 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

John Wolford Re-Ups with Bucs, Keeps QB Room Intact

The Bucs agreed to terms on a one-year deal with QB John Wolford on Friday, meaning all three of their passers from last season are now under contract for 2024

Mar 15, 2024 at 06:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

24-009-Transaction_Wolford-Re-Signed-16x9

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback depth chart will have a familiar look in 2024.

On Friday, the Buccaneers agreed to terms with fifth-year quarterback John Wolford, who split the 2023 season between Tampa Bay's practice squad and active roster. His return means the Bucs will be bringing back all three of their passers from last season, as starter Baker Mayfield signed a new three-year contract with the team on Wednesday and 2021 draftee Kyle Trask is headed into the final year of his rookie deal.

The Buccaneers signed Wolford last May after he had spent the previous four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, three on the active roster. He performed well in the preseason, completing 66.7% of his passes, throwing for one touchdown and no interceptions and compiling a 106.8 passer rating. That secured the Bucs' third-QB job, though at the beginning of the season he handled those duties from the practice squad. When the Rams showed interest in bringing Wolford back, the Buccaneers made a spot for him on their 53-man roster in Week Nine. He was inactive for each of the last 12 games, including the postseason.

Wolford drew five starts during his tenure with the Rams, including one in the postseason, and three of those resulted in victories. He won his only start in 2020 then went 1-2 in 2022 after an injury to Matthew Stafford before the Rams brought in Mayfield to finish the season. Wolford worked with the Buccaneers' new offensive coordinator, Liam Coen, with the Rams in 2019-20 and 2022.

In his career, Wolford has completed 61 of 104 passes (58.7%) for 626 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions in the regular season. He played his college ball at Wake Forest and first entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets in 2018. He had a brief stint on the Jets' practice squad as a rookie and then signed with the Rams the following spring.

24-009-Transaction-Baker-Mayfield-LFB_1920x1080-Paid-TICKET-CTA

2024 Bucs Season

Catch Baker in action at Raymond James Stadium

Get Your Season Passes

Related Content

news

Bucs Add Former Jets CB Bryce Hall in Free Agency

Tampa Bay now has two members of the Jets' 2023 secondary on their 2024 roster, agreeing to terms with fifth-year CB Bryce Hall two days after inking S Jordan Whitehead, who played his first four seasons in Tampa
news

Bucs Land Former Giants OL Ben Bredeson

The Buccaneers dipped back into free agency on Friday to add another piece to their offensive line, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with Ben Bredeson, who started at three different spots for the Giants in 2023
news

Bucs Bolster O-Line with Eagles' Sua Opeta

The Buccaneers continued to build depth on their offensive line on Friday, signing former Eagle Sua Opeta, who made starts at both right and left guard in 2023
news

Bucs Re-Sign Swing Tackle Justin Skule

Justin Skule, who served as Tampa Bay's swing tackle in 2023 and has starting experience from his team with the 49ers, is sticking with the Bucs in 2024
news

Jordan Whitehead Signs Two-Year Deal with Bucs 

Safety Jordan Whitehead, originally a fourth-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2018, signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers after a two-year stint with the Jets
news

Baker Mayfield Signs New Three-Year Deal with the Bucs 

Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who galvanized the Bucs' offense in 2023, will continue writing his story in Tampa Bay
news

Jordan Whitehead Returns to Bucs on Two-Year Deal

Safety Jordan Whitehead, a fourth-round pick by the Bucs in 2018 who won a Super Bowl with the team in 2020, has agreed to terms on a contract that brings him back to Tampa after two productive years with the Jets
news

Bucs Trade Carlton Davis to Lions, Add Third-Round Pick

Tampa Bay and Detroit officially finalized their trade at the start of the new league year on Wednesday, as the Bucs received a third-round pick in exchange for veteran CB Carlton Davis and two sixth-rounders
news

It's Good! Bucs, Kicker Chase McLaughlin Have New Deal

After breaking team records for field goal percentage and long-distance kicks in 2023, K Chase McLaughlin has landed a new three-year deal to stay in Tampa
news

Chase Edmonds Runs It Back with Bucs

After emerging as the primary complement to Rachaad White in 2023, Chase Edmonds returns to the Bucs' backfield in 2024 on a new one-year deal
news

Bucs Release Shaq Barrett After Prolific Five-Year Run

OLB Shaq Barrett, who ranks fifth in Bucs history in sacks and shattered the team's single-season record in that category in 2019, was officially released on Wednesday at the start of the NFL's new league year

Latest Headlines

Bucs Add Former Jets CB Bryce Hall in Free Agency

Tampa Bay now has two members of the Jets' 2023 secondary on their 2024 roster, agreeing to terms with fifth-year CB Bryce Hall two days after inking S Jordan Whitehead, who played his first four seasons in Tampa

Bucs Land Former Giants OL Ben Bredeson

The Buccaneers dipped back into free agency on Friday to add another piece to their offensive line, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with Ben Bredeson, who started at three different spots for the Giants in 2023

Bucs Bolster O-Line with Eagles' Sua Opeta

The Buccaneers continued to build depth on their offensive line on Friday, signing former Eagle Sua Opeta, who made starts at both right and left guard in 2023

John Wolford Re-Ups with Bucs, Keeps QB Room Intact

The Bucs agreed to terms on a one-year deal with QB John Wolford on Friday, meaning all three of their passers from last season are now under contract for 2024

Bucs Re-Sign Swing Tackle Justin Skule

Justin Skule, who served as Tampa Bay's swing tackle in 2023 and has starting experience from his team with the 49ers, is sticking with the Bucs in 2024

Baker Mayfield: 'You Can Call Me a Buccaneer'

The Mayfield era continues in Tampa Bay.

Jordan Whitehead: I Elevated My Game While with Jets | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason

Bucs Conduct 'One of the Greatest Free Agency Hauls Ever' 

General Manager Jason Licht and the Bucs' brass assembled one of the greatest free agency success stories in the club's history, re-signing key fixtures before they hit the open market

Free Agency Season | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about contract restructuring, cornerback options, Baker Mayfield's new deal and more

Predicting Position Priority After Free Agency | Road to the Draft

Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips discuss topics leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft. This week they highlighted NFL prospects: Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton, Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins and UCLA edge Laiatu Latu.

Jordan Whitehead Signs Two-Year Deal with Bucs 

Safety Jordan Whitehead, originally a fourth-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2018, signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers after a two-year stint with the Jets

Jordan Whitehead on Returning to Tampa, 'It Feels Good' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Safety Jordan Whitehead spoke to the media on Thursday following the signing of his contract with the Bucs. S Whitehead discussed what led him back to Tampa, being ready to lead and his excitement to play alongside 'greatness' with Antoine Winfield Jr.

Buccaneers 2024 Free Agency Tracker

Jason Licht and the Buccaneers got a lot of important work done before the free agent market opened but there are still plenty of moving pieces to deal with in the weeks ahead…We'll track all of the Bucs' arrivals and departures throughout the spring

We're Getting the Bucs Back Together | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed the Bucs signing QB Baker Mayfield & other important pieces, the Bucs trade with the Detroit Lions and what fans can expect moving forward.

Baker Mayfield Signs New Three-Year Deal with the Bucs 

Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who galvanized the Bucs' offense in 2023, will continue writing his story in Tampa Bay

Best Photos from Baker Mayfield's Signing & Press Conference

View photos from Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield's signing day and media press conference at AdventHealth Training Center on Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Baker Mayfield: 'This Group is So Special' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media on Wednesday following the signing of his new contract with the Bucs. QB Mayfield discussed falling in love with the Tampa community, the deep bonds he has formed with his teammates and his excitement to continue to grow in the system.

Jordan Whitehead Returns to Bucs on Two-Year Deal

Safety Jordan Whitehead, a fourth-round pick by the Bucs in 2018 who won a Super Bowl with the team in 2020, has agreed to terms on a contract that brings him back to Tampa after two productive years with the Jets

Bucs Trade Carlton Davis to Lions, Add Third-Round Pick

Tampa Bay and Detroit officially finalized their trade at the start of the new league year on Wednesday, as the Bucs received a third-round pick in exchange for veteran CB Carlton Davis and two sixth-rounders

After Carlton Davis Trade, Bucs Have Four Picks in Top 100

The Buccaneers, who have made very good use of third-round picks in recent years, now have two such assets at their disposal after the trade of CB Carlton Davis to Detroit on Wednesday
Advertising