Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 9.0 

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: IOL Graham Barton, Duke

The Steelers turn their attention to the trenches, locking up Graham Barton. The Duke product has position flexibility and is smooth in pass protection with a combination of balance and body control. He is an explosive drive blocker with core strength and is smooth working as a climber in space. Barton plays with high effort on every play and will add another dimension to the Steelers' line.

21. Miami Dolphins: DL Byron Murphy, Texas

With several offensive linemen off the board, the Dolphins select Byron Murphy. Murphy has a rare first step and generated immediate penetration against guards/centers in 2023. In his first season as a starter for the Longhorns, Murphy accumulated a team-best 45 pressures and ranked first among all FBS interior defensive linemen in pass-rush win percentage (19.6). He fires off the ball and has solid lateral movement skills. Murphy is able to generate vertical push by getting skinny and slipping through gaps. He will bolster the Dolphins' frontline.

22. Philadelphia Eagles: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Jason Kelce retired, and the Eagles fortify the interior of their offensive line by finding his replacement in Jackson Powers-Johnson. In 2023, Powers-Johnson became the fifth unanimous All-American selection in school history and the first-ever Pac-12 player to win the Rimington Award. He plays with a mean, competitive disposition and moves defenders back with a powerful upper body. Powers-Johnson possesses excellent initial quickness in pass protection and can uproot defensive tackles in the run game. He will help reinforce the Eagles' frontline around Jalen Hurts and will help kickstart their ground attack.

23. Minnesota Vikings (From Houston): DL Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

After snagging a quarterback early in the draft, the Vikings look to the other side of the football at pick 23 with Jer'Zhan Newton. Newton combined for 103 pressures over the previous two seasons – the most by any FBS interior lineman. Newton routinely collapses the pocket with a quick get-off and is one of the most nuanced pass rushers of the 2024 class. The two-time All-American generates penetration with agility and comes prepared with counter moves to employ. He may not have the size or length for NFL defensive tackle standards, but Newton pairs elite quickness with violent hands.

24. Dallas Cowboys: OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

There have been several offensive linemen linked to the Cowboys and the club selects Amarius Mims to replace Tyron Smith. Mims has an impressive heigh/weight/length profile and is one of the most intriguing prospects with just eight career starts in college. He possesses strength to overwhelm at the point of attack and the athleticism to make blocks while on the move. Mims' quick feet and tremendous upside cause Dallas to pull the trigger.

25. Green Bay Packers: CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

The Packers look to reload the secondary and the club does so with Iowa's Cooper DeJean. DeJean only allowed one catch of 15-plus yards last season and is instinctive in coverage with outstanding anticipation. He shines against the run with effective pursuit angles and is comfortable in space to make plays on the football. DeJean served as a Swiss Army Knife for the Hawkeyes and thrives in both man and zone. He finished with seven career interceptions and pairs elite ball skills with awareness in zone. DeJean would help revitalize the Packers' secondary in the Frozen Tundra.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Edge Laiatu Latu, UCLA

The Buccaneers could look to bolster the interior of the offensive line following the departure of Nick Leverett and Aaron Stinnie, along with Ryan Jensen's retirement. Cornerback also makes sense following the Carlton Davis trade, however, Laiatu Latu provides intrigue at 26. Todd Bowles adds another weapon to his arsenal of pass rushers to employ in exotic packages. Latu plays with violent hands and achieved an FBS-best 24.6 percent pass rush win percentage in 2023. Latu was previously medically retired following a neck injury that required surgery. He transferred to UCLA and was cleared heading into the 2022 season. The Bucs will have to do their due diligence on his medicals, but he is regarded as the top pure pass rusher of the 2024 class. Latu's toughness jumps off the tape, as does his first-step quickness. He has a variety of moves in his toolbox and has experience playing in a two or three-point stance, along with dropping into coverage as an off-ball linebacker for the Bruins. That resumé would help Latu make a smooth transition into Bowles' system, along with his savvy pass rush approach. He weaponizes his hands and continues fighting to defeat the opposition and Latu will help shape an impenetrable front in Tampa Bay.

27. Arizona Cardinals: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

The Cardinals land Kool-Aid McKinstry, providing a boost in the secondary. McKinstry challenges the catch window by playing through the hands of receivers. He has an innate feel for plays developing and locating the football. McKinstry is comfortable on an island with aggressiveness in coverage and can close quickly on throws in the short-to-intermediate area of the field. He uses his length to reroute receivers and McKinstry's demeanor, poise and traits warrant a first-round selection.

28. Buffalo Bills: WR Adonai Micthell, Texas

Following the departure of Stefon Diggs, the Bills need to add pass-catching talent for Josh Allen. Adonai Mitchell possesses enticing tools, including high-point capability and fluid movements. Mitchell is quick off the snap and has change-of-direction skills. Known for his prowess in jump-ball situations, Mitchell can climb the ladder. He can generate yards after catch and has the potential to become a long-time starter in the NFL.

29. Detroit Lions: Edge Demeioun Robinson, Penn State

Aidan Hutchinson is the Lions' game-wrecker and the club adds more firepower opposite him on the line with Chop Robinson. Robinson leaves offensive tackles reeling as he accelerates on a dime. The explosive pass rusher has the suddenness to shoot gaps and overwhelm blockers. His pursuit forces quarterbacks to speed up their internal processing. Robinson has the flexibility to dip and bend around the arc and could be an impactful force in the NFL.

30. Baltimore Ravens: OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

The Ravens need help along the line and continue the trend of selecting an offensive tackle. Tyler Guyton is a nimble mover with fluid hips and a rare first step. His movement skills earned him a Senior Bowl invite and he has continued to rise throughout the pre-draft process. Guyton is a freak athlete for a 328-pound man, excelling on lead blocks. He personifies a roadblock in pass protection with body control and quick feet. The Ravens snag the quickest individual at the position in the class.

31. San Francisco 49ers: OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona

San Francisco vies to boost the offensive line around Trent Williams and do so with Jordan Morgan. Morgan showcases aggression in the run game, which would help elevate Kyle Shanahan's system. His recovery and production following an ACL tear in 2022 led to his grade as a top-50 pick and one of the best tackles in the class. Morgan has the quickness to combat inside counters and flexibility on second-level blocks to spur running plays. The quick-footed blocker goes to San Francisco to revamp its offensive line around Brock Purdy.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Xavier Worthy, Texas