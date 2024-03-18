Bucs Sign Slot Corner Tavierre Thomas

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished up the first week of free agency with a series of moves on Friday, signing or re-signing four players who had hit the open market. After the weekend, they got right back to filling out their 2024 offseason roster, signing former Houston Texans cornerback Tavierre Thomas.

Thomas is the fifth free agent from another team the Buccaneers have signed since the new league year began last Wednesday, joining safety Jordan Whitehead and cornerback Bryce Hall (Jets), offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (Giants) and guard Sua Opeta (Eagles). The team also re-signed quarterback John Wolford and tackle Justin Skule last Friday.

Thomas (5-10, 205) has served as the Texans slot corner the past three seasons, appearing in a total of 36 games with 19 starts. Injuries have cost him 15 games over the past two campaigns, but when he last played a full 17 games in 2021 he contributed 86 tackles, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), four passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

Last season, Thomas missed time due to hand and hamstring ailments but played in nine games with four starts and recorded 51 tackles, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a pass defensed. He began his career as an undrafted free agent in 2018, signing with the Arizona Cardinals but ending up with the Cleveland Browns as a waiver claim to start his rookie season. In three seasons in Cleveland he played in 45 games and made three starts, seeing his most extensive action in 2020. He signed with the Texans after not receiving a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent from the Browns.