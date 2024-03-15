Bucs Re-Sign Swing Tackle Justin Skule

After a flurry of activity before the start of free agency on Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ticked off another item on their own list on Friday, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with tackle Justin Skule. The Buccaneers have made a concerted effort to bolster their offensive line depth in the first week of free agency, bringing back Skule and adding guards Ben Bredeson and Sua Opeta.

Skule served as the Buccaneers' swing tackle in 2023 and was active for all 17 games, though he wasn't needed for a spot start as both Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke started every contest. He did log 19 snaps on offense and 65 on special teams.

Skule (6-6, 315) has been with the Buccaneers since signing to the team's practice squad in 2022. He then made the active roster in 2023. Prior to coming to Tampa, he spent three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, who took him in the sixth round (183rd overall) in the 2019 draft. Skule made the active roster as a rookie and played in 15 games with eight starts, filling in for an injured Joe Staley at left tackle. San Francisco won all eight of his starts and the 49ers ranked second in rushing yards and points scored and fourth in total yards.

Skule started four more games for the 49ers in 2020 before spending the 2021 season on injured reserve. He has appeared in 18 games for the Buccaneers.