 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

GM Jason Licht Dishes on Biggest Draft Needs

During his pre-draft press conference on Thursday, General Manager Jason Licht discussed the team’s greatest needs as the spectacle approaches

Apr 11, 2024 at 03:16 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

The 2024 NFL Draft is two weeks away and the Buccaneers' brass is finalizing the venerable draft board. Tampa Bay's personnel and personality will evolve with the infusion of youth in the draft. General Manager Jason Licht, along with the scouting department and Bucs' coaching staff, are working around the clock to build the team's future. While the overall pre-draft evaluation process is subjective and there is no fool-proof science to determining which prospects will be successful at the next level, the staff spends countless hours poring over film, administering interviews with prospects and conducting meetings to create a comprehensive overview of the NFL hopefuls. On draft night, each pick made creates seismic shifts, making it difficult to predict who will be available for a team picking in the back of the first round. The Buccaneers own the 26th pick on Day One and Licht disclosed the challenging variables that the late selection entails.

"I would say the biggest challenge, at least for me, is you are trying to target who might be there. We say this all the time and say it to all the prospects that are coming in and visiting in the top-30, that no one knows how this is going to go. So, if someone is telling you they know where they are going, then they are lying. Only one team knows right now who they are taking probably [Bears] … that is the hardest part about picking late."

Across the multitude of mock drafts that have monopolized the internet in recent weeks, the pundits have the Buccaneers linked to an edge rusher, an offensive lineman (interior) or a cornerback in the first round. Additionally, a few disputants have paired Tampa Bay with a receiver.

All of the aforementioned selections make logical sense. The Bucs released one of their most productive edge rushers, Shaquil Barrett, in March in a cap-related move. The club also traded cornerback Carlton Davis III to the Lions and both offensive linemen Aaron Stinnie and Nick Leverett signed with other teams.

"We have a lot [of needs] and that is ok to have a lot of needs," described Licht. "I think that is a good thing actually. We came very close to the NFC Championship game last year and still signed our guys back, and I think that shows that if you do it right over the next couple of years and even this year, we can compete. I always like the trenches and I think we need help in both trenches … If there is a great corner that is sitting there and he is staring us in the face and he is clearly a better player than what we have at certain positions, then it would be hard to resist."

On Friday night of the draft festivities, barring trades, Licht and company will make three more picks, at number 57 (second round) and at the 89th and 92nd slots in the third round. The second of the two third-round selections is what the Buccaneers received from the Lions in exchange for Carlton Davis. Licht found a diamond in the rough during the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft with Chris Godwin but otherwise, he has not used another second or third-rounder on a receiver in his nine other drafts.

This could be the year that the trend changes. The 2024 receiver class is loaded with talent, including Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze - all of which will likely come off the board in the top 10-15 picks, but there is plenty of depth beyond that heralded trio. LSU's Brian Thomas Jr. s also widely regarded as a first-round pick, and others that could slip into the back end on Thursday night include Florida State's Keon Coleman and Texas speedster Xavier Worthy. There will be many additional options on Day Two in an impressive receiver pool and the Bucs may opt to snag a pass-catcher to elevate the room. The team got a deal done with future Hall of Famer Mike Evans in March and Godwin, a zone-buster and RAC-threat, completes the prolific tandem in Tampa Bay. However, it is worth noting that the former is going into his 11th season and the latter is only under contract for one more season. In a pass-oriented league, depth at the receiver position is vital.

"It is another position that you really cannot have too many of those [receivers] and I think Liam [Coen] can find a way to use a lot of playmakers," said Licht. "We really Like Trey [Palmer] and we like what Rock [Rakim Jarrett] was showing before he got hurt last year, so it is another position I would consider a need. You cannot fill them all right now in the draft, but we would love to get one."

Related Content

news

Bucs Will Have Trade-Up Strategies Ready When Draft Begins

GM Jason Licht would prefer to make as many picks as possible in the 2024 draft, but if a trade in the first round emerges as a possible strategy, the Bucs will have a pre-formed plan to handle multiple scenarios
news

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 9.0 

Prospects rise and fall following the offseason frenzy. Trades are now included but the Buccaneers stay at 26 and bolster the trenches
news

What Positions Might the Bucs Target on Day Two of the Draft?

The Bucs have three picks to spend on Friday night during the 2024 NFL Draft, and there are several positions that could match up quite nicely between team needs and available talent
news

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 11.0 

Mock draft season is in full swing. Here is a compilation of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round
news

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 8.0: All Bucs Take Two

A second stab at a seven-round All Bucs draft nets the team a highly-productive edge rusher in the first round plus Day Two additions at receiver and linebacker
news

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 10.0 

Mock draft season is in full swing. Here is a compilation of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round
news

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 7.0: Seven Rounds, All Bucs 

Next up in the series, see how all seven rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft could shape out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 9.0 

Mock draft season is in full swing. Here is a compilation of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round
news

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 8.0 

Mock draft season is in full swing. Here is a compilation of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round
news

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 7.0 

Mock Draft season is in full swing. Here is a rundown of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round
news

Bucs Land Sixth-Round Comp Pick, Draft Order Finalized

The Buccaneers now own seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft after picking up an extra one through the free agency compensatory system, as their 2023 free agent losses outweighed their gains
win monthly prizes, download the app and turn on push alerts to score

Download the Buccaneers app and turn on push alerts for your chance to win

Download the App

Latest Headlines

In Jason Licht We Trust | In the Current Returns

Jason Licht and team focuses on keeping the core of QB Baker Mayfield, WR Mike Evans and more in Tampa Bay. Catch the first episode of In the Current 2024 on April 16 at 7 p.m.

Bucs Will Have Trade-Up Strategies Ready When Draft Begins

GM Jason Licht would prefer to make as many picks as possible in the 2024 draft, but if a trade in the first round emerges as a possible strategy, the Bucs will have a pre-formed plan to handle multiple scenarios

GM Jason Licht Dishes on Biggest Draft Needs

During his pre-draft press conference on Thursday, General Manager Jason Licht discussed the team's greatest needs as the spectacle approaches

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 9.0 

Prospects rise and fall following the offseason frenzy. Trades are now included but the Buccaneers stay at 26 and bolster the trenches

Jason Licht Talks Mindset Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht spoke to the media two weeks before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft. GM Licht discussed wanting to upgrade the trenches, the process of converting tackles into guards and what goes behind a top-30 visit.

Offseason To-Do List: Leading Up to NFL Draft | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed the team's signing of OLB Randy Gregory, what still needs to be done this offseason and the reported Bucs top-30 visits ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

What Positions Might the Bucs Target on Day Two of the Draft?

The Bucs have three picks to spend on Friday night during the 2024 NFL Draft, and there are several positions that could match up quite nicely between team needs and available talent

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 11.0 

Mock draft season is in full swing. Here is a compilation of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round

New Kickoff Rule Brings Opportunity, Mystery

The NFL has dramatically altered its kickoff process, which means special teams coaches around the league are developing new return and coverage strategies, though the actual results are impossible to predict until the games begin

Bucs 2024 Free Agency Review, NFL Draft Preview | Salty Dogs

The Salty Dogs return to review the Bucs' offseason so far, pick the brain of new Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey and bring in Brianna Dix for a closer look at the NFL draft

Buccaneers 2024 Free Agency Tracker: Month Two

The addition of edge rusher Randy Gregory keeps the Bucs' free agency efforts cooking into April…We'll track all of the Bucs' arrivals and departures throughout the spring

Girl's Flag Football Spotlight: Layla West

Take a look who is changing the game in this Girl's Flag Football Spotlight featuring Hillsborough Terriers' Layla West.

How Does Randy Gregory Fit? | Brianna's Blitz 

As veteran outside linebacker Randy Gregory joins the Buccaneers defense, what added dimension will he bring to the defensive line? 

Randy Gregory Excited to Produce in Todd Bowles' Defense | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Outside Linebacker Randy Greogry spoke to the media on Thursday following the signing of his contract with the Bucs. OLB Gregory discussed playing under HC Todd Bowles, being able to influence the Buccaneers' young pass rushers and his determination to continue the success in Tampa.

Bucs, Randy Gregory Agree to One-Year Deal

The Bucs have added to their edge-rushing depth by agreeing to terms with veteran defender Randy Gregory, who most recently split time between Denver and San Francisco in 2023

Girl's Flag Football Spotlight: Carina Annunziata

Take a look who is changing the game in this Girl's Flag Football Spotlight featuring Alonso Ravens' Carina Annunziata

Sneaky Picks To Have on Your Radar | Road to the Draft

Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips discuss topics leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft. This week they highlighted NFL prospects: Minnesota Safety Tyler Nubin, Oklahoma Offensive Lineman Tyler Guyton and Quarterback Bo Nix.

Buccaneers Continue to Excel in Season Pass Member Customer Service Experience, Voted No. 1 for Sixth Consecutive Year

Tampa Bay Buccaneers have held top spot in yearly NFL rankings 10 of the previous 12 seasons

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 8.0: All Bucs Take Two

A second stab at a seven-round All Bucs draft nets the team a highly-productive edge rusher in the first round plus Day Two additions at receiver and linebacker

Hall of Fame Honors & Rule Changes You May Have Missed | Bucs Insider 

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo spotlighted two former Buccaneers' assistants who received the Hall of Fame 'Awards of Excellence' this past week. Casey and Scott also broke down some under the radar rule changes for the 2024 NFL season.
Guess the 2024 Schedule Contest- You could win a gameday getaway, autographed jerseys, or gift cards! - Play Now
Advertising