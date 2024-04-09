New Kickoff Rule Brings Opportunity, Mystery

"This is uncharted territory, and I think more than anything, we're all trying to feel our way through it," said McGaughey. "Personnel-wise, on the kickoff team, what kind of personnel do you use? Do you use bigger bodies? Do you use smaller bodies, kickoff return-wise? Can you put a bigger body in there at the point of attack? Can you get away with maybe putting a couple of defensive linemen in there, maybe an offensive lineman? Maybe not? Is it an inside-outside zone? Is it a double-double scheme at the point of attack? Is it double-and-trap? You're trying to figure out all these different things. Is it an old-school power play where you've got a lead blocker and a puller? It could be anything."

Here's a quick refresher on the new kickoff rules (and here's a more detailed rundown): Kicker still kicks off from his own 35, but he is alone at that spot. The other 10 players on the coverage team must have one foot on the return team's 40-yard line. Either nine or 10 of the players on the return team have to have one foot on their 35-yard line. None of those players can leave their spot until the kick is caught or hits the ground. If the ball comes down in the "landing zone" – between the goal line and the 20-yard line, it must be returned. If it is downed in the end zone it comes out to the 30. If it hits the ground before the landing zone it comes out to the 40. If it hits in the landing zone and then goes into the end zone for a touchback, it comes out to the 20.

McGaughey officially signed on with the Buccaneers on February 14, and in the two months since he and Defensive/Special Teams Assistant Keith Tandy have spent a not-insignificant amount of their time working on how to handle the new kickoff framework. One major problem: Virtually no tape to study. The NFL's new kickoff rule is based on a format the XFL used in a previous incarnation, so it's possible to take a quick look at how things unfolded in that league. However, there are significant differences in personnel and no way to know what strategies other NFL teams will adopt until games are actually played.

"You won't have any of the answers until you see it, because it's all about matching scheme," said McGaughey. "So as a kickoff coverage team, you've got to figure out what they're doing as a return unit, how they're personnel [is used], schematically what they're doing, who they have back there running. Is it a little guy? Is it a fast guy? Is it a big, strong physical guy? You have no idea."