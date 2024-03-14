Mike Evans Urged Baker Mayfield to Get Deal Done | Updates

March 14 Updates

The last time Baker Mayfield went to the postgame podium it was shortly after the Buccaneers were defeated by the Lions in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Obviously, that loss ended what had turned into a very encouraging season for Mayfield and the Bucs in their first season together, so questions about the game were intermingled with questions about the future. That future was uncertain, since Mayfield had played the 2023 season on a one-year contract.

As he had done multiple times during the season, Mayfield expressed a desire to remain a Buccaneer. He also had his mind on another player whose contract was coming to an end – wide receiver Mike Evans, who had caught 79 of his passes for 1,255 yards and 13 touchdowns. "If I'm back," said Mayfield, "I want Mike back."

The feeling was obviously mutual, but big-dollar contracts – of which both were clearly deserving – can take some time to bring together, especially with tight cap space restrictions. As of the third day of March, just 10 days before the start of free agency, neither Mayfield nor Evans had a new deal.

That changed in a hurry. The Bucs announced that they had agreed to terms with Evans on March 4 and then got his actual ink on paper on March 8. Similarly, Mayfield's new agreement was announced on March 10 and he actually signed it on March 13. Before all that, however, Evans put in a call to Mayfield to see how the process was going.

"I truly didn't know Mike was going to be back until he signed," said Mayfield. "I was actually out of town and Mike called me and he said, 'Are we doing this, or what?' That was a couple days before they announced that he was signing back. Obviously, he's a big part of that."

Would Mayfield have still re-signed with the Buccaneers if Evans had changed teams? Thanks to the chronology of events, we'll never know. However, Mayfield made it clear that the relationships he made in his first year in the Bucs' locker room were a big reason why he wanted to stick around. That included strong bonds with such offensive linemen as Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke, who made a point of attending his post-signing press conference.

"'The Big Dawg' [Wirfs] is back in the corner there – he's one of my best friends now – knowing that we have that relationship," said Mayfield. "Obviously, Luke is in here, as well. But, how close I became with these guys, it became a huge factor in the decision – knowing that I'm going to fight for them and they're going to fight for me. That's a big thing for us. It's a great group."