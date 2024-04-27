Bucs Conclude 2024 Draft with TE Devin Culp, An "Issue" in Space

"Devin's a player, he's not the biggest body but he can run, with that 4.47 time, and when you feel him in the run game he feels like a bigger body," said Spytek. "We were almost surprised when he weighed in at the Combine that he was what he was, because he strains to finish his blocks. He has strength through his core and in his feet and his balance that allows him to stick on blocks. Yeah, he's not going to displace the bigger defensive ends in our league, but he stays attached to them. And the pride he has when he blocks jumps off the film to you. Some tight ends do that and some tight ends don't. You kind of expect that of bigger guys; you don't always expect that of guys that are 240 or 230."

The Buccaneers also drafted McMillan in the third round, and he could see extensive playing time in the slot. With McMillan, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Trey Palmer, the Bucs will probably run a lot of three-receiver sets ("11" personnel), often leaving space for just one tight end. Otton is the team's every-down tight end, and the Bucs also have Payne Durham and Ko Kieft – all drafted in the past two years – but Culp's speed could get him into the mix.