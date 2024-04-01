 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Embrace Continued Underdog Status | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of April

Apr 01, 2024 at 10:46 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

bowles

April 1 Updates

For the first time in team history, the Buccaneers are three-time defending division champions, having now topped the NFC South in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The oddsmakers don't expect them to make it four in a row.

The Atlanta Falcons haven't won more than seven games in a season since 2017 and have a new head coach in 2024 in Raheem Morris. While that brief description wouldn't seem like the pedigree of a division favorite, the Falcons made one dramatic move earlier this offseason that has made the oddsmakers quite bullish on their fortunes. They signed quarterback Kirk Cousins.

It's early, obviously, but the Falcons are currently the betting favorites to win the NFC South, with the Bucs a somewhat distant second. Early win total projections have the Buccaneers at 8.5, which nearly matches their nine wins of 2023. The Falcons, however, are projected to win 10.5 games.

Of course, the Bucs are familiar with this situation. After winning the South with an 8-9 record in 2022 and watching Tom Brady ease into retirement, the Bucs were slapped with a projected win total of around six for 2023. The Bucs are also perfectly fine with this national perception.

"That's fine with me," said General Manager Jason Licht. "I like being the underdog. This team likes being the underdog. And I like keeping receipts."

The Bucs' nine wins in 2023 may have been the lowest total among the eight division winners, but the team surged to a 5-1 finish in the regular season then blasted Philadelphia in the Wild Card round before taking Detroit to the brink in the Divisional round. At this time a year ago, the Bucs thought they might have a suitable replacement for Brady but couldn't be completely sure. After Baker Mayfield's outstanding performance in his first season in Tampa, the Buccaneers have reason to feel more confident about their chances than they did last spring.

"To be honest, I feel a lot better than I did last offseason, knowing what this team is capable of," said Licht. "We were getting better and better as we went along during the season. It's not like we're just staying status quo. I think the players we have are going to get better, the team's going to be better and we're going to add some more youth during the draft, so I'm really, really excited."

Barring some major addition to the roster or an untimely injury, the Bucs' outside projections for the 2024 season are not likely to change much between now and the start of the season. And the Bucs will happily carry the role of underdog all the way up until it's time prove on the field whether they will capture a fourth straight division crown or not.

"It's no different," said Todd Bowles. "You talk about respect – Aretha Franklin's probably the only one that gets that. Everybody else, you kind of just go with the flow. We're not trying to win the offseason, we're trying to win the season. So our focus will be the same. It fuels a lot of us. It fuels the players. We get ready to come back and defend our title, like we did (in 2023), just go further in the playoffs. That's all we worry about at this time of the year."

CLICK HERE to listen to Todd Bowles' lengthy meeting with the media during the NFL Annual Meeting.

Related Content

news

March 2024 | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason
news

February 2024 | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason
news

January 2024 | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in January 2024
news

Updates: December 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in December 2023
news

Updates: November 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in November 2023
news

Updates: October 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in October 2023
news

Updates: September 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in September 2023
news

Updates: Preseason 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the end of Summer, Training Camp & the Preseason
news

Updates: June 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of June
news

Updates: May 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of May
news

Updates: April 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of April

Latest Headlines

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 8.0: All Bucs Take Two

A second stab at a seven-round All Bucs draft nets the team a highly-productive edge rusher in the first round plus Day Two additions at receiver and linebacker

Hall of Fame Honors & Rule Changes You May Have Missed | Bucs Insider 

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo spotlighted two former Buccaneers' assistants who received the Hall of Fame 'Awards of Excellence' this past week. Casey and Scott also broke down some under the radar rule changes for the 2024 NFL season.

Jason Licht Sees Value at Later Draft Slot

The Buccaneers are picking in the latter half of the first round for the fourth year in a row, a result of the team's recent success on the field, but GM Jason Licht expects to have several attractive options at pick number 26

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 10.0 

Mock draft season is in full swing. Here is a compilation of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round

Bucs Embrace Continued Underdog Status | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of April

Bucs to Start Offseason Workout Program on April 15

The Bucs are just a little over two weeks from the start of their preparations for the 2024 season, as they will kick off a voluntary nine-week offseason program on the third Monday of April, ending it with a three-day minicamp in June

Rules, Rules, Rules | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about several new rule changes, the rest of free agency, eye-catching draft prospects and more

Todd Bowles' Gameplan Management, Growth of Young Players & Offensive Conception | Brianna's Blitz 

At the annual NFL Owner's Meetings, General Manager Jason Licht and Head Coach Todd Bowles addressed a variety of topics leading up to the 2024 Draft

Monte Kiffin to Receive Hall of Fame's Award of Excellence

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will recognize Monte Kiffin's incredible coaching career, which included 13 memorable seasons as the Buccaneers' defensive coordinator, during a special ceremony in Canton in June

Former Bucs Video Director Dave Levy Earns Hall of Fame's Award of Excellence

Dave Levy, who spent 29 seasons as the Buccaneers' video director, will be immortalized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of just the second class of legends in his profession to get a plaque in Canton

Trade Up Possibilities in First Round | Road to the Draft

Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips discuss topics leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft. This week they highlighted NFL prospects: Georgia Tight End Brock Bowers, Duke Offensive Lineman Graham Barton and Florida State EDGE Jared Verse.

Bucs Leverage Defensive Chess Pieces 

Head Coach Todd Bowles dishes on the team's integral squad of do-it-all playmakers that invigorated the defense in 2023

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 7.0: Seven Rounds, All Bucs 

Next up in the series, see how all seven rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft could shape out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Battlegrounds | Game Highlights

Alonso High School & Newsome High School faced off in the first ever Battlegrounds at AdventHealth Training Center & marked the highest attended girls flag football game in the country.

Bucs 'Always Looking' for More Edge Rush Depth

The Buccaneers believe they can get more in 2024 out of such promising young outside linebackers as Yaya Diaby, Markees Watts and Jose Ramirez, but could also add to the position if the opportunity arises

Rule Changes: How the NFL Will Look in 2024 | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed LB Lavonte David being back with Tampa Bay in 2024, the rule changes that will be implemented across the NFL starting next season and the players that Todd Bowles expects to have a bigger impact going into the upcoming year.

Photos: Best of Battlegrounds Flag Football Game

View photos of Alonso High School and Newsome High School facing off during the first 'Battlegrounds' flag football game at AdventHealth Training Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

NFL Approves New Kickoff Rule

NFL owners approve a retool of the kickoff rule on Tuesday

Cornerback Moves Create Competition at Key Spot

After trading Carlton Davis to Detroit, the Buccaneers replenished their depth at cornerback with free agents Bryce Hall and Tavierre Thomas, who will be competing for key roles in training camp

March 2024 | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason
Advertising