 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Juice Edge Rush with Second-Round Pick Chris Braswell

Tampa Bay's second-round pick in the 2024 draft is Alabama's Chris Braswell, an ultra-competitive edge rusher who never backs away from a challenge

Apr 26, 2024 at 10:05 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

RD1 PICK GRAPHIC 16x9

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers solidified their offensive front on Thursday night with the first-round selection of center Graham Barton, and on Friday they added juice to the other side of the trenches. The Buccaneers' second-round pick, number 57 overall, went to Alabama edge rusher Chris Braswell.

Adding to the team's edge rush rotation, particularly after the salary-cap release of Shaquil Barrett, was a priority for the Buccaneers in the second night of the 2024 NFL draft.

"There's a premium on these guys in the league," said Buccaneers Assistant General Manager John Spytek. "You've got to be able to affect the quarterback and we think we found the one who can do that. Pass rush is always at a premium. You have to be able to affect the best quarterbacks in this league. We've got to be able to affect the Brock Purdys, the Jalen Hurtses, the Dak Prescotts in this league – we play them this year – otherwise you don't have a chance. Pass rush is at a premium for us, always will be, and I know we found another guy that's going to empty for us."

Braswell had a breakout campaign at Alabama in 2023 after playing behind first-round NFL picks Will Anderson and Dallas Turner during his first couple seasons. He racked up 8.0 sacks and led the team with three forced fumbles while showing off his first-step quickness and bull-rush abilities. The Buccaneers' scouting staff appreciated that he stuck it out at Alabama instead of transferring given the talent ahead of him on the depth chart.

"He goes to Alabama," said Spytek. "Some of these kids now, they don't play as freshman or sophomores, they're gone. He stuck behind Will Anderson and Dallas Turner, two really, really good players. All he said when he came out was about the work – 'I picked Alabama for the school and it was important for me to stick it out.' We appreciated the loyalty there and we appreciate the fact he wasn't going to run from competition or from a challenge."

The Buccaneers had a need in their edge-rush rotation after releasing Barrett, even after the recent addition of Randy Gregory. Spytek understandably was reticent to compare Braswell to Barrett, given that the latter set a team record and led the NFL in 2019 with 19.5 sacks, but there are some similarities in their games, and reason to believe that Braswell could build off his college career.

"If you watched Shaq, Shaq was not very big but Shaq could rock tackles back with power, and then he worked everything off of that," said Spytek. "We kind of believe that's the right way to do it. The more you do this, you more you realize the kids that will play with power, that are physical…you start there and then you can teach them moves off that and they become productive.

"Chris is a direct rusher. He's got juice off the edge. He's going to come right at you. He's going to start with speed-to-power, which we always think here is really the best way to start. We want the tackles to feel you, feel your physical presence, not that you're just going to be a guy trying to run around the edge."

Braswell also fits the Bucs' mold for draft picks in his love for the game and his relentless approach to his craft.

"I think one of the things you appreciate about Chris is, you're going to get his best on every play," said Spytek. "He's going to make you block him on every play, as a rusher and as defending the run. We're big on setting the edge. We're big on keeping the run inside and you need a physical presence that's going to beat up tight ends and tackles. You've got to be able to stand up against dominant tight ends and you've got to hold your ground against the Tristan Wirfs of the world. You've got to cut the ball off from getting outside and you've got to send it back to everybody else, and he does all those things really, really well."

Photos of OLB Chris Braswell | Bucs Second Round Draft Pick

View pictures of University of Alabama OLB Chris Braswell, who Tampa Bay selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

11/4/23 MFB Alabama vs LSU Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell (41) Photo by Rodger Champion
1 / 12

11/4/23 MFB Alabama vs LSU Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell (41)

Photo by Rodger Champion

Rodger Champion/© 2023 Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics
10/14/23 MFB Alabama vs Arkansas Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell (41) Photo by Rodger Champion
2 / 12

10/14/23 MFB Alabama vs Arkansas

Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell (41)

Photo by Rodger Champion

Rodger Champion/© 2023 Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics
10/14/23 MFB Alabama vs Arkansas Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell (41) Photo by Rodger Champion
3 / 12

10/14/23 MFB Alabama vs Arkansas Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell (41)

Photo by Rodger Champion

Rodger Champion/© 2023 Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics
Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham (65) blocks Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell (41) during the first half of Alabama's A-Day NCAA college football scrimmage, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
4 / 12

Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham (65) blocks Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell (41) during the first half of Alabama's A-Day NCAA college football scrimmage, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2022, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell (41) lines up for a play against Middle Tennessee during the second half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
5 / 12

Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell (41) lines up for a play against Middle Tennessee during the second half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell (41) sets up on defense against Middle Tennessee during the second half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
6 / 12

Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell (41) sets up on defense against Middle Tennessee during the second half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell (41) eyes the offense during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)
7 / 12

Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell (41) eyes the offense during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)

Michelle Haas Hutchins/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell (41) sacks Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)
8 / 12

Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell (41) sacks Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)

Michelle Haas Hutchins/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Alabama defensive back Caleb Downs (2) and linebacker Chris Braswell (41) celebrate a fumble recovery during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)
9 / 12

Alabama defensive back Caleb Downs (2) and linebacker Chris Braswell (41) celebrate a fumble recovery during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)

Michelle Haas Hutchins/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell (41) and defensive lineman Damon Payne Jr. (44) sack Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)
10 / 12

Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell (41) and defensive lineman Damon Payne Jr. (44) sack Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)

Michelle Haas Hutchins/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell (41) lines up for a play against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
11 / 12

Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell (41) lines up for a play against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell (41) sacks Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Braswell is heading into the NFL draft. Braswell joined fellow linebacker Dallas Turner and offensive tackle JC Latham in announcing plans to leave the Crimson Tide for the NFL He announced his decision in a post Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, on Instagram.(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)
12 / 12

FILE - Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell (41) sacks Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Braswell is heading into the NFL draft. Braswell joined fellow linebacker Dallas Turner and offensive tackle JC Latham in announcing plans to leave the Crimson Tide for the NFL He announced his decision in a post Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, on Instagram.(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
File (4)
Buy Season Passes

Related Content

news

5 Things to Know About Bucs Second Round Pick Chris Braswell

Get to know the Bucs' 57th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft 
news

Graham Barton Wants to Fit with the Bucs as a Person, Not Just a Player

Former Duke center Graham Barton, the Bucs' first-round pick in this year's draft, valued relationships above all else during his collegiate career and he wants to be part of building a winning culture with his new team
news

Draft Grade Roundup: Bucs 2024 First Round Selection Proves Popular 

The Buccaneers received high praise on their first-round report card from a variety of NFL analysts
news

Bucs Go Back to the Lab with First-Round Pick Graham Barton

The Buccaneers used the 26th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Duke center Graham Barton, who reminds the team of several other very successful linemen
news

Five Possible Targets for the Bucs' Second-Round Pick

 After landing Duke center Graham Barton on Thursday night, the Bucs now turn their attention to the second round, where their 57th pick could net help at such positions as cornerback, wide receiver and linebacker
news

Top Quotes from Bucs First Round Pick Graham Barton | Brianna's Blitz 

Get a comprehensive look at the newest Buccaneer, Graham Barton, through some of his most notable quotes following draft night
news

5 Things to Know About Bucs First Round Pick Graham Barton 

Get to know the Bucs' 26th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft 
news

Full List of Bucs' 2024 Draft Picks

General Manager Jason Licht and the Buccaneers will head into this weekend's draft with an initial allotment of seven picks, including number 26 overall and four of the top 92
news

How Bucs Fans Can Watch, Listen and Live Stream the 2024 NFL Draft 

The 2024 NFL Draft is here, and the Buccaneers will be picking at No. 26 in the first round. Here is everything you need to know to view the action
news

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 11.0: Salty Dogs Collab

Our final mock draft in 2024 is a collaborative effort between Casey Phillips, Brianna Dix, Jeff Ryan and Scott Smith, with the Buccaneers facing a tough but appealing choice at pick number 26
news

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' First-Round Draft Picks

The Buccaneers' first-round drafting efforts have produced 14 Pro Bowlers, including three of the last five, and once included the arrival of two future Hall of Famers in the same year
win monthly prizes, download the app and turn on push alerts to score

Download the Buccaneers app and turn on push alerts for your chance to win

Download the App

Latest Headlines

Bucs Juice Edge Rush with Second-Round Pick Chris Braswell

Tampa Bay's second-round pick in the 2024 draft is Alabama's Chris Braswell, an ultra-competitive edge rusher who never backs away from a challenge

5 Things to Know About Bucs Second Round Pick Chris Braswell

Get to know the Bucs' 57th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft 

Photos of OLB Chris Braswell | Bucs Second Round Draft Pick

View pictures of University of Alabama OLB Chris Braswell, who Tampa Bay selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Watch Pick & View Highlights: Bucs Select Chris Braswell 57th Overall in the 2024 Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Alabama OLB Chris Braswell in Round 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 57 overall pick.

Catch the 2024 NFL Draft on NFL Network, ABC & ESPN from April 25-27!

Graham Barton Wants to Fit with the Bucs as a Person, Not Just a Player

Former Duke center Graham Barton, the Bucs' first-round pick in this year's draft, valued relationships above all else during his collegiate career and he wants to be part of building a winning culture with his new team

Draft Grade Roundup: Bucs 2024 First Round Selection Proves Popular 

The Buccaneers received high praise on their first-round report card from a variety of NFL analysts

Bucs Go Back to the Lab with First-Round Pick Graham Barton

The Buccaneers used the 26th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Duke center Graham Barton, who reminds the team of several other very successful linemen

Graham Barton on Protecting Baker Mayfield, Joining Bucs | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Center Graham Barton spoke to the media during his introductory press conference with General Manager Jason Licht & Head Coach Todd Bowles at AdventHealth Training Center. C Barton discussed his love for the game of football, playing with violent intent and earning the respect of QB Baker Mayfield along with the rest of his teammates.

Five Possible Targets for the Bucs' Second-Round Pick

 After landing Duke center Graham Barton on Thursday night, the Bucs now turn their attention to the second round, where their 57th pick could net help at such positions as cornerback, wide receiver and linebacker

Graham Barton Will Wear #62 for Bucs | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of April

Top Quotes from Bucs First Round Pick Graham Barton | Brianna's Blitz 

Get a comprehensive look at the newest Buccaneer, Graham Barton, through some of his most notable quotes following draft night

Photos of Graham Barton's First Day as a Buccaneer

View photos of C Graham Barton's first day as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer

Todd Bowles & Jason Licht Call First Round Draft Pick Graham Barton

Listen as GM Jason Licht and HC Todd Bowles call to select Duke C Graham Barton in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Catch the 2024 NFL Draft on NFL Network, ABC & ESPN from April 25-27!

View Highlights of Graham Barton | 2024 NFL Draft

Watch some of Duke center Graham Barton's top plays from his college career.

Catch the 2024 NFL Draft on NFL Network, ABC & ESPN from April 25-27!

5 Things to Know About Bucs First Round Pick Graham Barton 

Get to know the Bucs' 26th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft 

Jason Licht on Energy Graham Barton Brings to Bucs | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht spoke to the media following his selection of Duke Center Graham Barton in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. GM Licht discussed his thought process behind the selection, QB Baker Mayfield's reaction to the pick and how C Barton reminds him of former offensive linemen Ali Marpet and Ryan Jensen.

Graham Barton: 'I Play With Grit, I Play With Passion' | Press Conference 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Center Graham Barton spoke to the media following being selected by the Bucs 26th overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. C Barton discussed heading to Tampa Bay, what he brings to the table and his excitement to play alongside the Buccaneers' offensive line.

Photos of Center Graham Barton | Bucs First Round Draft Pick

View pictures of Duke center Graham Barton, who Tampa Bay selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Watch Pick & View Highlights: Bucs Select Graham Barton 26th Overall in the 2024 Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Duke Center Graham Barton in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 26 overall pick.

Catch the 2024 NFL Draft on NFL Network, ABC & ESPN from April 25-27!

Breaking Down Graham Barton's College Highlights

Take a look at a highlight breakdown of the newest Tampa Bay Buccaneer, Center Graham Barton, who was selected 26th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Guess the 2024 Schedule Contest- You could win a gameday getaway, autographed jerseys, or gift cards! - Play Now
Advertising