Hamlin before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Bucs lost the game, 30-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
86 / 100

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
87 / 100

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
88 / 100

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
89 / 100

TAMPA, FL - September 25, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 25-11. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90 / 100

TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
91 / 100

ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92 / 100

ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
93 / 100

ORCHARD PARK, NY - October 26, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Bucs lost the game, 24-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
94 / 100

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
95 / 100

GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96 / 100

TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
97 / 100

CHARLOTTE, NC - January 07, 2024 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Bucs won the game, 9-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
98 / 100

TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his daughter before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
99 / 100

DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his daughter before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
100 / 100

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
It took to the end of that five-year extension for the breakthrough to happen. It also took the signing of a certain quarterback named Tom Brady, who joined the Buccaneers in March of 2020. Brady, David and company were hoisting the Lombardi Trophy 11 months later after beating Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. It was Brady's record seventh Super Bowl win but the first for David and most of his teammates, and it made the previous eight years worth it.

"For the organization to draft me and have that faith in me, give me a contract after three years, it just goes to show how they feel about me," said David. "So it was only right that I ride it out to see how far this team could go. It's been a blessing and I'm thankful. We got a Super Bowl out of it so I'm definitely grateful for that."

After getting that first ring, David could have chased glory and dollar signs elsewhere, as he became a free agent the following month. Even then, though, the job wasn't done. The Buccaneers wanted to keep the whole band together for another run at a title, and they were able to do so, with David being one of the key re-signings. He had seen how the organization's culture had changed after the arrival of Bruce Arians and Todd Bowles in 2019 and then Brady a year later, and he wanted to remain a part of that.

"Just talking to those guys, hearing the confidence in their voice and understanding that this is a process, it's going to take time. But those guys came in and made those things work right away. Those guys came in, and that was something that I needed to be a part of. Things didn't work out those previous years [but] you built relationships with people and stuff like that. Things didn't work out, it didn't matter how, things didn't work out. Now you get a sense of having fun and just loving the game more.

"I took losing so hard. Nobody likes to lose. Dealing with that, and then maturing and then having B.A. and them come in, that kind of changed my perspective on a lot of things, just understanding his history and his background and the guys he was bringing in with him. It gave me a new sense of hope. It changed things around."

The Bucs entered the 2020 playoffs as a Wild Card team, but they met another goal in 2021 when they won the NFC South for the first time since 2007. Then they did it again in 2022 and David chose to sign another one-year deal to come back in 2023. Somehow, 12 years in, David put together one of his best seasons yet, with his most tackles (134) since 2015 and his most sacks (4.5) since 2016. That made it clear to both him and the Buccaneers that they should stay together for at least a 13th season. David, who says he is feeling healthy and still has love for the game, officially signed his latest contract on Friday.

Will that be the end of his illustrious career, or will he continue on and join Hall of Famers Rondé Barber and Derrick Brooks the only men to play 14 or more seasons in a Buccaneers uniform? That is apparently a question for another day.

"We're going to worry about 13 right now and then we're going to go from there," said David. "But honestly, I always say the good Lord has blessed me tremendously to be here. I love it, I enjoy it, but we're just going to keep on taking it one day at a time, one year at a time to see how it goes."

