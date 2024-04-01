Bucs Embrace Continued Underdog Status | Updates

April 1 Updates

For the first time in team history, the Buccaneers are three-time defending division champions, having now topped the NFC South in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The oddsmakers don't expect them to make it four in a row.

The Atlanta Falcons haven't won more than seven games in a season since 2017 and have a new head coach in 2024 in Raheem Morris. While that brief description wouldn't seem like the pedigree of a division favorite, the Falcons made one dramatic move earlier this offseason that has made the oddsmakers quite bullish on their fortunes. They signed quarterback Kirk Cousins.

It's early, obviously, but the Falcons are currently the betting favorites to win the NFC South, with the Bucs a somewhat distant second. Early win total projections have the Buccaneers at 8.5, which nearly matches their nine wins of 2023. The Falcons, however, are projected to win 10.5 games.

Of course, the Bucs are familiar with this situation. After winning the South with an 8-9 record in 2022 and watching Tom Brady ease into retirement, the Bucs were slapped with a projected win total of around six for 2023. The Bucs are also perfectly fine with this national perception.

"That's fine with me," said General Manager Jason Licht. "I like being the underdog. This team likes being the underdog. And I like keeping receipts."

The Bucs' nine wins in 2023 may have been the lowest total among the eight division winners, but the team surged to a 5-1 finish in the regular season then blasted Philadelphia in the Wild Card round before taking Detroit to the brink in the Divisional round. At this time a year ago, the Bucs thought they might have a suitable replacement for Brady but couldn't be completely sure. After Baker Mayfield's outstanding performance in his first season in Tampa, the Buccaneers have reason to feel more confident about their chances than they did last spring.

"To be honest, I feel a lot better than I did last offseason, knowing what this team is capable of," said Licht. "We were getting better and better as we went along during the season. It's not like we're just staying status quo. I think the players we have are going to get better, the team's going to be better and we're going to add some more youth during the draft, so I'm really, really excited."

Barring some major addition to the roster or an untimely injury, the Bucs' outside projections for the 2024 season are not likely to change much between now and the start of the season. And the Bucs will happily carry the role of underdog all the way up until it's time prove on the field whether they will capture a fourth straight division crown or not.

"It's no different," said Todd Bowles. "You talk about respect – Aretha Franklin's probably the only one that gets that. Everybody else, you kind of just go with the flow. We're not trying to win the offseason, we're trying to win the season. So our focus will be the same. It fuels a lot of us. It fuels the players. We get ready to come back and defend our title, like we did (in 2023), just go further in the playoffs. That's all we worry about at this time of the year."