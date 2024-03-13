Baker Mayfield Signs New Three-Year Deal with the Bucs 

On Wednesday, Baker Mayfield officially inked a new three-year contract with the Buccaneers. The Pro Bowl quarterback will stay in Tampa Bay. Three days before Mayfield was set to become an unrestricted free agent, the Bucs locked up their future signal-caller.
Mayfield played the 2023 campaign on a one-year, prove-it deal with Tampa Bay after splitting 2022 between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams. Mayfield's new deal became the initial ensuing move after the club reached an agreement with future Hall of Fame wide receiver Mike Evans on a two-year contract extension. Mayfield rejuvenated his career with the Buccaneers in 2023 and finished third in the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year voting. He set career highs with 4,044 passing yards and 28 touchdown passes while throwing only 10 interceptions and compiling a 94.6 passer rating.
Mayfield was one-of-two players in 2023 with 28-or-more passing touchdowns and 10-or-fewer interceptions, joining Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. He became the second player in team history to throw for 4,000-plus passing yards, 25-plus touchdowns and 10-or- fewer interceptions in a single season along with Tom Brady (2022). Mayfield was the first visiting quarterback in the history of Lambeau Field to earn a perfect 158.3 passer rating. He became the first quarterback in team history to record a postseason game with 300-plus passing yards and three-or-more touchdowns, accomplishing the feat in both playoff contests. In the postseason, Mayfield was the league's leading passer through the Divisional Round, completing 48-of-77 passes (62.3%) for 686 yards and six touchdowns compared to two interceptions for a passer rating of 106.3. Mayfield's 106.3 passer rating represents the highest postseason mark by a quarterback in franchise history, with his six passing touchdowns ranking second.
Throughout the 2023 season, Mayfield spurred the team upon winning the starting role and commanded the offense with high-effort play. Mayfield conducted a sensational campaign, showcasing his arm talent, mobility skills, improvisation and precision. His gritty style of play rallied the team and engendered trust. Mayfield will continue writing his story donning a Bucs' jersey in 2024.