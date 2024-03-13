It's Good! Bucs, Kicker Chase McLaughlin Have New Deal

McLaughlin also made all 31 of his extra point attempts during the regular season and scored a total of 120 points. In two postseason games, he made four of five field goal tries and all five of his point-after attempts. His successful field goals included a 54-yarder in a Wild Card win over Philadelphia that ranks as the longest postseason three-pointer in Bucs history. His one miss was a 50-yard attempt that hit the left upright in Detroit in the Divisional Round.

Prior to joining the Buccaneers, McLaughlin spent time with the Colts, the Cleveland Browns, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Los Angeles Chargers, the New York Jets and the San Francisco 49ers. His career totals include 96 field goals made in 116 attempts (82.8%) and 121 extra points made in 123 attempts (98.4%). He has scored a total of 409 points. This will mark the first time in his career that McLaughlin has started consecutive seasons with the same team.