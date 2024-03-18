 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Sign Slot Corner Tavierre Thomas

Tampa Bay added another new piece to its secondary on Monday, inking Tavierre Thomas, who has seen extensive action as a slot corner in Cleveland and Houston

Mar 18, 2024 at 04:46 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

24-009-Transition-Signed-_TThomas-16x9 (1)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished up the first week of free agency with a series of moves on Friday, signing or re-signing four players who had hit the open market. After the weekend, they got right back to filling out their 2024 offseason roster, signing former Houston Texans cornerback Tavierre Thomas.

Thomas is the fifth free agent from another team the Buccaneers have signed since the new league year began last Wednesday, joining safety Jordan Whitehead and cornerback Bryce Hall (Jets), offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (Giants) and guard Sua Opeta (Eagles). The team also re-signed quarterback John Wolford and tackle Justin Skule last Friday.

Thomas (5-10, 205) has served as the Texans slot corner the past three seasons, appearing in a total of 36 games with 19 starts. Injuries have cost him 15 games over the past two campaigns, but when he last played a full 17 games in 2021 he contributed 86 tackles, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), four passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

Last season, Thomas missed time due to hand and hamstring ailments but played in nine games with four starts and recorded 51 tackles, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a pass defensed. He began his career as an undrafted free agent in 2018, signing with the Arizona Cardinals but ending up with the Cleveland Browns as a waiver claim to start his rookie season. In three seasons in Cleveland he played in 45 games and made three starts, seeing his most extensive action in 2020. He signed with the Texans after not receiving a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent from the Browns.

In all, the former Ferris State standout has played in 81 NFL games and made 22 starts, amassing 225 tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, six passes defensed, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

24-009-Transaction-Baker-Mayfield-LFB_1920x1080-Paid-TICKET-CTA

2024 Bucs Season

Catch Baker in action at Raymond James Stadium

Get Your Season Passes

Related Content

news

Bucs Add Former Jets CB Bryce Hall in Free Agency

Tampa Bay now has two members of the Jets' 2023 secondary on their 2024 roster, agreeing to terms with fifth-year CB Bryce Hall two days after inking S Jordan Whitehead, who played his first four seasons in Tampa
news

Bucs Land Former Giants OL Ben Bredeson

The Buccaneers dipped back into free agency on Friday to add another piece to their offensive line, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with Ben Bredeson, who started at three different spots for the Giants in 2023
news

Bucs Bolster O-Line with Eagles' Sua Opeta

The Buccaneers continued to build depth on their offensive line on Friday, signing former Eagle Sua Opeta, who made starts at both right and left guard in 2023
news

John Wolford Re-Ups with Bucs, Keeps QB Room Intact

The Bucs agreed to terms on a one-year deal with QB John Wolford on Friday, meaning all three of their passers from last season are now under contract for 2024
news

Bucs Re-Sign Swing Tackle Justin Skule

Justin Skule, who served as Tampa Bay's swing tackle in 2023 and has starting experience from his team with the 49ers, is sticking with the Bucs in 2024
news

Jordan Whitehead Signs Two-Year Deal with Bucs 

Safety Jordan Whitehead, originally a fourth-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2018, signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers after a two-year stint with the Jets
news

Baker Mayfield Signs New Three-Year Deal with the Bucs 

Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who galvanized the Bucs' offense in 2023, will continue writing his story in Tampa Bay
news

Jordan Whitehead Returns to Bucs on Two-Year Deal

Safety Jordan Whitehead, a fourth-round pick by the Bucs in 2018 who won a Super Bowl with the team in 2020, has agreed to terms on a contract that brings him back to Tampa after two productive years with the Jets
news

Bucs Trade Carlton Davis to Lions, Add Third-Round Pick

Tampa Bay and Detroit officially finalized their trade at the start of the new league year on Wednesday, as the Bucs received a third-round pick in exchange for veteran CB Carlton Davis and two sixth-rounders
news

It's Good! Bucs, Kicker Chase McLaughlin Have New Deal

After breaking team records for field goal percentage and long-distance kicks in 2023, K Chase McLaughlin has landed a new three-year deal to stay in Tampa
news

Chase Edmonds Runs It Back with Bucs

After emerging as the primary complement to Rachaad White in 2023, Chase Edmonds returns to the Bucs' backfield in 2024 on a new one-year deal

Latest Headlines

Bucs Sign Slot Corner Tavierre Thomas

Tampa Bay added another new piece to its secondary on Monday, inking Tavierre Thomas, who has seen extensive action as a slot corner in Cleveland and Houston

How Does Jordan Whitehead Fit? | Brianna's Blitz

As veteran safety Jordan Whitehead re-joins the Buccaneers defense, what added dimension will he bring to the secondary?

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 8.0 

Mock draft season is in full swing. Here is a compilation of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round

Buccaneers 2024 Free Agency Tracker: One Week In

A week into free agency, the Buccaneers have retained several key figures and made a handful of outside additions…We'll track all of the Bucs' arrivals and departures throughout the spring

Bryce Hall, Sua Opeta Officially Sign Contracts with Bucs | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason

Prototype: The Legacy of Rondé Barber to Be Screened at The 2024 Gasparilla International Film Festival

Prototype: The Legacy of Rondé Barber | 2024 Gasparilla International Film Festival Trailer

Documenting his path from Roanoke, Virginia to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and now the Hall of Fame, "Prototype: The Legacy of Rondé Barber" is heading to the 2024 Gasparilla International Film Festival

Bucs Add Former Jets CB Bryce Hall in Free Agency

Tampa Bay now has two members of the Jets' 2023 secondary on their 2024 roster, agreeing to terms with fifth-year CB Bryce Hall two days after inking S Jordan Whitehead, who played his first four seasons in Tampa

Bucs Land Former Giants OL Ben Bredeson

The Buccaneers dipped back into free agency on Friday to add another piece to their offensive line, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with Ben Bredeson, who started at three different spots for the Giants in 2023

Bucs Bolster O-Line with Eagles' Sua Opeta

The Buccaneers continued to build depth on their offensive line on Friday, signing former Eagle Sua Opeta, who made starts at both right and left guard in 2023

John Wolford Re-Ups with Bucs, Keeps QB Room Intact

The Bucs agreed to terms on a one-year deal with QB John Wolford on Friday, meaning all three of their passers from last season are now under contract for 2024

Bucs Re-Sign Swing Tackle Justin Skule

Justin Skule, who served as Tampa Bay's swing tackle in 2023 and has starting experience from his team with the 49ers, is sticking with the Bucs in 2024

Baker Mayfield: 'You Can Call Me a Buccaneer'

The Mayfield era continues in Tampa Bay.

Girl's Flag Football Spotlight: Kate Keith

Take a look who is changing the game in this Girl's Flag Football Spotlight featuring Lennard Longhorn's Kate

Bucs Conduct 'One of the Greatest Free Agency Hauls Ever' 

General Manager Jason Licht and the Bucs' brass assembled one of the greatest free agency success stories in the club's history, re-signing key fixtures before they hit the open market

Free Agency Season | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about contract restructuring, cornerback options, Baker Mayfield's new deal and more

Predicting Position Priority After Free Agency | Road to the Draft

Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips discuss topics leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft. This week they highlighted NFL prospects: Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton, Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins and UCLA edge Laiatu Latu.

Jordan Whitehead Signs Two-Year Deal with Bucs 

Safety Jordan Whitehead, originally a fourth-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2018, signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers after a two-year stint with the Jets

Jordan Whitehead on Returning to Tampa, 'It Feels Good' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Safety Jordan Whitehead spoke to the media on Thursday following the signing of his contract with the Bucs. S Whitehead discussed what led him back to Tampa, being ready to lead and his excitement to play alongside 'greatness' with Antoine Winfield Jr.

We're Getting the Bucs Back Together | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed the Bucs signing QB Baker Mayfield & other important pieces, the Bucs trade with the Detroit Lions and what fans can expect moving forward.
Advertising