Buccaneers 2024 Free Agency Tracker

The 2024 Tampa Bay Buccaneers are like the student who got his hands on the course syllabus during the summer and showed up for the first day of class with half of the semester's work already done. The NFL's free agency period began on Wednesday, March 13, but the Buccaneers' efforts to build their 2024 roster started well before that.

Still, there will be plenty more maneuvering in Tampa and the NFL's 31 other outposts as each team constructs the 90-man roster it will take into training camp in the summer. For the second year in a row, the Buccaneers will be operating under tight cap restrictions – particularly after the series of new deals it struck with returning players over the past two weeks – though perhaps not quite as tight as it was in 2023.

Notably, the Buccaneers have already retained such potential free agents as Mike Evans, Baker Mayfield, Antoine Winfield Jr., Lavonte David and Chase McLaughlin. General Manager Jason Licht, with the help of such key staffers as Assistant General Manager Mike Greenberg and Vice President of Football Research Jackie Davidson, has had reason to celebrate in recent weeks but still have work to do in the months ahead.

"Well, you have great people working for you in the experts of Mike and Jackie," said Licht of navigating free agency and the salary cap. "It's a puzzle. We have some constraints – there is the cap and all of those things. We've been planning on this for a while. It isn't something that you wake up and decide to do. It's the plan that you have. It's something that, luckily, we have great people working in this organization that are helping us through it.

"I'm a confident person in general, so I'm confident that we're going to be putting our best foot forward," said Licht. "We will have more pieces. I can assure you that."

What will those pieces be? We'll follow all of the comings and goings on the Bucs' roster over the next few months with our 2024 Free Agency Tracker, of which this is the first version. Here's where the team stands at the very beginning of the new league year:

New Arrivals

A year ago, Licht challenged his personnel staff to show off their skills in finding the necessary talent to keep the Bucs in playoff contention despite very little wiggle room under the cap. That was a challenge they happily embraced and impressively met. The Buccaneers found a new starting quarterback in Baker Mayfield, an ultra-reliable kicker in Chase McLaughlin and a number of other critical assets in free agency, the draft and post-draft rookie signings. Tampa Bay won its third straight NFC South title and advanced to the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Licht and his staff will have to pull off a similar trick in 2024, and its likely their shopping in the free agent market will be limited but focused. The first outside player the Bucs landed was former New York Jets safety Jordan Whitehead, who, of course, is also a former Buccaneer. A fourth-round draft pick out of Pitt in 2018, Whitehead played his first four seasons in Tampa and was a starter on the Super Bowl LV-winning squad before landing a nice two-year deal in New York in his first foray into free agency. Whitehead returns to his NFL origins after two productive seasons with the Jets in which he started all 34 games and racked up 186 tackles and six interceptions. He should stabilize the other safety position beside All-Pro Antoine Winfield Jr., as the Bucs spread those snaps around between four different players last season.

Franchise Tag

Teams often use the franchise tag as a way to extend the negotiating window for a new long-term deal with a highly-valued player, and that's surely the ultimate goal here. Either way, the tag makes it all but certain that Winfield will play the 2024 season in Tampa, as a team trying to sign Winfield away would have to cough up two first-round draft picks to have a shot.

Winfield may have been the best safety in the NFL in 2023; his first-team Associated Press All-Pro status indicates that voters thought he was at least one of the top two. He certainly provided the most impressively stuffed stat line for just about any NFL defender, combining 122 tackles with 6.0 sacks, three interceptions, 12 passes defensed, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. In just four seasons, Winfield has already nabbed a Super Bowl ring, a Pro Bowl appearance and an All-Pro selection, and the Buccaneers believe his arrow is still pointed up.