Bucs Add 'Slippery' Oregon RB Bucky Irving in Fourth Round

"He's a little undersized but has really good feet and is quick and explosive," said Biehl of the 5-9, 195-pound back. "I would describe him as a slippery runner. And when I say 'undersized' I mean he's more short than slight. He's still got some bulk to him, so he can run with a little power. He's good in the passing game. He's just kind of an all-around good back."

Irving's 2023 season was his most productive, as he ran for 1,180 yards and 11 scores and added 56 catches on his way to second-team All-Pac 12 honors. He led all FBS backs in receptions, and Biehl believes he can be even more productive in that part of his game in the NFL.

"I think a lot of these college guys that come out, the route-running is what they have to improve, but when you see the traits – the quickness and the burst to separate – you know you can coach them up and they get a lot better at that in our league," said Biehl. "I think Bucky falls into that category. He's got really good hands, he's elusive in space, which is a cool trait to have. He's a little bit like Rachaad in that."

The selection of Irving gives Tampa Bay five running backs on its 2024 offseason roster. Irving joins a group that includes White, veterans Chase Edmonds and Patrick Laird and 2023 rookie Sean Tucker. Edmonds re-signed with the team after playing last year on a one-year deal, Laird spent last season on the practice squad and Tucker came aboard as an undrafted free agent out of Syracuse. Over the last 11 weeks of last season, playoffs included, only White and Edmonds took snaps for the Bucs at running back. White led the team with 990 rushing yards and ranked fourth among NFL backs with 1,539 yards from scrimmage, but Tampa Bay's rushing attack finished 32nd in the league in yards per game.

In addition to the selection of Irving, the Buccaneers picked powerful Duke center Graham Barton in the first round. While there is more that will go into improving the rushing attack, those additions should help.