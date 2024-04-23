How Bucs Fans Can Watch, Listen and Live Stream the 2024 NFL Draft 

The three-day draft spectacle will kick off on Thursday, April 25 from Detroit. The Buccaneers will bolster the roster as the team vies for a fourth-straight NFC South title in 2024. Endless speculation and mock drafts have monopolized the internet in recent months. In a quarterback, offensive tackle and receiver-top heavy draft class, surprises will undoubtably unfold on Thursday, sparking a domino effect.

NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes will provide coverage. The first round begins on Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds two and three will start on Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. ET. In conclusion, rounds four through seven will take place on Saturday, April 27 at noon ET. The 2024 NFL Draft will commence in Detroit, MI in Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza (downtown area). Starting Thursday night, the Buccaneers will also have fans covered with a kickoff show and non-stop content throughout the festivities.

The Buccaneers have seven total selections in the 2024 NFL Draft:

1st Round (No. 26 overall)

2nd Round (No. 57 overall)

3rd Round (No. 89 overall)

3rd round (No. 92 overall, from Detroit)

4th Round (No. 125 overall)

6th Round (No. 220 overall, compensatory)

7th Round (No. 246 overall)

How to Listen

The Buccaneers Draft Show, hosted by Casey Phillips, Pat Donovan and Zak Blobner will air on 95.3 FM WDAE and 620 AM beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday and will continue through the end of the first round.

Draft Central

For all the draft content you could possibly want, Buccaneers.com/draft is your official home. This is where you'll find articles, photos and videos from the weekend, including all live and on-demand video and audio.

You can also listen and interact through the Buccaneers Official Mobile App. Download the Bucs Mobile App to your phone prior to the draft and don't forget to participate in our Bucs Bingo to win great prizes. Make sure to turn on push notifications so you can stay up to date on the latest news and alerts.

Bucs on Social