Bucs Sign Deven Thompkins, Brandon Walton to One-Year Contracts 

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made two roster moves. The Bucs announced that wide receiver Deven Thompkins and offensive lineman Brandon Walton – who were both set to become exclusive rights free agents – signed one-year contracts with Tampa Bay. Exclusive rights free agents are players with expiring contracts and two or fewer seasons of accrued free agency credit that are not allowed to negotiate with any other team.

Thompkins emerged in the Bucs' offense on end-arounds and jet sweeps in 2023, in addition to his return duties on special teams. He accumulated 83 yards on 17 receptions and posted one touchdown this past season. Thompkins originally joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Utah State in May of 2023 and has continued to make an impact.