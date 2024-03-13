Chase Edmonds Runs It Back with Bucs

Edmonds filled a rotational role for his first three seasons with the Cardinals before assuming the starting job for most of 2021. Over those four seasons he ran 333 times for 1,551 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. He also caught 128 passes for 921 yards and five more scores.

Edmonds nearly reached 1,000 yards from scrimmage in 2021 despite missing five games due to injury. He finished with a career high 592 yards on the ground and added 43 catches for 311 yards for a scrimmage total of 903 yards. In 2020, Edmonds had his best season as a pass-catcher, hauling in 53 passes for 402 yards and four touchdowns.