Mike Evans Urged Baker Mayfield to Get Deal Done | Updates

March 14 Updates
The last time Baker Mayfield went to the postgame podium it was shortly after the Buccaneers were defeated by the Lions in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Obviously, that loss ended what had turned into a very encouraging season for Mayfield and the Bucs in their first season together, so questions about the game were intermingled with questions about the future. That future was uncertain, since Mayfield had played the 2023 season on a one-year contract.
As he had done multiple times during the season, Mayfield expressed a desire to remain a Buccaneer. He also had his mind on another player whose contract was coming to an end – wide receiver Mike Evans, who had caught 79 of his passes for 1,255 yards and 13 touchdowns. "If I'm back," said Mayfield, "I want Mike back."
The feeling was obviously mutual, but big-dollar contracts – of which both were clearly deserving – can take some time to bring together, especially with tight cap space restrictions. As of the third day of March, just 10 days before the start of free agency, neither Mayfield nor Evans had a new deal.
That changed in a hurry. The Bucs announced that they had agreed to terms with Evans on March 4 and then got his actual ink on paper on March 8. Similarly, Mayfield's new agreement was announced on March 10 and he actually signed it on March 13. Before all that, however, Evans put in a call to Mayfield to see how the process was going.
"I truly didn't know Mike was going to be back until he signed," said Mayfield. "I was actually out of town and Mike called me and he said, 'Are we doing this, or what?' That was a couple days before they announced that he was signing back. Obviously, he's a big part of that."
Would Mayfield have still re-signed with the Buccaneers if Evans had changed teams? Thanks to the chronology of events, we'll never know. However, Mayfield made it clear that the relationships he made in his first year in the Bucs' locker room were a big reason why he wanted to stick around. That included strong bonds with such offensive linemen as Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke, who made a point of attending his post-signing press conference.
"'The Big Dawg' [Wirfs] is back in the corner there – he's one of my best friends now – knowing that we have that relationship," said Mayfield. "Obviously, Luke is in here, as well. But, how close I became with these guys, it became a huge factor in the decision – knowing that I'm going to fight for them and they're going to fight for me. That's a big thing for us. It's a great group."
CLICK HERE to watch Mayfield's Wednesday press conference.
March 13 Updates
The Bucs' anticipated list of unrestricted free agents at the start of the 2024 league year ended up being pleasantly shorter by the time the market opened, thanks to new deals for Lavonte David, Mike Evans, Baker Mayfield, Chase McLaughlin, Chase Edmonds and Greg Gaines, plus the usage of the franchise tag on Antoine Winfield Jr. However, there were also three additions to that list, which was originally published right after Super Bowl LVIII.
One was wide receiver Russell Gage, who became an unrestricted free agent when the Buccaneers chose not to pick up the 2024 option year on his contract. Gage spent the 2023 season on injured reserve after tearing an ACL during a joint practice with the New York Jets in August. In 2022, his first season in Tampa after four years in Atlanta, Gage caught 51 passes for 426 yards and five touchdowns.
The other two additions to the list were cornerback Dee Delaney and guard Nick Leverett. Neither is technically in the "unrestricted free agent" category, but they are functionally part of that group after not receiving the qualifying offers that would have made them restricted free agents. Delaney and Leverett are now free to sign with any team, including the Buccaneers.
Delaney helped the Buccaneers weather a variety of injuries in the secondary in 2023, seeing action at outside corner, slot corner and safety. He played 449 defensive snaps overall, plus another 118 on special teams, and contributed 24 tackles and two interceptions. Leverett, who started 10 games at left guard in 2022, was inactive for most of the Bucs' games in 2023 as the offensive line stayed relatively healthy.
The Bucs' decision not to extend the offers that would have made Delaney and Leverett restricted free agents is part of a league-wide trend. Restricted free agents, which are players with expiring contracts who have three seasons of accrued free agency credit, have become relatively rare, largely because every draft pick now receives a four-year contract. Draft picks who play out their rookie contracts skip right past restricted free agency to unrestricted free agency. Only seven players across the entire NFL received RFA qualifying offers this year, and only the Rams and Seahawks had more than one.
CLICK HERE to review the Buccaneers' 2024 Free Agency Tracker.