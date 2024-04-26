 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Go Back to the Lab with First-Round Pick Graham Barton

The Buccaneers used the 26th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Duke center Graham Barton, who reminds the team of several other very successful linemen

Apr 26, 2024 at 12:02 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

RD1 PICK GRAPHIC 16x9 (1)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers used the 26th selection of the first round of the 2024 NFL draft to select Duke center Graham Barton, who they viewed as an amalgamation of some of their best investments in the offensive line in recent years.

Barton played center and tackle at Duke and is viewed as capable of stepping in at any spot on the front line, though the Buccaneers will start him on the pivot. The Bucs hope he can mimic some of the best traits of the likes of Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen, Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet and All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs.

"He reminds me, and a lot of us, a little bit of Ali," said General Manager Jason Licht. "He's got some Ryan Jensen in him, which is a very good thing, too. And [he's got the] personality of Tristan Wirfs. That's some pretty good lab work there."

Photos of Center Graham Barton | Bucs First Round Draft Pick

View pictures of Duke center Graham Barton, who Tampa Bay selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Pittsburgh, PA - November 19, 2022: The Pitt Panthers football team hosts the Duke Blue Devils at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh - Credit: Jeffrey Gamza
1 / 16

Pittsburgh, PA - November 19, 2022: The Pitt Panthers football team hosts the Duke Blue Devils at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh - Credit: Jeffrey Gamza

Jeffrey Gamza/Copyright 2022 - Jeffrey Gamza
duke_barton_graham_3
2 / 16
duke_barton_graham_2
3 / 16
Nat LeDonne/Nat LeDonne / Duke Athletics
duke_barton_graham_5
4 / 16
duke_barton_graham_4
5 / 16
Nat LeDonne/Nat LeDonne / Duke Athletics
Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) on the sidelines during their 41-7 victory over UConn an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 in Hartford, Conn.(AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
6 / 16

Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) on the sidelines during their 41-7 victory over UConn an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 in Hartford, Conn.(AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

JOSH REYNOLDS
Duke quarterback Riley Leonard (13) is congratulated by Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) following a first half touchdown an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, against UConn in Hartford, Conn.(AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
7 / 16

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard (13) is congratulated by Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) following a first half touchdown an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, against UConn in Hartford, Conn.(AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

JOSH REYNOLDS
Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) lines up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
8 / 16

Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) lines up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) in action during the first half of the Military Bowl NCAA college football game against UCF, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
9 / 16

Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) in action during the first half of the Military Bowl NCAA college football game against UCF, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) blocks against Florida State defensive lineman Byron Turner Jr. (54) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
10 / 16

Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) blocks against Florida State defensive lineman Byron Turner Jr. (54) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) blocks Virginia defensive end Chico Bennett Jr. (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)
11 / 16

Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) blocks Virginia defensive end Chico Bennett Jr. (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)

Mike Caudill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Duke quarterback Riley Leonard (13) makes a run covered by Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, against UConn in Hartford, Conn.(AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
12 / 16

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard (13) makes a run covered by Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, against UConn in Hartford, Conn.(AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

JOSH REYNOLDS
duke_barton_graham_6
13 / 16
Connecticut defensive back Lee Molette III (21) and Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) greet each other following an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 in Hartford, Conn.(AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
14 / 16

Connecticut defensive back Lee Molette III (21) and Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) greet each other following an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 in Hartford, Conn.(AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

Josh Reynolds
duke_barton_graham_7
15 / 16
Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
16 / 16

Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Buccaneers signed Jensen to a lucrative free agency contract and spent premium picks on both Wirfs and Marpet. But Jensen and Marpet are now retired and the team was seeking more power up front on offense. Barton was considered the top interior offensive line prospect in the draft and plays with both power and light feet.

"He's got the tools to do it all," said Licht. "He's a very athletic guy. He plays with a great base, he plays with a good anchor and he plays with a nasty temperament. Those are all ingredients we look for in our offensive line. He fits all the traits that we look for in a Buc, to be a great Buc, so we're excited about that.

"We had him at center, but he can play guard. He's done a pretty damn good job of playing tackle, too, so there's a lot of versatility there with him, too. He's got a tenacious playing style that we like. He's a very good athlete, a very good technician."

Licht said the Bucs' personnel professionals had their "fingers crossed" in the draft room hoping that Barton would fall to the 26th pick. The draft started with a record 14 offensive players before the Indianapolis Colts took UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu 15th, and then there were three more offensive linemen taking in the next 10 picks. The Dallas Cowboys traded down from the 24th pick, two spots before the Bucs, which was a relief in Tampa Bay's draft room. Getting stronger up front was a major priority for the Buccaneers, who wondered if the Cowboys might be thinking the same thing.

"The interior offensive line in general, we're trying to get more physical," said Licht. "We're really happy with the guys that we have, we know they're getting better as well, but this was something that [Head Coach] Todd and I had talked about since the middle of last year, something that we needed to improve."

Robert Hainsey, a third-round pick in 2021, has started the past two seasons at center after Jensen suffered what proved to be a season-ending injury in training camp in 2022. Like Barton, Hainsey played tackle in college but is versatile enough to play at several positions. Barton won't be handed the center job, but if he wins it Hainsey would be one of the candidates to play at the open left guard position. Other candidates include recent free agency signings Sua Opeta and Ben Bredeson.

"I see it as a good competition," said Licht. "We've got Sua, and we've got Bredeson and you mentioned Hainsey. We've got some guys who were with us last year, so it's going to be a good competition."

Related Content

news

5 Things to Know About Bucs First Round Pick Graham Barton 

Get to know the Bucs' 26th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft 
news

Full List of Bucs' 2024 Draft Picks

General Manager Jason Licht and the Buccaneers will head into this weekend's draft with an initial allotment of seven picks, including number 26 overall and four of the top 92
news

How Bucs Fans Can Watch, Listen and Live Stream the 2024 NFL Draft 

The 2024 NFL Draft is here, and the Buccaneers will be picking at No. 26 in the first round. Here is everything you need to know to view the action
news

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 11.0: Salty Dogs Collab

Our final mock draft in 2024 is a collaborative effort between Casey Phillips, Brianna Dix, Jeff Ryan and Scott Smith, with the Buccaneers facing a tough but appealing choice at pick number 26
news

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' First-Round Draft Picks

The Buccaneers' first-round drafting efforts have produced 14 Pro Bowlers, including three of the last five, and once included the arrival of two future Hall of Famers in the same year
news

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Second-Round Draft Picks

Mike Alstott, Lavonte David and Antoine Winfield Jr. headline the Bucs' all-time list of players selected in the second round, but that portion of the draft reliably produces multi-season starters
news

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 13.0 

Draft week has officially arrived. Here is a compilation of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round
news

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Third-Round Draft Picks

The Buccaneers have twice landed eventual Hall of Fame players in the third round and have had particularly good fortune at the cornerback position
news

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Fourth-Round Draft Picks

Tampa Bay has found two Pro Bowlers in the fourth round – Tony Mayberry and Kwon Alexander – and its two most recent picks in that frame have quickly carved out big roles on the current roster
news

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Fifth-Round Draft Picks

For the Buccaneers, the fifth round of the NFL Draft has been most notable for producing long-term starters on the offensive line, though defenders Santana Dotson, Jermaine Phillips and Jeff Davis were also strong picks
news

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Sixth-Round Draft Picks

The Bucs, who made good use of a trio of sixth-round selections in last year's draft, own the very last pick of that stanza in 2024
win monthly prizes, download the app and turn on push alerts to score

Download the Buccaneers app and turn on push alerts for your chance to win

Download the App

Latest Headlines

Bucs Go Back to the Lab with First-Round Pick Graham Barton

The Buccaneers used the 26th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Duke center Graham Barton, who reminds the team of several other very successful linemen

5 Things to Know About Bucs First Round Pick Graham Barton 

Get to know the Bucs' 26th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft 

Jason Licht on Energy Graham Barton Brings to Bucs | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht spoke to the media following his selection of Duke Center Graham Barton in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. GM Licht discussed his thought process behind the selection, QB Baker Mayfield's reaction to the pick and how C Barton reminds him of former offensive linemen Ali Marpet and Ryan Jensen.

Graham Barton: 'I Play With Grit, I Play With Passion' | Press Conference 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Center Graham Barton spoke to the media following being selected by the Bucs 26th overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. C Barton discussed heading to Tampa Bay, what he brings to the table and his excitement to play alongside the Buccaneers' offensive line.

Photos of Center Graham Barton | Bucs First Round Draft Pick

View pictures of Duke center Graham Barton, who Tampa Bay selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Watch Pick & View Highlights: Bucs Select Graham Barton 26th Overall in the 2024 Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Duke Center Graham Barton in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 26 overall pick.

Catch the 2024 NFL Draft on NFL Network, ABC & ESPN from April 25-27!

Breaking Down Graham Barton's College Highlights

Take a look at a highlight breakdown of the newest Tampa Bay Buccaneer, Center Graham Barton, who was selected 26th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Full List of Bucs' 2024 Draft Picks

General Manager Jason Licht and the Buccaneers will head into this weekend's draft with an initial allotment of seven picks, including number 26 overall and four of the top 92

Jason Licht's Pre-Draft Thoughts: 'Setting the Tone' | 2024 NFL Draft

Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith talks with Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht outside the draft room before the 2024 NFL Draft. GM Licht discussed the hard work the scouts put in, his thoughts on moving up and the amount of offensive talent in the first round.

How Bucs Fans Can Watch, Listen and Live Stream the 2024 NFL Draft 

The 2024 NFL Draft is here, and the Buccaneers will be picking at No. 26 in the first round. Here is everything you need to know to view the action

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 11.0: Salty Dogs Collab

Our final mock draft in 2024 is a collaborative effort between Casey Phillips, Brianna Dix, Jeff Ryan and Scott Smith, with the Buccaneers facing a tough but appealing choice at pick number 26

Final Thoughts: Popular Picks in First Round | Road to the Draft

Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips discuss topics leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft. This week they highlighted NFL prospects: Penn State EDGE Chop Robinson, Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean and Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.

The Next Generation of Buccaneers | 2024 NFL Draft Trailer

The 2024 NFL Draft is here! Welcome the next generation of Buccaneers by tuning into the 2024 NFL Draft on NFL Network, ABC & ESPN from April 25-27!

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' First-Round Draft Picks

The Buccaneers' first-round drafting efforts have produced 14 Pro Bowlers, including three of the last five, and once included the arrival of two future Hall of Famers in the same year

Bucs Waive CB Richard LeCounte | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of April

Photos: Best From Second Week of 2024 Offseason Phase 1

View the best photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Second Week of Phase 1 during the 2024 Offseason Program.

Photos: 2024 Buccaneers Celebrity Cruise

View the best moments from the Second Annual Bucs Celebrity Cruise.

Final Bucs 2024 NFL Mock Draft with Tampa Two | Salty Dogs

Casey Phillips and Brianna Dix join Jeff and Scott to conduct this year's mock draft podcast, which strangely veers into such topics as donut holes, Katy Perry lyrics and first names as last names

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Second-Round Draft Picks

Mike Alstott, Lavonte David and Antoine Winfield Jr. headline the Bucs' all-time list of players selected in the second round, but that portion of the draft reliably produces multi-season starters

NFL Schedule Release 2024: Upcoming Announcement 

The 2024 NFL schedule will be released in May. Here is everything you need to know
Guess the 2024 Schedule Contest- You could win a gameday getaway, autographed jerseys, or gift cards! - Play Now
Advertising