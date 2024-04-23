 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

How Bucs Fans Can Watch, Listen and Live Stream the 2024 NFL Draft 

The 2024 NFL Draft is here, and the Buccaneers will be picking at No. 26 in the first round. Here is everything you need to know to view the action

Apr 23, 2024 at 01:09 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

230428_TR_TheCall_027
Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The three-day draft spectacle will kick off on Thursday, April 25 from Detroit. The Buccaneers will bolster the roster as the team vies for a fourth-straight NFC South title in 2024. Endless speculation and mock drafts have monopolized the internet in recent months. In a quarterback, offensive tackle and receiver-top heavy draft class, surprises will undoubtably unfold on Thursday, sparking a domino effect.

NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes will provide coverage. The first round begins on Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds two and three will start on Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. ET. In conclusion, rounds four through seven will take place on Saturday, April 27 at noon ET. The 2024 NFL Draft will commence in Detroit, MI in Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza (downtown area). Starting Thursday night, the Buccaneers will also have fans covered with a kickoff show and non-stop content throughout the festivities.

The Buccaneers have seven total selections in the 2024 NFL Draft:

  • 1st Round (No. 26 overall)
  • 2nd Round (No. 57 overall)
  • 3rd Round (No. 89 overall)
  • 3rd round (No. 92 overall, from Detroit)
  • 4th Round (No. 125 overall)
  • 6th Round (No. 220 overall, compensatory)
  • 7th Round (No. 246 overall)

How to Listen

The Buccaneers Draft Show, hosted by Casey Phillips, Pat Donovan and Zak Blobner will air on 95.3 FM WDAE and 620 AM beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday and will continue through the end of the first round.

Draft Central

For all the draft content you could possibly want, Buccaneers.com/draft is your official home. This is where you'll find articles, photos and videos from the weekend, including all live and on-demand video and audio.

You can also listen and interact through the Buccaneers Official Mobile App. Download the Bucs Mobile App to your phone prior to the draft and don't forget to participate in our Bucs Bingo to win great prizes. Make sure to turn on push notifications so you can stay up to date on the latest news and alerts.

Bucs on Social

@Buccaneers will feature live and exclusive content throughout the draft. Follow along at the handles below:

Twitter: @Buccaneers

Facebook: /TampaBayBuccaneers

Instagram: @Buccaneers

Tik Tok: @bucsnfl

YouTube: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Related Content

news

Full List of Bucs' 2024 Draft Picks

General Manager Jason Licht and the Buccaneers will head into this weekend's draft with an initial allotment of seven picks, including number 26 overall and four of the top 92
news

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Second-Round Draft Picks

Mike Alstott, Lavonte David and Antoine Winfield Jr. headline the Bucs' all-time list of players selected in the second round, but that portion of the draft reliably produces multi-season starters
news

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 13.0 

Draft week has officially arrived. Here is a compilation of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round
news

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Third-Round Draft Picks

The Buccaneers have twice landed eventual Hall of Fame players in the third round and have had particularly good fortune at the cornerback position
news

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Fourth-Round Draft Picks

Tampa Bay has found two Pro Bowlers in the fourth round – Tony Mayberry and Kwon Alexander – and its two most recent picks in that frame have quickly carved out big roles on the current roster
news

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Fifth-Round Draft Picks

For the Buccaneers, the fifth round of the NFL Draft has been most notable for producing long-term starters on the offensive line, though defenders Santana Dotson, Jermaine Phillips and Jeff Davis were also strong picks
news

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Sixth-Round Draft Picks

The Bucs, who made good use of a trio of sixth-round selections in last year's draft, own the very last pick of that stanza in 2024
news

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Seventh-Round Draft Picks

When and where have the Buccaneers found the most success with their seventh-round picks throughout franchise history? 
news

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 10.0

With a run on edge rushers developing before their pick, the Buccaneers flip to the other side of the trenches and land a potential Day One starter for the offensive line
news

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 12.0 

Mock draft season is in full swing. Here is a compilation of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round
news

Draft Musings: Quarterbacks, Return Men on Bucs' Radar?

The Buccaneers are still scouting this year's quarterback draft class despite locking in Baker Mayfield as their starter long-term, and they also could pay more attention to prospects with return skills
win monthly prizes, download the app and turn on push alerts to score

Download the Buccaneers app and turn on push alerts for your chance to win

Download the App

Latest Headlines

Full List of Bucs' 2024 Draft Picks

General Manager Jason Licht and the Buccaneers will head into this weekend's draft with an initial allotment of seven picks, including number 26 overall and four of the top 92

How Bucs Fans Can Watch, Listen and Live Stream the 2024 NFL Draft 

The 2024 NFL Draft is here, and the Buccaneers will be picking at No. 26 in the first round. Here is everything you need to know to view the action

Final Bucs 2024 NFL Mock Draft with Tampa Two | Salty Dogs

Casey Phillips and Brianna Dix join Jeff and Scott to conduct this year's mock draft podcast, which strangely veers into such topics as donut holes, Katy Perry lyrics and first names as last names

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Second-Round Draft Picks

Mike Alstott, Lavonte David and Antoine Winfield Jr. headline the Bucs' all-time list of players selected in the second round, but that portion of the draft reliably produces multi-season starters

NFL Schedule Release 2024: Upcoming Announcement 

The 2024 NFL schedule will be released in May. Here is everything you need to know

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 13.0 

Draft week has officially arrived. Here is a compilation of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round

Draft Week is Upon Us: Adding Depth | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed DL Will Gholston's new contract, what GM Jason Licht looks for in prospects and the possibility of adding another running back.

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Third-Round Draft Picks

The Buccaneers have twice landed eventual Hall of Fame players in the third round and have had particularly good fortune at the cornerback position

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Fourth-Round Draft Picks

Tampa Bay has found two Pro Bowlers in the fourth round – Tony Mayberry and Kwon Alexander – and its two most recent picks in that frame have quickly carved out big roles on the current roster

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Fifth-Round Draft Picks

For the Buccaneers, the fifth round of the NFL Draft has been most notable for producing long-term starters on the offensive line, though defenders Santana Dotson, Jermaine Phillips and Jeff Davis were also strong picks

Bucs' Yaya Diaby Honored by Senior Bowl Following Sensational Rookie Campaign | Brianna's Blitz 

The Senior Bowl announced the 2024 Hall of Fame class and rookie awards. Bucs' outside linebacker Yaya Diaby earned co-defensive rookie of the year honors

An NFL Super League? | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about a hypothetically shrunken NFL, an infamous fumble rule, the most likely positions the team will target in the draft, and more

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Sixth-Round Draft Picks

The Bucs, who made good use of a trio of sixth-round selections in last year's draft, own the very last pick of that stanza in 2024

Photos: Best From First Week of 2024 Offseason Phase 1

View the best photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers being back in the building for Phase 1 of the 2024 Offseason Program.

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Seventh-Round Draft Picks

When and where have the Buccaneers found the most success with their seventh-round picks throughout franchise history? 

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 10.0

With a run on edge rushers developing before their pick, the Buccaneers flip to the other side of the trenches and land a potential Day One starter for the offensive line

Jason Licht's Master Plan for Another Boat Parade | In the Current

QB Baker Mayfield, WR Mike Evans, LB Lavonte David, S Antoine Winfield Jr. & more need contracts to keep the core of the team intact. Watch as GM Jason Licht sets up "one of the best free agency hauls ever." In the Current is back for a historic 2024 season.

Will Gholston Signs On for 12th Bucs Season

William Gholston, who has played in more games than any other defensive lineman in franchise history, signed a third straight one-year deal with the Buccaneers on Monday

Bucs Sign International OL Lorenz Metz

On Monday, the Buccaneers added German offensive lineman Lorenz Metz, who starred at the University of Cincinnati after first being introduced to American football at the age of 18

Bucs' Run Game Emphasis in Reimagined Offense  

Running back Rachaad White reflects on growth in 2023 and excitement for retooled run game under the tutelage of Liam Coen
Guess the 2024 Schedule Contest- You could win a gameday getaway, autographed jerseys, or gift cards! - Play Now
Advertising