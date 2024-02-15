Bucs Embraced Challenge of Cap-Strapped Offseason in 2023

"A rebuild is coming in Tampa whether the Buccaneers like it or not. But before it does, the team is going to have to hit bottom. That may well come this season." (28)

"Not only does a Baker Mayfield-*Kyle Trask** quarterback room turn out as poorly as it should in 2023, but the locker room splinters as it tends to do when two sides of the ball are of such varying quality."* (28)

"Even if Tom Brady hadn't re-retired, they'd be facing an uphill climb." (27)

"It's not a complete youth movement, but it's headed that way." (28)

"Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask is not the question Bucs fans should be asking. Caleb Williams or Drake Maye? That's the ticket." (32)

"I am not sure what step this is in Tampa Bay's covert **#CrashForCaleb*) campaign, but it is indeed a critical one."* (31)

Each one of the above digital clippings is an excerpt from an NFL Power Poll article shortly before the start of the 2023 season regarding the expected fate of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The number in parentheses is the Bucs' ranking in each respective poll. These were only a few of an endless number of potential excerpts.

None of these clippings are cited specifically because this is not an effort to collect receipts. The thing is, those really were not unreasonable expectations. Some of them were perhaps a bit harsh, but the logic behind them was sound, at least from an outsider's perspective. The Buccaneers, who had won the NFC South in 2022 with an 8-9 record, had a G.O.A.T-sized hole at quarterback, a discarded veteran in his place and a mountain of dead cap implications that would make maneuvering free agency difficult. The Bucs, in fact, had a league-high $81.5 in dead cap space as 2023 began, the result of staying all-in for Tom Brady's final two years in Tampa after a victory in Super Bowl LV.

As John Romano of the Tampa Bay Times recently noted, no team since the 2014 Dallas Cowboys had led the league in dead cap hit and still made the playoffs. But that's exactly what the Buccaneers did, capturing their third straight NFC South title with a 9-8 record – winning four of their last five to climb back into the postseason field – then walloping the Philadelphia Eagles in the opening round of the playoffs. The dream season came to an end in the Divisional Round in Detroit, but not before the Buccaneers took a 17-17 tie into the fourth quarter.

How did the Buccaneers do it, shrugging off the idea of a rebuild and significantly outperforming expectations? For General Manager Jason Licht, Head Coach Todd Bowles and the Bucs' player personnel staff, it was a matter of embracing the restrictions facing them as challenges to their professional abilities.

Around the middle of February last year, in that deceptively quiet NFL period between the Super Bowl and the Scouting Combine, Licht convened a meeting of everyone on his staff who was working in team headquarters (some area scouts were out on assignments). He showed him copies of the team roster from every season from 2017 to 2020, to show how much turnover there was every year. He emphasized how the Bucs restocked the roster from 2019 to 2020, ending up with a Super Bowl-caliber team. He told them that it was possible to do so again in 2023, even with the cap difficulties.

"I kind of challenged them," said Licht. "I said, 'This will be fun.' The big free agent signings are the easy ones. Anyone can tell you that whoever the top available pass rusher is will be a good addition, but let's find some bargains. That excited a lot of the people here, my staff, because those are the fun ones. Those are the ones where you show that you're really evaluating, and you're trying to out-evaluate the league. It's fun. Most of my staff – I think all of them, actually – get excited about that kind of thing.

"I said, 'We can add all of these players that we're going to need to add through the draft and some free agent signings, some bargains.' I told them we can add to the team but still keep our great players, and we can do this in a way…I don't want to say a 'cheap' way, but the way that we had to do it because we didn't have any cap space, and still be successful."

When Tom Brady retired near the end of January, the Bucs initially were looking at two options to absorb the $35 million dead cap that move generated. The NFL's cap structure allows for a dead cap hit to be spread out over two seasons in certain circumstances. Even if that option had been available to the Bucs, they were planning to take the full hit in 2023, even if that made their roster building at the time more difficult.

"Obviously, it was an unprecedented amount to take on," said Licht. "We had never done that before; nobody had. Our take was, 'Okay, we're not going to be able to spend a lot of money in free agency,' which I'm not a big fan of anyway, unless the right deal is there. The Ryan Jensen deal was a good one; he panned out. But a lot of those big-money deals don't work out. I want to draft and develop here."

The Bucs had drafted and developed a number of players very successfully over the previous four or five years, which inevitably means they come due for second contracts. The year before, for instance, the team had kept 2018 second-round pick Carlton Davis on a new multi-year deal. Now his cornerback running mate, 2019 third-rounder Jamel Dean, was due to hit free agency and was considered one of the top players available at his position. The Bucs somehow got that deal done, too, with a four-year contract that carried a low cap hit in 2023.