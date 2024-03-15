Bucs Bolster O-Line with Eagles' Sua Opeta

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added another option for their offensive line in 2024, agreeing to terms with former Philadelphia Eagles blocker Sua Opeta to a one-year contract on Friday.

Originally an undrafted free agent out of Weber State in 2019, Opeta has played in 38 games over his four seasons in Philadelphia, starting 10, emerging as a versatile and valuable reserve for a very strong Eagles offensive line. He has seen action on both sides of the line, splitting those 10 starts directly down the middle between left and right guard.

Last season, Opeta made a career-high six starts, filling in at separate times for Cam Jurgens on the right side and Landon Dickerson on the left side. He was on the field for 527 offensive snaps overall, or 59% of the team's total, helping the Eagles rank eighth in both total offense and rushing yards and seventh in points scored.

Opeta (6-4, 301) spent most of his rookie campaign on Philadelphia's practice squad and did not appear in a game after getting a promotion to the active roster in December. That pattern repeated itself in 2020 and 2021 and he started two games at left guard in each of those seasons after his promotions. Opeta appeared in just seven games in 2022 without a start. He has also played in two playoff games for the Eagles, starting one of them in 2021.