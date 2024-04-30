 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2024 State of the Bucs: Post-Draft Edition, Defense

Following the 2024 NFL Draft, a look at how the roster shakes out on the defensive side of the ball

Apr 30, 2024 at 03:01 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

braswell

The Buccaneers newly-cemented 2024 draft class includes Alabama outside linebacker Chris Braswell and safety Tykee Smith. The team's 2024 player-acquisition process featured mostly players on the offensive side of the ball at positions of need, but the club bolstered the defensive line following the departure of Shaq Barrett and the secondary, adding depth at strong safety/slot corner with Smith.

In 2023, Tampa Bay ranked seventh in the league with 325 total points allowed and tied for sixth with an average of 19.1 points allowed per game. The unit held opponents to 1,620 rushing yards in total for an average of 95.3 rushing yards per game, ranking fifth behind the Bears, Lions, 49ers, and Patriots. The defense compiled 13 interceptions and 48 sacks, collectively.

In the second round with the 57th pick, the Bucs snagged Braswell to add to the pass rush rotation. The Alabama product became a two-time member of Bruce Feldman's esteemed "Freak's List," where he was clocked at 21.9 miles per hour and squatted 705 pounds. After playing in the Tide's packages primarily on passing downs in 2022 behind Will Anderson Jr. and Dallas Turner, he assumed Anderson's role in 2023. As a starting outside linebacker in Nick Saban's hybrid 3-4 scheme, Braswell led the SEC in pressures with 56. He lined up from both a two and three-point stance. His penetrating upfield charge and lethal get-off will fit the mold of Bowles' pressure-centric system. Braswell is effective on twists/stunts, maximizing his lateral agility. The high-motor athlete plays with active hands and accumulated 10.5 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks and three forced fumbles last season. He will join Yaya Diaby (2023 sack leader, 7.5), Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Anthony Nelson and offseason acquisition Randy Gregory in the outside linebacker room.

"He is a young man that when we looked at him on tape, he displayed the skillset of everything we were going to ask him to do," said Outside Linebacker Coach, George Edwards. "We had a clear vision for what we were getting with him coming in…Anytime you can add somebody who can rush, can drop, can set the edge in the run and get on-and off-blocks and set plays – anytime you get a playmaker like that, that is going to be a good addition."

With the first pick in the third round (89), the Buccaneers snagged Georgia product Tykee Smith. He is projected to compete for the Bucs' slot corner role along with Christian Izien and Joshua Hayes. Smith, a one-year starter for the Bulldogs, played the nickel position in Kirby Smart's 4-2-5 base system. After playing safety at West Virginia for two seasons, he switched to the slot and overcame injuries to produce his best season in 2023. Smith posted 70 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and four interceptions last season. He strikes with intensity as a tackler and possesses an understanding of leverage and angles in pursuit. With a quick downhill trigger, physicality, instinctual play and urgency as a blitzer/ run defender, Smith will help fortify the Bucs' secondary.

"We would expect him to come in here and compete right away," said Assistant General Manager John Spytek. "Tykee is way ahead of a lot of kids that would enter the NFL, and in a defense where we ask a lot of our secondary – they have to know a lot of things, they have to be versatile, they have to think really fast, think on the fly – to me that's always the biggest hurdle. These guys that you pick on Day One and Day Two, they're usually really good athletes. It's really the mental stuff that will slow them down."

The stellar competition in the SEC and the high-level defensive preparation at both Alabama and Georgia were draws for the Bucs' brass, and now both Braswell and Smith will strive to make an impact for the Buccaneers on the grandest stage.

Related Content

news

2024 Draft Wrap: Big Expectations

The Bucs addressed multiple needs and targeted culture fits in the 2024 NFL Draft, which included several picks designed to help the run game and possible impact players at edge rusher and in the secondary
news

Draft Grade Roundup: Bucs' Brass Receives Praise 

The Buccaneers received high praise on their post-draft report card from a variety of outlets
news

Bucs Draft Overview: The Right Kind of Guys at Positions of Need

The Buccaneers addressed multiple needs in the 2024 NFL Draft and came away with valuable additions that check the character box
news

5 Things to Know About Bucs Day Three Selections 

Get to know the Bucs selections on Day Three of the 2024 NFL Draft
news

Bucs Add 'Slippery' Oregon RB Bucky Irving in Fourth Round

Tampa Bay's first pick in Day three of the 2024 NFL Draft addresses the need for more competition in the backfield, as the 125th selection was used on "quick and explosive Oregon running back Bucky Irving
news

Bucs Tab Versatile Blocker Elijah Klein in Sixth Round

The Buccaneers used their sixth pick in the 2024 NFL draft on UTEP's Elijah Klein, who has extensive starting experience at guard but offers valuable flexibility to fill in at tackle and center, as well
news

Bucs Conclude 2024 Draft with TE Devin Culp, An "Issue" in Space

Seventh-round TE Devin Culp, another Washington product, could factor into the Bucs' mix at tight end given his elite speed and potential to make plays in space
news

Bucs Juice Edge Rush with Second-Round Pick Chris Braswell

Tampa Bay's second-round pick in the 2024 draft is Alabama's Chris Braswell, an ultra-competitive edge rusher who never backs away from a challenge
news

Bucs Expect High-Level Contributions from Third-Round Pick Tykee Smith

Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith, the first of two third-round picks made by the Bucs on Friday night, could compete immediaely for a job at nickel corner
news

Bucs Nab "Fluid" Route-Runner Jalen McMillan in Round Three

Tampa Bay adds to its pass-catching corps in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, snagging savvy route -runner Jalen McMillan from Washington's high-powered passing attack
news

5 Things to Know About Bucs Third Round Picks Tykee Smith and Jalen McMillan  

Get to know the Bucs third round selections Tykee Smith and Jalen McMillan in the 2024 NFL Draft
win monthly prizes, download the app and turn on push alerts to score

Download the Buccaneers app and turn on push alerts for your chance to win

Download the App

Latest Headlines

2024 State of the Bucs: Post-Draft Edition, Defense

Following the 2024 NFL Draft, a look at how the roster shakes out on the defensive side of the ball

Bucs' 2024 Draft Picks Get Jersey Numbers | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of April

Photos: Inside the Buccaneers' Draft Room

Take a look inside the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' draft room over the course of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Kacy Rodgers on Yaya Diaby's Commitment to Development | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Kacy Rodgers spoke to the media Tuesday during offseason coach availability. Coordinator Rodgers discussed the depth on the defensive line, elevating third down defense and raising the bar for players next season.

Larry Foote Calls K.J. Britt a 'True Pro' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Larry Foote spoke to the media Tuesday during offseason coach availability. Coordinator Foote discussed working to be a top five defense, the potential of rookie DB Tykee Smith and the three undrafted free agent linebackers the Bucs brought in following the draft.

George Edwards on Chris Braswell's Potential | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Outside Linebackers Coach George Edwards spoke to the media Tuesday during offseason coach availability. Coach Edwards discussed what OLB Randy Gregory brings to their blitz package and causing problems for opposing offenses.

Kevin Ross on Fierce Cornerback Competition | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross spoke to the media Tuesday during offseason coach availability. Coach Ross discussed CB Zyon McCollum taking the next step and focusing on creating more turnovers.

2024 Draft Wrap: Big Expectations

The Bucs addressed multiple needs and targeted culture fits in the 2024 NFL Draft, which included several picks designed to help the run game and possible impact players at edge rusher and in the secondary

Draft Grade Roundup: Bucs' Brass Receives Praise 

The Buccaneers received high praise on their post-draft report card from a variety of outlets

Bucs Draft Overview: The Right Kind of Guys at Positions of Need

The Buccaneers addressed multiple needs in the 2024 NFL Draft and came away with valuable additions that check the character box

Todd Bowles & Jason Licht Call Third Round Draft Pick Jalen McMillan

Listen as GM Jason Licht and HC Todd Bowles call to select Washington WR Jalen McMillan in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

John Spytek Breaks Down the Bucs' 2024 Draft Class | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Assistant General Manager John Spytek spoke to the media following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft. Spytek discussed what RB Bucky Irving brings to the running back room, the up-coming offensive line competition and all the hard work that goes into the NFL draft.

5 Things to Know About Bucs Day Three Selections 

Get to know the Bucs selections on Day Three of the 2024 NFL Draft

Bucs Add 'Slippery' Oregon RB Bucky Irving in Fourth Round

Tampa Bay's first pick in Day three of the 2024 NFL Draft addresses the need for more competition in the backfield, as the 125th selection was used on "quick and explosive Oregon running back Bucky Irving

Bucs Tab Versatile Blocker Elijah Klein in Sixth Round

The Buccaneers used their sixth pick in the 2024 NFL draft on UTEP's Elijah Klein, who has extensive starting experience at guard but offers valuable flexibility to fill in at tackle and center, as well

Bucs Conclude 2024 Draft with TE Devin Culp, An "Issue" in Space

Seventh-round TE Devin Culp, another Washington product, could factor into the Bucs' mix at tight end given his elite speed and potential to make plays in space

Bucky Irving Wants to 'Make the Crowd Go Crazy' | Press Conference | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Back Bucky Irving spoke to the media after being selected by the Bucs 125th overall in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. RB Irving discussed always making 'the first guy miss', running backs that inspire him and doing 'whatever it takes' to win.

Elijah Klein: 'I'll Hit People As Hard As I Can' | Press Conference | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Guard Elijah Klein spoke to the media after being selected by the Bucs 220th overall in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. G Klein discussed the moment the Bucs called him, the run game being his specialty and being ecstatic to play with QB Baker Mayfield & T Tristan Wirfs.

Devin Culp on Reuniting with Jalen McMillan & Cade Otton | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tight End Devin Culp spoke to the media after being selected by the Bucs 246th overall in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. TE Culp discussed his training leading up to the NFL draft, what makes Washington's culture so special and using his athleticism at the next level.

View Highlights of Bucky Irving | 2024 NFL Draft

Watch some of Oregon running back Bucky Irving's top plays from his college career.

Watch the #NFLDraft on NFL Network/ESPN2/ABC

Tickets

bucs vs 49ers
Tickets Available Soon
bucs vs eagles
Tickets Available Soon
bucs vs ravens
Tickets Available Soon
bucs vs raiders
Tickets Available Soon
bucs vs broncos
Tickets Available Soon
bucs vs commanders
Tickets Available Soon
bucs vs saints
Tickets Available Soon
bucs vs falcons
Tickets Available Soon
bucs vs panthers
Tickets Available Soon
Advertising