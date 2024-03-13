Chase Edmonds Runs It Back with Bucs

Chase Edmonds emerged as the primary running mate for Rachaad White in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' backfield in 2023, and he'll have a chance to reprise that role in 2024. On Wednesday, the Buccaneers signed Edmonds to a second straight one-year deal to keep the veteran running back in their offensive mix.
The Buccaneers are Edmonds' fourth NFL team, as he spent four years with the Arizona Cardinals before splitting the 2022 campaign between Miami and Denver. He was originally a fourth-round pick by the Cardinals in 2018.
Edmonds' first year in Tampa got off to a slow start as a knee injury in Week Three put him on injured reserve for four weeks. However, after his return he quickly took over as the second option in the Buccaneers' backfield; in fact, he and White were the only running backs to get offensive snaps for Tampa Bay over the last 10 weeks of the season, playoffs included.
Overall, Edmonds ran 49 times for 176 yards and added 14 catches for 81 yards. In the postseason, he added 31 yadrs on 11 carries and 26 yards on three receptions. His biggest workload came in a Week 13 win at Atlanta, in which he contributed 58 yards from scrimmage.
Edmonds filled a rotational role for his first three seasons with the Cardinals before assuming the starting job for most of 2021. Over those four seasons he ran 333 times for 1,551 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. He also caught 128 passes for 921 yards and five more scores.
Edmonds nearly reached 1,000 yards from scrimmage in 2021 despite missing five games due to injury. He finished with a career high 592 yards on the ground and added 43 catches for 311 yards for a scrimmage total of 903 yards. In 2020, Edmonds had his best season as a pass-catcher, hauling in 53 passes for 402 yards and four touchdowns.
In 2022, Edmonds signed with the Dolphins, but he was traded to the Broncos on November 1. Between those two stops he logged 68 carries for 245 yards and two touchdowns plus 16 receptions for 157 yards and one more score. Over six seasons, Edmonds has recorded 450 carries for 1,972 yards (4.4 average) and nine touchdowns. He has also caught 158 passes for 1,159 yards and six more TDs.