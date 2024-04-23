 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Full List of Bucs' 2024 Draft Picks

General Manager Jason Licht and the Buccaneers will head into this weekend's draft with an initial allotment of seven picks, including number 26 overall and four of the top 92

Apr 23, 2024 at 01:37 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

draftstory

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be armed with seven picks when the 2024 NFL Draft begins on Thursday night. At least, that is, until Jason Licht starts making some calls.

Licht has been the Buccaneers' general manager since 2014, which means he's about to conduct his 11th draft for the team. In each of his first 10, he made at least one trade that changed his pick allotment during draft weekend. So we are definitely talking about fungible assets here.

That said, as Licht and company get ready for the clock to start ticking, here are the picks they will be holding to kick it off:

• Round 1, Pick 26, 26th Overall

• Round 2, Pick 25, 57th Overall

• Round 3, Pick 26, 89th Overall

• Round 3, Pick 29, 92nd Overall

• Round 4, Pick 25, 125th Overall

• Round 6, Pick 44, 220th Overall

• Round 7, Pick 26, 246th Overall

Four of those picks fall on the first two days of the draft, which encompasses Rounds One through Three. The second of the two third-round picks was acquired in a March trade of cornerback Carlton Davis to Detroit, which also included sixth-round selections in this draft and next year's draft going back to the Lions. As Licht himself noted during the NFL Annual Meeting last month, third-round picks are very valuable assets and, indeed, eight of the nine players he has taken in that round since 2017 have become starters.

Despite the Davis trade, the Buccaneers do have some work to do in the sixth round, as they were awarded a compensatory pick at the end of that frame based on collective losses in free agency in 2023. It is the 44th and final pick of that round.

Related Content

news

How Bucs Fans Can Watch, Listen and Live Stream the 2024 NFL Draft 

The 2024 NFL Draft is here, and the Buccaneers will be picking at No. 26 in the first round. Here is everything you need to know to view the action
news

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Second-Round Draft Picks

Mike Alstott, Lavonte David and Antoine Winfield Jr. headline the Bucs' all-time list of players selected in the second round, but that portion of the draft reliably produces multi-season starters
news

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 13.0 

Draft week has officially arrived. Here is a compilation of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round
news

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Third-Round Draft Picks

The Buccaneers have twice landed eventual Hall of Fame players in the third round and have had particularly good fortune at the cornerback position
news

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Fourth-Round Draft Picks

Tampa Bay has found two Pro Bowlers in the fourth round – Tony Mayberry and Kwon Alexander – and its two most recent picks in that frame have quickly carved out big roles on the current roster
news

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Fifth-Round Draft Picks

For the Buccaneers, the fifth round of the NFL Draft has been most notable for producing long-term starters on the offensive line, though defenders Santana Dotson, Jermaine Phillips and Jeff Davis were also strong picks
news

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Sixth-Round Draft Picks

The Bucs, who made good use of a trio of sixth-round selections in last year's draft, own the very last pick of that stanza in 2024
news

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Seventh-Round Draft Picks

When and where have the Buccaneers found the most success with their seventh-round picks throughout franchise history? 
news

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 10.0

With a run on edge rushers developing before their pick, the Buccaneers flip to the other side of the trenches and land a potential Day One starter for the offensive line
news

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 12.0 

Mock draft season is in full swing. Here is a compilation of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round
news

Draft Musings: Quarterbacks, Return Men on Bucs' Radar?

The Buccaneers are still scouting this year's quarterback draft class despite locking in Baker Mayfield as their starter long-term, and they also could pay more attention to prospects with return skills
win monthly prizes, download the app and turn on push alerts to score

Download the Buccaneers app and turn on push alerts for your chance to win

Download the App

Latest Headlines

Full List of Bucs' 2024 Draft Picks

General Manager Jason Licht and the Buccaneers will head into this weekend's draft with an initial allotment of seven picks, including number 26 overall and four of the top 92

How Bucs Fans Can Watch, Listen and Live Stream the 2024 NFL Draft 

The 2024 NFL Draft is here, and the Buccaneers will be picking at No. 26 in the first round. Here is everything you need to know to view the action

Final Bucs 2024 NFL Mock Draft with Tampa Two | Salty Dogs

Casey Phillips and Brianna Dix join Jeff and Scott to conduct this year's mock draft podcast, which strangely veers into such topics as donut holes, Katy Perry lyrics and first names as last names

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Second-Round Draft Picks

Mike Alstott, Lavonte David and Antoine Winfield Jr. headline the Bucs' all-time list of players selected in the second round, but that portion of the draft reliably produces multi-season starters

NFL Schedule Release 2024: Upcoming Announcement 

The 2024 NFL schedule will be released in May. Here is everything you need to know

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 13.0 

Draft week has officially arrived. Here is a compilation of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round

Draft Week is Upon Us: Adding Depth | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed DL Will Gholston's new contract, what GM Jason Licht looks for in prospects and the possibility of adding another running back.

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Third-Round Draft Picks

The Buccaneers have twice landed eventual Hall of Fame players in the third round and have had particularly good fortune at the cornerback position

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Fourth-Round Draft Picks

Tampa Bay has found two Pro Bowlers in the fourth round – Tony Mayberry and Kwon Alexander – and its two most recent picks in that frame have quickly carved out big roles on the current roster

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Fifth-Round Draft Picks

For the Buccaneers, the fifth round of the NFL Draft has been most notable for producing long-term starters on the offensive line, though defenders Santana Dotson, Jermaine Phillips and Jeff Davis were also strong picks

Bucs' Yaya Diaby Honored by Senior Bowl Following Sensational Rookie Campaign | Brianna's Blitz 

The Senior Bowl announced the 2024 Hall of Fame class and rookie awards. Bucs' outside linebacker Yaya Diaby earned co-defensive rookie of the year honors

An NFL Super League? | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about a hypothetically shrunken NFL, an infamous fumble rule, the most likely positions the team will target in the draft, and more

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Sixth-Round Draft Picks

The Bucs, who made good use of a trio of sixth-round selections in last year's draft, own the very last pick of that stanza in 2024

Photos: Best From First Week of 2024 Offseason Phase 1

View the best photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers being back in the building for Phase 1 of the 2024 Offseason Program.

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Seventh-Round Draft Picks

When and where have the Buccaneers found the most success with their seventh-round picks throughout franchise history? 

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 10.0

With a run on edge rushers developing before their pick, the Buccaneers flip to the other side of the trenches and land a potential Day One starter for the offensive line

Jason Licht's Master Plan for Another Boat Parade | In the Current

QB Baker Mayfield, WR Mike Evans, LB Lavonte David, S Antoine Winfield Jr. & more need contracts to keep the core of the team intact. Watch as GM Jason Licht sets up "one of the best free agency hauls ever." In the Current is back for a historic 2024 season.

Will Gholston Signs On for 12th Bucs Season

William Gholston, who has played in more games than any other defensive lineman in franchise history, signed a third straight one-year deal with the Buccaneers on Monday

Bucs Sign International OL Lorenz Metz

On Monday, the Buccaneers added German offensive lineman Lorenz Metz, who starred at the University of Cincinnati after first being introduced to American football at the age of 18

Bucs' Run Game Emphasis in Reimagined Offense  

Running back Rachaad White reflects on growth in 2023 and excitement for retooled run game under the tutelage of Liam Coen
Guess the 2024 Schedule Contest- You could win a gameday getaway, autographed jerseys, or gift cards! - Play Now
Advertising