Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

How Does Randy Gregory Fit? | Brianna's Blitz 

As veteran outside linebacker Randy Gregory joins the Buccaneers defense, what added dimension will he bring to the defensive line? 

Apr 04, 2024 at 01:27 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

RG Blitz

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that the team has signed veteran outside linebacker Randy Gregory. He will join the team's edge rotation, adding depth.

Gregory (6-5, 242) was originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round (60th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. He remained with the Cowboys through the 2021 season, before playing for the Broncos (2022-23) and 49ers (2023). Overall, he has appeared in 72 games (18 starts) and has registered 117 tackles, 69 quarterback hits, 22 sacks, 27 tackles for loss, 10 forced fumbles, three passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and one interception. With Denver, Gregory appeared in four games (three starts) and recorded nine tackles, 1.0 sack, two tackles for loss and one pass defensed. In October of the 2023 season, Gregory was traded to the San Francisco 49ers and appeared in 12 games, posting 2.5 sacks, 10 tackles, four tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits.

Gregory, a native of Jacksonville, FL, attended the University of Nebraska for two seasons (2013-14) after transferring to the school from Arizona Western Community College (2011-12). He appeared in 24 games at Nebraska and registered 119 tackles, 17.5 sacks, 26.5 tackles for loss, four passes defensed, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles. Gregory earned first-team All-Big 10 honors in each of his two seasons with the Cornhuskers.

At peak form, Gregory established himself as one of the most imposing defenders in the league with rare bend that rivals that of Brian Burns and Robert Quinn. He is fluid in his hips, producing a sensational bend-the-arc ability. Gregory could dip underneath the smallest table at Pottery Barn and his ability leaves offensive tackles reeling. The Nebraska product is lethal in pursuit and on inside stunts with explosive traits. He plays with a competitive disposition and thrives in an attack-styled system, making him an ideal fit for Todd Bowles' blitz-centric scheme. Gregory is light on his feet and uses his length to generate leverage. He has stellar change-of-direction skills, body control and balance that will bolster the Bucs' defensive line. Gregory is another athletic specimen for Bowles to weaponize on blitzes and stunts in 2024.

