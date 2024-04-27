 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs Conclude 2024 Draft with TE Devin Culp, An "Issue" in Space

Seventh-round TE Devin Culp, another Washington product, could factor into the Bucs' mix at tight end given his elite speed and potential to make plays in space

Apr 27, 2024 at 06:53 PM
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wrapped up their 2024 draft on Saturday night by selecting Washington's Devin Culp in the seventh round with the 246th overall pick, believing he can bring a new dimension to the team's young tight end room.

Culp ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, the third-fastest time for any player who weiged at least 230 pounds. While his receiving numbers weren't overwhelming with the Huskies – he shared an offense with highly-drafted wide receivers Rome Odunze, Ja'Lynn Polk and Jalen McMillan (to the Buccaneers), and previously with current Bucs tight end Cade Otton – the Bucs think he has potential as a pass-catcher who can make plays in space.

"He can do a lot of different things," said Buccaneers Assistant General Manager John Spytek. "You get him in space running, he's 4.47 and he's a hard tackle for DBs. That's our goal. He's a little bit different than the guys we have in that room right now, so we felt like it was a good add."

Culp caught 16 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns in 2023, averaging 13.0 yards per grab. During his career with the Huskies he hauled in 66 passes for 711 yards and four scores. The Bucs view him as primarily an 'F' tight end, who they would move around the formation as a pass-catcher, but do think he has the potential to be a functional blocker despite his 6-3, 231-pound fram.

Photos of TE Devin Culp | Bucs Seventh Round Draft Pick

View pictures of Washington TE Devin Culp, who Tampa Bay selected in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Washington tight end Devin Culp is pictured during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Seattle. Washington won 45-20. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Washington tight end Devin Culp is pictured during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Seattle. Washington won 45-20. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Washington tight end Devin Culp celebrates his touchdown catch against UCLA during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Washington tight end Devin Culp celebrates his touchdown catch against UCLA during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Washington tight end Devin Culp (83) hurdles California cornerback Tyson McWilliams (11) after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez)
Washington tight end Devin Culp (83) hurdles California cornerback Tyson McWilliams (11) after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez)

Washington tight end Devin Culp (83) is hit by Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford (41) after making a catch for a first down during the second half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game in San Antonio, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Washington tight end Devin Culp (83) is hit by Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford (41) after making a catch for a first down during the second half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game in San Antonio, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Washington tight end Devin Culp (83) in action against Oregon during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Washington tight end Devin Culp (83) in action against Oregon during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Washington tight end Devin Culp (83) celebrates a touchdown against Texas during the first half of the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Washington tight end Devin Culp (83) celebrates a touchdown against Texas during the first half of the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Washington tight end Devin Culp (83) runs onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Texas Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Washington tight end Devin Culp (83) runs onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Texas Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Washington tight end Devin Culp runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Washington tight end Devin Culp runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Washington tight end Devin Culp runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Washington tight end Devin Culp runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Devin Culp
Devin Culp

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Huskies tight end Devin Culp (83) avoids a tackle by Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mason Graham (55) and linebacker Michael Barrett (23) during the third quarter in the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Huskies tight end Devin Culp (83) avoids a tackle by Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mason Graham (55) and linebacker Michael Barrett (23) during the third quarter in the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

"Devin's a player, he's not the biggest body but he can run, with that 4.47 time, and when you feel him in the run game he feels like a bigger body," said Spytek. "We were almost surprised when he weighed in at the Combine that he was what he was, because he strains to finish his blocks. He has strength through his core and in his feet and his balance that allows him to stick on blocks. Yeah, he's not going to displace the bigger defensive ends in our league, but he stays attached to them. And the pride he has when he blocks jumps off the film to you. Some tight ends do that and some tight ends don't. You kind of expect that of bigger guys; you don't always expect that of guys that are 240 or 230."

The Buccaneers also drafted McMillan in the third round, and he could see extensive playing time in the slot. With McMillan, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Trey Palmer, the Bucs will probably run a lot of three-receiver sets ("11" personnel), often leaving space for just one tight end. Otton is the team's every-down tight end, and the Bucs also have Payne Durham and Ko Kieft – all drafted in the past two years – but Culp's speed could get him into the mix.

"We're going to play a lot of '11' obviously, so it will be Cade or Payne or Ko or Devin," said Spytek. "They'll all compete in there, but Devin would be the fastest of the group. He's one of those guys that if you can get him the ball running in space, which this offense wants to do, he can be an issue. You've got a 6-3, 240-pound guy running 4.47. That's hard to tackle. DBs don't want to tackle that guy all the time. We're just excited to get him in here and compete."

