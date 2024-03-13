Baker Mayfield Signs New Three-Year Deal with the Bucs 

Mayfield was one-of-two players in 2023 with 28-or-more passing touchdowns and 10-or-fewer interceptions, joining Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. He became the second player in team history to throw for 4,000-plus passing yards, 25-plus touchdowns and 10-or- fewer interceptions in a single season along with Tom Brady (2022). Mayfield was the first visiting quarterback in the history of Lambeau Field to earn a perfect 158.3 passer rating. He became the first quarterback in team history to record a postseason game with 300-plus passing yards and three-or-more touchdowns, accomplishing the feat in both playoff contests. In the postseason, Mayfield was the league's leading passer through the Divisional Round, completing 48-of-77 passes (62.3%) for 686 yards and six touchdowns compared to two interceptions for a passer rating of 106.3. Mayfield's 106.3 passer rating represents the highest postseason mark by a quarterback in franchise history, with his six passing touchdowns ranking second.