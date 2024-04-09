 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 11.0 

Mock draft season is in full swing. Here is a compilation of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round

Apr 09, 2024 at 01:28 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

mockdraftroundupapirl8

With the 2024 NFL Draft spectacle just a few weeks away, speculation rises. Free agency acquisitions along with Combine, Pro Day and Senior Bowl debuts by prospects have shifted mock drafts. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have re-signed key fixtures Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, Lavonte David, tagged Antoine Winfield Jr. and signed external free agents Jordan Whitehead and Randy Gregory. Here is a rundown of predictions for the Bucs in the first round across various outlets:  

NFL.com

Chad Reuter, NFL.com (Apr. 5)

  • Pick: OG Troy Fautanu, Washington
  • Comments: Fautanu could go earlier because he has the skills to play left tackle in the NFL. If available here, the Bucs should jump at the chance to select him. They've recently taken linemen with the plan to change their positions, so a move to guard or center seems possible in this scenario -- with a chance of Fautanu taking the left tackle spot if Tristan Wirfs leaves via free agency after the season.

CBS Sports

Bryan DeArdo, CBS Sports (Apr. 8)

  • Pick: OT Graham Barton, Duke
  • Comments: Tampa Bay gets an experienced tackle who made 38 starts at Duke. Barton has experience at both tackle and center.

The Draft Network

Damian Parson, The Draft Network (Apr. 7)

  • Pick: Edge Laiatu Latu, UCLA
  • Comments: Shaq Barrett was released and joined the Miami Dolphins this offseason. Laiatu Latu is the most polished and refined pass rusher in the class. His ability to win with an array of maneuvers is what coaches will love the most. 

PFF

Brad Spielberger, PFF (Mar. 25)

  • Pick: CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
  • Comments: The Buccaneers traded cornerback Carlton Davis to the Detroit Lions at the beginning of the 2024 league year and now have a bit of a void opposite Jamel Dean, so Wiggins would immediately step in as a long, smooth athlete at cornerback. We'll hear about Wiggins' slender frame in the pre-draft process — he weighed in at 173 pounds at the NFL scouting combine — but he battled well with Florida State wide receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, who are both big, physical players.

Sports Illustrated

Luke Easterling, SI.com (Mar. 7)

  • Pick: IOL Graham Barton, Duke (Bucs trade back six spots with KC to No. 32)
  • Comments: After moving back six spots and adding another third-round pick, the Bucs are still able to land a player they likely would have taken at their original spot. Barton can play all five positions up front, and with Tampa Bay needing upgrades at both center and left guard, he'd be an ideal pick who could try his hand at either spot and start from Day 1.

Related Content

news

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 10.0 

Mock draft season is in full swing. Here is a compilation of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round
news

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 9.0 

Mock draft season is in full swing. Here is a compilation of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round
news

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 8.0 

Mock draft season is in full swing. Here is a compilation of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round
news

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 7.0 

Mock Draft season is in full swing. Here is a rundown of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round
news

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 6.0 

Mock Draft season is in full swing. Here is a rundown of predictions for the Buccaneers at pick 26
news

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 5.0 

Mock draft season is in full swing following the conclusion of the 2023 campaign
news

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 4.0

Mock draft season is in full swing following the conclusion of the season
news

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 3.0 

With the offseason in full swing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, mock draft season officially begins for football fanatics. Will the Bucs likely go offense or defense in April's draft? Here is what analysts are saying
news

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 2.0 

With the offseason in full swing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, mock draft season officially begins for football fanatics. Will the Bucs likely go offense or defense in April's draft? Here is what analysts are saying
news

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 1.0

With the offseason in full swing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, mock draft season officially begins for football fanatics. Will the Bucs likely go offense or defense in April's draft? Here is what analysts are saying
news

Buccaneers 2023 Mock Draft Roundup 13.0

The mock draft frenzy continues as draft week arrives. Who will the Buccaneers select with Pick 19 on April 27? Here is what analysts from a variety of outlets are saying
win monthly prizes, download the app and turn on push alerts to score

Download the Buccaneers app and turn on push alerts for your chance to win

Download the App

Latest Headlines

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 11.0 

Mock draft season is in full swing. Here is a compilation of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round

New Kickoff Rule Brings Opportunity, Mystery

The NFL has dramatically altered its kickoff process, which means special teams coaches around the league are developing new return and coverage strategies, though the actual results are impossible to predict until the games begin

Bucs 2024 Free Agency Review, NFL Draft Preview | Salty Dogs

The Salty Dogs return to review the Bucs' offseason so far, pick the brain of new Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey and bring in Brianna Dix for a closer look at the NFL draft

Buccaneers 2024 Free Agency Tracker: Month Two

The addition of edge rusher Randy Gregory keeps the Bucs' free agency efforts cooking into April…We'll track all of the Bucs' arrivals and departures throughout the spring

Girl's Flag Football Spotlight: Layla West

Take a look who is changing the game in this Girl's Flag Football Spotlight featuring Hillsborough Terriers' Layla West.

How Does Randy Gregory Fit? | Brianna's Blitz 

As veteran outside linebacker Randy Gregory joins the Buccaneers defense, what added dimension will he bring to the defensive line? 

Randy Gregory Excited to Produce in Todd Bowles' Defense | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Outside Linebacker Randy Greogry spoke to the media on Thursday following the signing of his contract with the Bucs. OLB Gregory discussed playing under HC Todd Bowles, being able to influence the Buccaneers' young pass rushers and his determination to continue the success in Tampa.

Bucs, Randy Gregory Agree to One-Year Deal

The Bucs have added to their edge-rushing depth by agreeing to terms with veteran defender Randy Gregory, who most recently split time between Denver and San Francisco in 2023

Girl's Flag Football Spotlight: Carina Annunziata

Take a look who is changing the game in this Girl's Flag Football Spotlight featuring Alonso Ravens' Carina Annunziata

Sneaky Picks To Have on Your Radar | Road to the Draft

Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips discuss topics leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft. This week they highlighted NFL prospects: Minnesota Safety Tyler Nubin, Oklahoma Offensive Lineman Tyler Guyton and Quarterback Bo Nix.

Buccaneers Continue to Excel in Season Pass Member Customer Service Experience, Voted No. 1 for Sixth Consecutive Year

Tampa Bay Buccaneers have held top spot in yearly NFL rankings 10 of the previous 12 seasons

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 8.0: All Bucs Take Two

A second stab at a seven-round All Bucs draft nets the team a highly-productive edge rusher in the first round plus Day Two additions at receiver and linebacker

Hall of Fame Honors & Rule Changes You May Have Missed | Bucs Insider 

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo spotlighted two former Buccaneers' assistants who received the Hall of Fame 'Awards of Excellence' this past week. Casey and Scott also broke down some under the radar rule changes for the 2024 NFL season.

Jason Licht Sees Value at Later Draft Slot

The Buccaneers are picking in the latter half of the first round for the fourth year in a row, a result of the team's recent success on the field, but GM Jason Licht expects to have several attractive options at pick number 26

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 10.0 

Mock draft season is in full swing. Here is a compilation of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round

Bucs Embrace Continued Underdog Status | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of April

Bucs to Start Offseason Workout Program on April 15

The Bucs are just a little over two weeks from the start of their preparations for the 2024 season, as they will kick off a voluntary nine-week offseason program on the third Monday of April, ending it with a three-day minicamp in June

Rules, Rules, Rules | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about several new rule changes, the rest of free agency, eye-catching draft prospects and more

Todd Bowles' Gameplan Management, Growth of Young Players & Offensive Conception | Brianna's Blitz 

At the annual NFL Owner's Meetings, General Manager Jason Licht and Head Coach Todd Bowles addressed a variety of topics leading up to the 2024 Draft

Monte Kiffin to Receive Hall of Fame's Award of Excellence

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will recognize Monte Kiffin's incredible coaching career, which included 13 memorable seasons as the Buccaneers' defensive coordinator, during a special ceremony in Canton in June
Guess the 2024 Schedule Contest- You could win a gameday getaway, autographed jerseys, or gift cards! - Play Now
Advertising