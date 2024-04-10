Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 9.0 

The 2024 NFL Draft is just a few weeks away, garnering endless speculation as to where college prospects will fall in the first round. The annual spectacle causes a profuse number of mock drafts to take over the internet as NFL enthusiasts gear up for the event. Anything can happen during the three-day festivities, but it is safe to assume that with a deep class at quarterback, receiver and offensive tackle, offensive coordinators around the league are itching with anticipation.
At pick 26, the Buccaneers add to their pass rush help with Laiatu Latu. In this iteration of the mock draft, trades are allowed. First, it is worth noting that the draft order was officially shifted due to a trade executed by the Vikings to acquire an additional pick in the 2024 NFL Draft (23). Minnesota sent its 42nd and 188th overall selections this year, along with a second-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft to Houston in exchange for the 23rd and 232nd overall selections this year.
Here are the selections with trade details below:
1. Chicago Bears: QB Caleb Williams, USC
Caleb Williams has been the bonafide number one selection since the draft frenzy commenced and it seems everyone is merely waiting for it to become official. The Bears need a franchise quarterback, and the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner can make any throw from any arm angle regardless of platform. Williams can attack every layer of the field and is proficient at evading pressure with vision while on the move. He is an elite reactor on the field and routinely makes splash plays outside of the pocket.
2. Washington Commanders: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
Jayden Daniels is next up on the docket with a sensational 2023 campaign. The best dual-threat quarterback of the class, Daniels has legit speed and can throw the ball down the field into tight coverage. The magician-on-the-move possesses rare agility and Daniels can shift the trajectory/velocity on throws when required. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner will be the next pupil for Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury has worked with several high-level mobile quarterbacks including Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray. While Daniels is a unique player, his versatility will add another dimension to Washington's offense.
3. New England Patriots: QB.J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
The Patriots commit to taking a quarterback, but instead of going with Drake Maye, as many would predict, the club goes after J.J. McCarthy to replace Mac Jones. In Michigan's system, McCarthy was not asked to rally the team and throw 35 times. Instead, the team often relegated to the run game, but McCarthy showcased a quick release and ability to hit receivers in stride. He is adept at delivering the ball outside of structure and between defenders. He has a high developmental ceiling with precision and the Patriots land their guy.
4. Minnesota Vikings: QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
*Projected trade with Arizona Cardinals*
Several teams could be motivated to trade up with the Cardinals for the fourth-overall pick and the Vikings go after Drake Maye. Kevin O'Connell will help develop Maye and the former Tar Heel will have a plethora of weapons at his disposal. The erraticism in Maye's game and the inefficiencies in his throwing motion have caused question marks, but the North Carolina star has the arm talent/size profile that stand out. He can put the ball into tight windows with a fearless mindset and has the functional athleticism to buy time in searching for targets downfield.
Trade Details: The Cardinals trade the fourth overall pick and a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Vikings in exchange for the 11th overall pick in this year's draft, a 2024 fourth-round pick (108 overall) and a 2025 third-round selection.
5. Los Angeles Chargers: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
The Chargers bolster the line of scrimmage by taking an elite tackle to pair with Rashawn Slater. Joe Alt, a high school tight end-turned-offensive-tackle, possesses stellar length and balance. He can redirect opponents with strength and is adept at recognizing stunts/blitzes. Alt comes from NFL bloodlines, which always draws the attention of team executives. He can generate movement at the point of attack in the run game and the technically sound athlete will make an immediate impact for the Chargers in the trenches.
6. New York Giants: WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
The Giants get one of the top prospects regardless of position in Marvin Harrison Jr. to revitalize their aerial attack. Harrison Jr., the back-to-back All-American honoree (2022 and 2023), became the first wide receiver in Ohio State history with multiple 1,000-yard seasons. Touted as a once-in-a-generation prospect, Harrison Jr. has an elite catch radius and makes low-percentage catches look effortless. He pairs short-area agility with route running fluidity to create separation. Harrison Jr. has the tools to win at all three phases of the route with subtle movements to bait and understanding of stem angles.
7. Tennessee Titans: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
Tennessee drafted Peter Skoronski last year to fill the vacancy left by Nate Davis and the team follows a similar trend in 2024, drafting a lineman again, this time to replace Taylor Lewan. In Round One, the Titans get one of the most highly-regarded in Penn State's Olumuyiwa Fashanu. Fashanu finished his collegiate career with zero sacks allowed on 733 pass-blocking snaps over 29 games. The technician possesses elite body control and coordinated hands to stifle pass rushers and disrupt momentum. Fashanu has the quickness to solidify the pocket versus late counters and Pro-Bowl potential in the league.
8. Atlanta Falcons: Edge Dallas Turner, Alabama
A new Kirk Cousins era begins in Atlanta and the Falcons' turn their attention to the defensive side of the ball in the first round, addressing the edge with Dallas Turner. Turner is physical at the point of attack, despite lacking ideal size by NFL standards. He is quick off the ball and the SEC 2023 Defensive Player of the Year has special closing burst. Turner's speed-to-power conversion is elite, and his first step translates to production in the backfield. With an impressive resumé and explosive traits, Turner has a high upside.
9. Chicago Bears: WR Malik Nabers, LSU
The Bears go after a pass-catcher, creating another weapon for young quarterback Caleb Williams. Nabers led the SEC in receptions each of the previous two seasons and after three years at LSU, leaves the program as the all-time leader in receptions (189) and receiving yards (3,003). He has quick burst off the ball and is a menace off jet sweeps and reverses. Nabers utilizes electric speed and route variations to win on fades and vertical shots. He is quick to accelerate post-catch and blows past defenders with gliding agility. Nabers has the versatility and tantalizing traits to make an immediate impact in the Bears' receiver room.
10. New York Jets: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
The Jets' offense will center around veteran and future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 2024. The club adds prodigy prospect Brock Bowers to the offensive arsenal. Bowers is a rare athlete at the tight end position and is a threat to take it to the house when the ball is in his hands. The Georgia product possesses both short-area agility and long-strided speed to get north-south. To put his skillset into perspective, Bowers is the first-ever back-to-back Mackey Award winner. He has the ability to create problems for safeties, linebackers and corners with body control and balance. Bowers can exploit zones for chunk yardage and projects as a big-play threat in the NFL.
11. Arizona Cardinals: WR Rome Odunze, Washington
*Projected trade with Minnesota Vikings*
The Cardinals trade down and get their guy in a loaded receiver class. Rome Odunze set a Washington record in 2023 and led the nation with 1,640 receiving yards and surpassed the 100-yard receiving marker in 10 different games. Odunze excels at the catch point in congestion with stellar adjustment skills and tracks the ball well downfield. The fluid route runner will elevate the Cardinals' receiver room in 2024.
12. Los Angeles Rams: Edge Jared Verse, Florida State
*Projected Trade with Denver Broncos*
Aaron Donald retired, and the Rams need to bolster their defensive line. They move up to select Jared Verse, who is regarded as the most explosive of the 2024 class. He pairs agility with a fierce demeanor on the field. Verse plays with violent hands and sets the edge in the run game with physicality. He has a hellacious bull rush and speed-to-power conversion, driving offensive tackles back into the lap of quarterbacks. With a twitchy get-off and quick diagnosis, Verse will help solidify the defensive line in L.A.
Trade Details: The Rams trade up to receive the 12th overall selection and the Broncos receive the 19th overall selection and the 52nd overall selection (Rams' second-rounder) in the 2024 NFL Draft.
13. Las Vegas Raiders: CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
Amik Robertson is now with the Lions and the Raiders boost the back end with Quinyon Mitchell. Mitchell ran a blazing 4.33-40 at the Combine and possesses elite play recognition and feel in coverage. He became only the second player in Toledo history to earn All-America honors in back-to-back campaigns. Mitchell set school records in passes defensed in a season with 25 and for a career with 52. He has impressive ball skills and utilizes his long arms to disrupt at the catch point. Mitchell is instinctive and can mirror opponents all over the gridiron.
14. New Orleans Saints: OT JC Latham, Alabama
With a deep offensive tackle class, the Saints take Alabama's JC Latham. Latham is stout in pass protection, setting a strong base against pass rushers. He is smooth in transition and offers a unique blend of mass and power. Latham uses active hands to generate leverage against speed or power moves and stifles the opposition's momentum. He presents a superb athletic upside for New Orleans.
15. Indianapolis Colts: CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
The Colts take strides toward fortifying the secondary to counter the receiver arsenals in the AFC South. Alabama's Terrion Arnold tallied five interceptions and 12 passes defensed in 2023 and is a willing tackler in run support. Arnold challenges at the catch point and has the speed/body control to stay in phase on routes and quickly transitions with light feet.
16. Seattle Seahawks: OT Troy Fautanu, Washington
Seattle addresses the offensive line, taking Washington's Troy Fautanu. Fautanu is a smooth combo blocker and pairs lower-body agility with balance and body control to overwhelm opponents. He is adept at blocking in zone to corral running backs as a puller. With lateral quickness, active hands and hip fluidity, Fautanu will strengthen Seattle's offensive line.
17. Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
The Jaguars shore up the back end with Clemson's Nate Wiggins. Wiggins allowed only one catch of 20-plus yards in 2023 on 41 targets. He is smooth in transition out of breaks and showcases urgency in pursuit – evidenced by the 2023 matchup against the Tar Heels. Wiggins raced 64 yards downfield and forced a fumble at the goal line, punching the ball out. He can reach top speed nearly instantaneously and possesses the awareness to reroute receivers. The Jaguars land the top-tier cornerback.
18. Cincinnati Bengals: WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
The Bengals add another weapon for Joe Burrow with Brian Thomas Jr., solidifying the receiver corps around Ja'Marr Chase. Thomas Jr., a big-bodied receiver, moves effortlessly before and after the catch. He posted an FBS-best 17 touchdown catches in 2023 and has instant acceleration to work over the top of coverage. Thomas Jr. utilizes his body control and strength to win in high-point situations. He will help create a dynamic tandem in Cincinnati.
19. Denver Broncos: QB Bo Nix, Oregon
*Projected trade with Los Angeles Rams*
The Broncos move down to snag their rookie quarterback. Russell Wilson's days in Denver are over and Sean Payton goes after Bo Nix to become the club's future. Nix finished third in Heisman voting and completed more than 77 percent of his passes in 2023 for the Ducks. He broke the FBS record for single-season completion percentage (77.4) and although he benefited from an Oregon system designed with wide-open looks and getting the ball out quickly (short passes, screens), he can throw from a variety of platforms. Nix's mobility can cause fits for defenses, and he has above-average pre-snap recognition. He possesses the accuracy, arm talent and athleticism to develop into an NFL-ready signal-caller.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: IOL Graham Barton, Duke
The Steelers turn their attention to the trenches, locking up Graham Barton. The Duke product has position flexibility and is smooth in pass protection with a combination of balance and body control. He is an explosive drive blocker with core strength and is smooth working as a climber in space. Barton plays with high effort on every play and will add another dimension to the Steelers' line.
21. Miami Dolphins: DL Byron Murphy, Texas
With several offensive linemen off the board, the Dolphins select Byron Murphy. Murphy has a rare first step and generated immediate penetration against guards/centers in 2023. In his first season as a starter for the Longhorns, Murphy accumulated a team-best 45 pressures and ranked first among all FBS interior defensive linemen in pass-rush win percentage (19.6). He fires off the ball and has solid lateral movement skills. Murphy is able to generate vertical push by getting skinny and slipping through gaps. He will bolster the Dolphins' frontline.
22. Philadelphia Eagles: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
Jason Kelce retired, and the Eagles fortify the interior of their offensive line by finding his replacement in Jackson Powers-Johnson. In 2023, Powers-Johnson became the fifth unanimous All-American selection in school history and the first-ever Pac-12 player to win the Rimington Award. He plays with a mean, competitive disposition and moves defenders back with a powerful upper body. Powers-Johnson possesses excellent initial quickness in pass protection and can uproot defensive tackles in the run game. He will help reinforce the Eagles' frontline around Jalen Hurts and will help kickstart their ground attack.
23. Minnesota Vikings (From Houston): DL Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
After snagging a quarterback early in the draft, the Vikings look to the other side of the football at pick 23 with Jer'Zhan Newton. Newton combined for 103 pressures over the previous two seasons – the most by any FBS interior lineman. Newton routinely collapses the pocket with a quick get-off and is one of the most nuanced pass rushers of the 2024 class. The two-time All-American generates penetration with agility and comes prepared with counter moves to employ. He may not have the size or length for NFL defensive tackle standards, but Newton pairs elite quickness with violent hands.
24. Dallas Cowboys: OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
There have been several offensive linemen linked to the Cowboys and the club selects Amarius Mims to replace Tyron Smith. Mims has an impressive heigh/weight/length profile and is one of the most intriguing prospects with just eight career starts in college. He possesses strength to overwhelm at the point of attack and the athleticism to make blocks while on the move. Mims' quick feet and tremendous upside cause Dallas to pull the trigger.
25. Green Bay Packers: CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
The Packers look to reload the secondary and the club does so with Iowa's Cooper DeJean. DeJean only allowed one catch of 15-plus yards last season and is instinctive in coverage with outstanding anticipation. He shines against the run with effective pursuit angles and is comfortable in space to make plays on the football. DeJean served as a Swiss Army Knife for the Hawkeyes and thrives in both man and zone. He finished with seven career interceptions and pairs elite ball skills with awareness in zone. DeJean would help revitalize the Packers' secondary in the Frozen Tundra.
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Edge Laiatu Latu, UCLA
The Buccaneers could look to bolster the interior of the offensive line following the departure of Nick Leverett and Aaron Stinnie, along with Ryan Jensen's retirement. Cornerback also makes sense following the Carlton Davis trade, however, Laiatu Latu provides intrigue at 26. Todd Bowles adds another weapon to his arsenal of pass rushers to employ in exotic packages. Latu plays with violent hands and achieved an FBS-best 24.6 percent pass rush win percentage in 2023. Latu was previously medically retired following a neck injury that required surgery. He transferred to UCLA and was cleared heading into the 2022 season. The Bucs will have to do their due diligence on his medicals, but he is regarded as the top pure pass rusher of the 2024 class. Latu's toughness jumps off the tape, as does his first-step quickness. He has a variety of moves in his toolbox and has experience playing in a two or three-point stance, along with dropping into coverage as an off-ball linebacker for the Bruins. That resumé would help Latu make a smooth transition into Bowles' system, along with his savvy pass rush approach. He weaponizes his hands and continues fighting to defeat the opposition and Latu will help shape an impenetrable front in Tampa Bay.
27. Arizona Cardinals: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
The Cardinals land Kool-Aid McKinstry, providing a boost in the secondary. McKinstry challenges the catch window by playing through the hands of receivers. He has an innate feel for plays developing and locating the football. McKinstry is comfortable on an island with aggressiveness in coverage and can close quickly on throws in the short-to-intermediate area of the field. He uses his length to reroute receivers and McKinstry's demeanor, poise and traits warrant a first-round selection.
28. Buffalo Bills: WR Adonai Micthell, Texas
Following the departure of Stefon Diggs, the Bills need to add pass-catching talent for Josh Allen. Adonai Mitchell possesses enticing tools, including high-point capability and fluid movements. Mitchell is quick off the snap and has change-of-direction skills. Known for his prowess in jump-ball situations, Mitchell can climb the ladder. He can generate yards after catch and has the potential to become a long-time starter in the NFL.
29. Detroit Lions: Edge Demeioun Robinson, Penn State
Aidan Hutchinson is the Lions' game-wrecker and the club adds more firepower opposite him on the line with Chop Robinson. Robinson leaves offensive tackles reeling as he accelerates on a dime. The explosive pass rusher has the suddenness to shoot gaps and overwhelm blockers. His pursuit forces quarterbacks to speed up their internal processing. Robinson has the flexibility to dip and bend around the arc and could be an impactful force in the NFL.
30. Baltimore Ravens: OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
The Ravens need help along the line and continue the trend of selecting an offensive tackle. Tyler Guyton is a nimble mover with fluid hips and a rare first step. His movement skills earned him a Senior Bowl invite and he has continued to rise throughout the pre-draft process. Guyton is a freak athlete for a 328-pound man, excelling on lead blocks. He personifies a roadblock in pass protection with body control and quick feet. The Ravens snag the quickest individual at the position in the class.
31. San Francisco 49ers: OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona
San Francisco vies to boost the offensive line around Trent Williams and do so with Jordan Morgan. Morgan showcases aggression in the run game, which would help elevate Kyle Shanahan's system. His recovery and production following an ACL tear in 2022 led to his grade as a top-50 pick and one of the best tackles in the class. Morgan has the quickness to combat inside counters and flexibility on second-level blocks to spur running plays. The quick-footed blocker goes to San Francisco to revamp its offensive line around Brock Purdy.
32. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
The Super Bowl Champion Chiefs upgrade at receiver with speedster Xavier Worthy. Worthy ran a blazing 4.21-second 40-yard dash, upping his draft stock. His 165-pound frame may cause hesitation for some teams, but the Chiefs gamble on the vertical threat. Worthy possesses short-area explosiveness and the ability to hit top speed in a blink. He has the capability of becoming a gadget player on screens, motions and sweeps. The twitchy athlete can stretch defenses both vertically and horizontally at the line of scrimmage. Worthy's incorporation and subsequently, defenses being forced to allocate resources to respect his speed, will generate opportunities for other weapons on Kansas City's roster.