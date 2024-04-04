How Does Randy Gregory Fit? | Brianna's Blitz 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that the team has signed veteran outside linebacker Randy Gregory. He will join the team's edge rotation, adding depth.

Gregory (6-5, 242) was originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round (60th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. He remained with the Cowboys through the 2021 season, before playing for the Broncos (2022-23) and 49ers (2023). Overall, he has appeared in 72 games (18 starts) and has registered 117 tackles, 69 quarterback hits, 22 sacks, 27 tackles for loss, 10 forced fumbles, three passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and one interception. With Denver, Gregory appeared in four games (three starts) and recorded nine tackles, 1.0 sack, two tackles for loss and one pass defensed. In October of the 2023 season, Gregory was traded to the San Francisco 49ers and appeared in 12 games, posting 2.5 sacks, 10 tackles, four tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits.

Gregory, a native of Jacksonville, FL, attended the University of Nebraska for two seasons (2013-14) after transferring to the school from Arizona Western Community College (2011-12). He appeared in 24 games at Nebraska and registered 119 tackles, 17.5 sacks, 26.5 tackles for loss, four passes defensed, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles. Gregory earned first-team All-Big 10 honors in each of his two seasons with the Cornhuskers.